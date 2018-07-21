Gun-rights supporters rally in Orange County

A crowd of about 200 gun-rights supporters gathered in Hillsborough Saturday morning to celebrate the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The assembly, which was held at the old Orange County Courthouse on Churton Street, was the first Orange County 2nd Amendment Rally.
Organizers invited a variety of people to talk, including state and congressional candidates. They also had speakers from Grass Roots North Carolina on the agenda.
One of the speakers was Mark Robinson of Greensboro, who gained notoriety in April with an impassioned speech to the Greensboro City Council about the need for the Second Amendment. His speech went viral online among gun-rights supporters.
“There are millions of people around the world under the rule of tyrants,” Robinson said Saturday morning. “We’re not going to let that happen here. This is a fight about the future. This is a fight about protecting out our rights for the future. I want you to commit yourselves to this fight.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
