4 people shot, one killed, in weekend shootings in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating two weekend shooting incidents, one of them fatal.
A shooting in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday left one man dead. A woman and another men were taken to Wake Med with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
Police did not identify the person who was killed or release other details.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Raleigh police officers were already investigating a shooting Saturday night.
That incident happened in the 4700 block of Walden Pond Road around 10 p.m., according to a news release.
Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Wake Med in stable condition.
