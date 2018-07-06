1 killed, 3 hurt in Durham late-night crash involving stolen car

One person died and three people were injured in a Thursday evening crash just outside of downtown Durham.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. when a silver Ford Focus, headed north in the right lane of North Duke Street, swerved in front and hit a northbound Buick Enclave near Minerva Avenue, according to police.
The crash occurred just north of the Durham School of the Arts.
The collision caused the Buick, which was in the left lane of North Duke Street, to hit a utility pole, and pushed the side of the Ford Focus into a tree. The occupants of the Ford Focus were trapped in the vehicle and were extricated by the Durham Fire Department, police said.
The driver of the Ford Focus was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 25-year-old man, a passenger in the Ford Focus, suffered serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
The driver of the Buick Enclave was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her identity has not been determined at this time, police said.
A 14-year-old boy in the Buick Enclave was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Buick Enclave had been reported stolen Tuesday.
"The accident is still under investigation in terms of drugs or alcohol," police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
