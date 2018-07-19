Police make arrest in shooting near downtown Durham

A Durham man was arrested Wednesday for a shooting that injured an 18-year-old earlier in the day near downtown.
Freeman Denzel Johnson, 25, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Durham police said in a statement Thursday.
A shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Carroll and West Chapel Hill streets.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators were provided with a description of a truck driven by a possible suspect, police said. Officers found and stopped the truck on U.S. 15-501 near Cornwallis Road and arrested its driver, who was Johnson.
He was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $55,000 bond.
