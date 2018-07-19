Freeman Denzel Johnson, 25, of Durham.
Police make arrest in shooting near downtown Durham

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

July 19, 2018 04:31 PM

A Durham man was arrested Wednesday for a shooting that injured an 18-year-old earlier in the day near downtown.

Freeman Denzel Johnson, 25, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Durham police said in a statement Thursday.

A shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Carroll and West Chapel Hill streets.

The intersection of Carroll Street and West Chapel Hill Street.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators were provided with a description of a truck driven by a possible suspect, police said. Officers found and stopped the truck on U.S. 15-501 near Cornwallis Road and arrested its driver, who was Johnson.

He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $55,000 bond.

