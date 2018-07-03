Dead body found along NC 86 in Orange County, sheriff's office says

A body has been found along N.C. 86 South, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to reports of a "decomposed body" in the 1800 block the highway just north of Interstate 85, authorities said in a news release.
The identity of the deceased person is unknown, according to the news release. The sheriff's office has contacted the N.C. State Medical Examiner’s Office as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Goodwin at 919-245-2918.
