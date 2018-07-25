ICE arrests immigrant sex offender released by Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Federal agents arrested a sex offender who was in the country illegally Monday after they say the Orange County jail released him despite an immigration detainer.

Udiel Aguilar-Castellanos, 43, of 501 Jones Ferry Road in Carrboro, pleaded guilty June 27 to two counts of sexual battery involving an 11-year-old child and was required to register as a sex offender. Sexual battery is a misdemeanor defined as sexual contact by force or against another person’s will, or against a person who is mentally disabled or incapacitated or physically helpless.

Aguilar-Castellanos also was convicted on a charge of driving while impaired in Durham County in 2014, said Bryan Cox, spokesman for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

In a news release, Cox said Aguilar-Castellanos had been under a federal immigration judge’s removal order since January 2015. An immigration detainer also was issued to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in September 2017 after his initial arrest, Cox said.

Udiel Aguilar-Castellanos Wake County Sheriff's Office Contributed

The Sheriff’s Office did not notify ICE when Aguilar-Castellanos was released following his June conviction, Cox said, but he triggered an ICE alert when he was listed in the sex offender registry on July 11.

A Raleigh-based ICE team arrested him and took him to the Wake County Detention Center to await his deportation to Mexico.

ICE agents also arrested four others who were in the Collins Crossing apartment with Aguilar-Castellanos — and who were living in the country illegally — according to the Spanish-language newspaper Que Pasa.

It is not the first time Orange County did not honor an ICE detainer for a registered sex offender, Cox said. The county also released a Guatemalan national convicted of sexual battery on a minor female in May, he said, declining to name the person because of “ICE privacy rules.”

Monday’s arrest “demonstrates the clear threat to local public safety created when law enforcement agencies do not cooperate with ICE and instead choose to release serious criminal offenders back into the community,” Cox said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood has said his department does not honor immigration detainers. While an automatic notice is sent to ICE when someone is arrested and fingerprinted, immigrants with a detainment order can be released if they bond out of jail.





Chapel Hill and Carrboro officers also do not make immigration status a priority. Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews has said his department does honor them, while Clarence Birkhead, who defeated him in the Democratic primary, has said he will not.

ICE’s Atlanta field office region, which includes Georgia and North and South Carolina, reported 13,551 arrests in 2017, up from 8,886 in 2016 and 9,088 in 2015, Cox has said. Roughly 90 percent of the 2015 detainees had criminal convictions, compared with 88 percent who had criminal convictions in 2016 and 67 percent in 2017, he said.

Nationwide, 92 percent of the 143,470 people that ICE arrested in 2017 either had a criminal conviction, a pending criminal charge or were subject to a federal immigration judge’s removal order, he said. Roughly 74 percent had been convicted of a crime.

That was down from 2016, when 86 percent of the 110,104 people arrested had criminal convictions, he said, and from 2015, when 85 percent of the 119,772 people arrested had criminal convictions.

“Nearly 90 percent of all foreign nationals taken into ICE custody this year were targeted following their criminal arrest,” said Sean Gallagher, director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta Field Office. “Despite efforts by certain groups to misrepresent this reality, the fact is ICE continues to focus its enforcement efforts toward criminals and public safety threats. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety.”