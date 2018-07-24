Local

Durham man dies in crash

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

July 24, 2018 05:02 PM

Durham

A Durham man who was not wearing a seat belt was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday morning, police said.

Fredrick Dairus Yarbough, 30, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic when he crashed around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of N.C. 55 and Whilden Drive, according to Durham police.

The Honda ran off the road and “went out of control,” police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. The car spun and slid down the road sideways, and the passenger side struck the back of a stationary tractor-trailer.

Yarbough, who did not have a seat belt buckled around him, was partially thrown from the car, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The accident remains under investigation.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  