Calendar of Events: Friday, Dec. 14-Thursday, Dec. 20

Art
Louis Austin Exhibit Opening
An exhibit examining the life of Louis E. Austin, editor and publisher of the Carolina Times newspaper from 1927 to his death in 1971. On exhibit through March 2019. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2EqDGwd, 919-246-9993.
Peter Filene and Barbara Tyroler, Opening Reception
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DvJ6GL, 919-636-4135.
Durham Craft Market Holiday Craft Fair
Featuring over 45 local makers and artists. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2SL3SVx.
Low Fare Art Fair
Find unique holiday gifts, and mix and mingle with the local artists. Complimentary beverages, and a free raffle ticket with every item purchased. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-5 p.m. Free admisson. Shadowbox, Unit 2200D, 900 E. Club St., Durham. lowfareartfair.com.
African Sculpture and Craft Sale
Colorful beaded animal sculptures; African artworks; wooden sculptures; home furnishings; gift items. All sales support Amina’s Gift which provides funding for the medical and educational needs of African children. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12-4 p.m. Amina’s Gift, 52 Dogwood Acres Drive, Chapel Hill. aminasgift.org.
Holiday Arty Party
Performance by Thomas Rhyant's Sam Cooke Review and presentations by local artists including filmmakers, photographers and spoken word performers. Hosted by Creative Orange. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. Free admission; cash bar. The PIT, 462 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RGR9D7.
Music
‘Songs of Light and Wonder’
Featuring music by Laurelyn Dossett, Riley Baugus, Wendy & Dashawn Hickman, Alex McKinney, Scott Manring, Alex Bingham & Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso), with special guest appearance by Ray Dooley. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. $12-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2SfXEfV, 919-962-7529.
Delta Rae, Emma Hern
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2Ei5imY, 919-560-3030.
Andrew Marlin, Josh Oliver
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $15-$18. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2EggMaL, 919-929-2787.
Latin Jazz Night w/ Al Strong and Friends
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2SpHFvN.
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $5. Hot Tin Roof, 115 West Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. hottinroofbar.com, 919-296-9113.
Vocal Arts Ensemble of Durham
Christmas concert of familiar carols and other holiday selections. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. vocalartsensemble.org, 919-660-3302.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Fat Bastard Blues Band
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Poor Pie, Nathan Arizona and The New Mexicans, Girl Werewolf
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Wusses, Beauty Operators
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Roman Spring, Surrender Human
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ann Hampton Callaway: Diva Power
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $50. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2EdHxwl, 919-486-5299.
Stray Local
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Daniel D. and Eric Stanley, Contemporary Violinists
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. $10-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2G1815Y, 919-560-3030.
Circle 10 Holiday Show
A celebration of the best in classic American Folk and Bluegrass. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8-9:30 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2G1W0NT, 919-929-2787.
Dackel Christmas Show
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Durham Flute Choir Holiday Music
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-4 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2PZSXcH, 919-560-0231.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Gravy Boys
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Songs of Big Star, Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Ira Kaplan, Chris Stamey
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Pippa Hoover, The Moon and You, Magnolia Project, Chessa Rich
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dan Melchior Band, Open Field
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Stlndrms
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Michael Hawkins Quartet
Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
The Vivaldi Project
Elizabeth Field and Allison Nyquist, violins; Stephanie Vial, cello; Elisabeth Wright, harpsichord. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 4-5:30 p.m. $15 suggested donation. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave.., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RBvxI2, 919-962-1039.
NC Jazz Ensemble Holiday Concert
With vocalist Denise Barnes. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 4-7 p.m. $15. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2rzYCbK, 919-683-1709.
Bulltown Strutters Holiday Throwdown
Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lynn Blakey, FJ Ventre, Jerry Kee, Danny Gotham
Lynn Blakey Christmas album presentation. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
School of Rock of Cary
Presenting an afternoon of rock masterpieces by Kiss, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Russell Lacy School of Music
Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Nick Bullins, Ari Pappalaroo, Pete Pawsey in the Round
Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Beach Boys
Reason for the Season Christmas Tour. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$128. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2APGsHb, 919-680-2787.
Jewel w/ Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher
Handmade Holiday Tour. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $49.50-$99.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2EfdhBl, 919-560-3030.
NC Boys Choir and Girls Choir
Holiday concert. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Free. McMannen United Methodist Church, 4102 Neal Road, Durham. bit.ly/2BO6mN3, 919-239-9083.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 5:45-7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QdG7s5, 919-929-2787.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Details: Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 18-19, 7:30 p.m. $45-$90. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2EdqVor, 919-680-2787.
Daughtry, Chris Hendricks
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $59.50-$99.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2zTbeiP, 919-560-3030.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Reverend Horton Heat, Junior Brown, The Blasters, Big Sandy
2nd Annual Horton’s Holiday Hayride. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Ramblin’ Fever DJ Brian Burns
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
NCJRO
Classic Basie, Ellington and some holiday favorites. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
9th Annual Newtonanny
A sing-a-long of seasonal songs with Rebecca Newton and a cast of musical characters. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. bit.ly/2rmNO0A, 919-401-1979.
The Weepies Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour, Matt the Electrician
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $28 Advance/$32 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands, Emily Musolino, Anita Moore
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jam Session w/ Al Strong and Friends
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-10 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2SpHFvN.
Jim Watson’s 14th Annual Hillsborough Christmas Show
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. $10. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St Marys Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2RCPcY5, 919-732-9308.
Pop Up Chorus
“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey; “Last Christmas” by Wham!; “Winter Wonderland” and “Let it Snow.” Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QdG7s5, 919-929-2787.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Shlump, Scales, Sound Lobotomy
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hawkins King, Stephanie Ray
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tengger Cavalry
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, $20. Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com.
Imani Pressley, Jooselord, 3AM Sound, Jerrod
The annual year end music mixer and indie social 2018. Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Handles, J. Rashad, Tanajah, Red Jones, Dopemusic
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dylan Earl, Blue Cactus, Willi Carlisle
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. $81-$91. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2BQbdxf, 919-680-2787.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Rip the Calico; calling by Kyle Johnston. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
Community Contra Dance
Dances for kids, teens and grownups of all ages. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Carolina Cat Wranglers; calling by Joy Greenwolfe. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, Potluck Supper 5:30-6:30 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m. Dance. $5 person/$15 family. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qhFJtJ.
Rushfest! Contra Dance
DJ/Caller Emily Rush will lead contra dances to recorded pop music. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. Live music by Mara and Dean. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Edges of Time’
A new play reading about the life of journalist Marvel Cooke by playwright Jacqueline E. Lawton. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2E1s0ip, 919-962-7529.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. $41.50-$56.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2zvFS1m, 919-680-2787.
Black Nativity
Presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. $17-$20. Hillside High School Theater, 3727 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2Qf7h1X.
Mad Science
Presented by Family Saturday Series. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. $5. Carolina Theatre, Cinema One, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2DXU9H3, 919-560-3030.
Comedy
Comedy Night at The Cave Tavern
Hosted by Michelle MaClay. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Holiday Events
Christmas by Candlelight at Duke Homestead
Costumed interpreters will lead you on a candlelit tour through the Historic Area festooned with period decorations celebrating Christmas in the 1870's. Story telling; hot cider; cookies. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 6:45-9:15 p.m. $3-$6. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DTLPIh, 919-627-6990.
Hillsborough Candlelight Tour
Featuring “pop up” readings from local authors; the opening a variety of homes and historic sites; miniature train; visit from Santa. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 1-7 p.m. $18-$30. Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2P9TGnn.
