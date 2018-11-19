Should Chatham churches, religious groups need permission to move into neighborhoods?

Churches and other religious groups might need the county’s OK before locating in neighborhoods, if the Chatham County commissioners grant a resident’s request.
The county board will hold a public hearing Monday night on proposed zoning changes during its regular meeting at the historic Chatham County Courthouse in downtown Pittsboro.
When the board adopted county-wide zoning in 2017, it allowed churches and religious organizations on any property in the county. The only restrictions were that the property had to be at least three acres and any buildings had to be set back at least 50 feet from the property line.
Resident James Cassese has asked the board to require religious groups to obtain a conditional-use permit when locating in one of the three types of residential zones (R-1, R-2 and R-5) in the county.
Cassese said religious organizations should be an acceptable use in theory but can present challenges like traffic, noise and litter.
“Safeguards can be put in place that ensures the intended religious organization use is harmonious with the pre-existing residential uses that are located nearby,” he said.
Last April the Radha Krishna Temple of NC opened on Hollands Chapel Road not far from Cassese’s home.
A conditional use permit allows an owner to use a property in a way that is not otherwise permitted in a zoning district. The permit process gives local governments more say when owners seek an exception for the use of their property.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments