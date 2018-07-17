Durham store clerk thwarts robbery by taking suspect’s gun and shooting him with it

A clerk working behind the counter at a Durham convenience store thwarted a robbery Monday when he shot a robber with his own gun.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Durham officers arrested a man after he was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store on Guess Road.
Kevin White, 38, of Durham, was found lying in front of a house on Hillcrest Street with gunshot wounds to the legs, Michael said. He was taken to the hospital, treated for injuries and then taken to jail.
About 9:30 a.m. Monday, Durham police responded to a shooting and attempted robbery at the Mini Mart at 2014 Guess Rd.
A clerk told officers that a man had brought a beer to the front counter, but instead of immediately paying for the beverage the man pulled out a gun.
The clerk told police he struggled with the suspect, grabbed the gun the gun away from him and fired several shots.
The suspect fled the store and was not there when officers arrived. A few minutes later, a police officer found a man matching the suspect’s description a short distance from the store, Michael said.
White was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. After being treated at the hospital, White was taken to the Durham County Jail, where he was placed under a $300,000 bond.
No charges were filed against the clerk.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments