Hurricane Florence rains trigger possible coal-ash spill into lake at Wilmington plant

Historic rains from Hurricane Florence eroded a landfill, possibly letting coal ash reach Sutton Lake at the Sutton Power Plant in Wilmington, Duke Energy said Saturday night.

Sutton Lake is a cooling pond that was constructed to support plant operations, the company said in a news release. The 1,100 acre lake next to the banks of the Cape Fear River is a popular fishing destination.

A slope failure and erosion in part of the lined landfill caused a release of stormwater, displacing about 2,000 cubic yards of material, or enough to fill about two-thirds of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, the release said.

The majority of displaced ash was collected in a ditch and haul road that surrounds the landfill and is on plant property, the company said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Coal ash is non-hazardous, and the company does not believe this incident poses a risk to public health or the environment,” the release said. The company is conducting environmental sampling as well.

Site personnel are managing the situation and will proceed with a full repair as weather conditions improve. Ash basins, which are being excavated, and the cooling pond continue to operate safely, the release said.

The state Department of Environmental Quality is closely monitoring all coal ash impoundments that could be vulnerable during Tropical Storm Florence, a spokesman said Saturday night.

“As soon as it is safe to do so, DEQ will be onsite at the Sutton Steam Plant to conduct a thorough inspection,” DEQ Communications Director Megan S. Thorpe said. “Once the damage is assessed, DEQ will determine the best path forward and hold the utility accountable for implementing the solution that ensures the protection of public health and the environment.”

Duke Energy plans to close its seven North Carolina coal plants during the next 30 years, according to filings this month with state regulators, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Coal ash has been an issue for Duke Energy since a 2014 spill at the Dan River power plant in Eden, near the Virginia border. Since then, Duke has been seeking to close sites where it stores coal ash to comply with state law passed after the spill.