Durham man dies in crash

A Durham man who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday morning, police said.
Fredrick Dairus Yarbough, 30, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic when he crashed around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of N.C. 55 and Whilden Drive, according to Durham police.
The Honda ran off the road and “went out of control,” police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The car spun and slid down the road sideways, and the passenger side struck the back of a stationary tractor-trailer.
Yarbough, who did not have a seat belt buckled around him, was partially thrown from the car, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The accident remains under investigation.
