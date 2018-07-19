Durham police arrest man on 54 charges, including breaking and entering and theft

Police ended their search Thursday for a man wanted on 54 charges, including breaking and entering and financial card theft.
Daquan KC Hill, 22, was arrested on South Elm Street in Durham, according to police.
He faces the following charges:
- one count of probation violation (Wake County)
- one count of felony larceny
- one count of possession of stolen goods
- one count of breaking and entering to a residence
- one count of attempting to obtain property by false pretense
- two counts of misdemeanor larceny
- two counts of aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretense
- nine counts of breaking and entering to motor vehicles
- 11 counts of identity theft
- 11 counts of financial card fraud
- 14 counts of financial card theft
Hill was placed in Durham County Jail under a $130,000 bond.
