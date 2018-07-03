Alamance County man charged in Durham murder

Durham police have arrested an Alamance County man for murder.
Philip Montanino, 49, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Elizabeth Watson on July 2, police said. Montanino was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Officers Watson lying dead in her residence in the 2400 block of Camellia Drive around noon on July 2, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn.
At the time of discovery, the officers had been performing a welfare check of the Camellia Drive home, checking in on Watson to make sure she was OK, Glenn said.
A subsequent death investigation led to the arrest of Montanino. According to Glenn, Montanino and Watson were "associates."
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Heulsman at 919-724-3861 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
