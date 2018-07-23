Man falsely claimed to be a government worker to defraud businesses, Durham police say

Police are searching for an accused con man who they say has been pretending to be a government employee to get large orders of food from restaurants.
Keith Edward Wright is accused of misrepresenting himself over the past four months, according to Durham police. They say Wright has placed large orders at restaurants and stores, claiming to be a government worker buying food for events.
He would pay using fraudulent checks, police say.
“Wright allegedly generated bank accounts and had his checks printed in a way to list the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Housing on the checks along with his name,” police said in a news release Monday.
Wright consistently wrote the checks for more than the orders’ total costs to further defraud local businesses, police said. He is accused of committing fraud worth several thousand dollars.
Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator B.L. Garth at 919-560-4440, ext. 29313 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
