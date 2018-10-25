Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Dec. 14-Thursday, Dec. 20

Al Strong and Friends will perform on Friday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Durham Hotel.
Al Strong and Friends will perform on Friday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Durham Hotel. Submitted photo.
Al Strong and Friends will perform on Friday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 20, at The Durham Hotel. Submitted photo.

Art

Louis Austin Exhibit Opening

An exhibit examining the life of Louis E. Austin, editor and publisher of the Carolina Times newspaper from 1927 to his death in 1971. On exhibit through March 2019. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2EqDGwd, 919-246-9993.

Peter Filene and Barbara Tyroler, Opening Reception

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DvJ6GL, 919-636-4135.

Durham Craft Market Holiday Craft Fair

Featuring over 45 local makers and artists. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2SL3SVx.

Low Fare Art Fair

Find unique holiday gifts, and mix and mingle with the local artists. Complimentary beverages, and a free raffle ticket with every item purchased. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-5 p.m. Free admisson. Shadowbox, Unit 2200D, 900 E. Club St., Durham. lowfareartfair.com.

African Sculpture and Craft Sale

Colorful beaded animal sculptures; African artworks; wooden sculptures; home furnishings; gift items. All sales support Amina’s Gift which provides funding for the medical and educational needs of African children. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12-4 p.m. Amina’s Gift, 52 Dogwood Acres Drive, Chapel Hill. aminasgift.org.

Holiday Arty Party

Performance by Thomas Rhyant's Sam Cooke Review and presentations by local artists including filmmakers, photographers and spoken word performers. Hosted by Creative Orange. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. Free admission; cash bar. The PIT, 462 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RGR9D7.

Music

‘Songs of Light and Wonder’

Featuring music by Laurelyn Dossett, Riley Baugus, Wendy & Dashawn Hickman, Alex McKinney, Scott Manring, Alex Bingham & Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso), with special guest appearance by Ray Dooley. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. $12-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2SfXEfV, 919-962-7529.

Delta Rae, Emma Hern

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2Ei5imY, 919-560-3030.

Andrew Marlin, Josh Oliver

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $15-$18. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2EggMaL, 919-929-2787.

Latin Jazz Night w/ Al Strong and Friends

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2SpHFvN.

Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $5. Hot Tin Roof, 115 West Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. hottinroofbar.com, 919-296-9113.

Vocal Arts Ensemble of Durham

Christmas concert of familiar carols and other holiday selections. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. vocalartsensemble.org, 919-660-3302.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Fat Bastard Blues Band

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Poor Pie, Nathan Arizona and The New Mexicans, Girl Werewolf

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Wusses, Beauty Operators

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Roman Spring, Surrender Human

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ann Hampton Callaway: Diva Power

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $50. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2EdHxwl, 919-486-5299.

Stray Local

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Daniel D. and Eric Stanley, Contemporary Violinists

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. $10-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2G1815Y, 919-560-3030.

Circle 10 Holiday Show

A celebration of the best in classic American Folk and Bluegrass. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8-9:30 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2G1W0NT, 919-929-2787.

Dackel Christmas Show

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Durham Flute Choir Holiday Music

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-4 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2PZSXcH, 919-560-0231.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Gravy Boys

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Songs of Big Star, Jody Stephens, Mike Mills, Ira Kaplan, Chris Stamey

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Pippa Hoover, The Moon and You, Magnolia Project, Chessa Rich

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dan Melchior Band, Open Field

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Stlndrms

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Michael Hawkins Quartet

Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

The Vivaldi Project

Elizabeth Field and Allison Nyquist, violins; Stephanie Vial, cello; Elisabeth Wright, harpsichord. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 4-5:30 p.m. $15 suggested donation. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave.., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RBvxI2, 919-962-1039.

NC Jazz Ensemble Holiday Concert

With vocalist Denise Barnes. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 4-7 p.m. $15. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2rzYCbK, 919-683-1709.

Bulltown Strutters Holiday Throwdown

Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Lynn Blakey, FJ Ventre, Jerry Kee, Danny Gotham

Lynn Blakey Christmas album presentation. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

School of Rock of Cary

Presenting an afternoon of rock masterpieces by Kiss, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Russell Lacy School of Music

Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Nick Bullins, Ari Pappalaroo, Pete Pawsey in the Round

Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

The Beach Boys

Reason for the Season Christmas Tour. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$128. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2APGsHb, 919-680-2787.

Jewel w/ Atz, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher

Handmade Holiday Tour. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. $49.50-$99.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2EfdhBl, 919-560-3030.

NC Boys Choir and Girls Choir

Holiday concert. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Free. McMannen United Methodist Church, 4102 Neal Road, Durham. bit.ly/2BO6mN3, 919-239-9083.

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, 5:45-7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QdG7s5, 919-929-2787.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Details: Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 18-19, 7:30 p.m. $45-$90. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2EdqVor, 919-680-2787.

Daughtry, Chris Hendricks

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $59.50-$99.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2zTbeiP, 919-560-3030.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Reverend Horton Heat, Junior Brown, The Blasters, Big Sandy

2nd Annual Horton’s Holiday Hayride. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Ramblin’ Fever DJ Brian Burns

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

NCJRO

Classic Basie, Ellington and some holiday favorites. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

9th Annual Newtonanny

A sing-a-long of seasonal songs with Rebecca Newton and a cast of musical characters. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. bit.ly/2rmNO0A, 919-401-1979.

The Weepies Holiday Acoustic Duo Tour, Matt the Electrician

Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $28 Advance/$32 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Crystal Bright & the Silver Hands, Emily Musolino, Anita Moore

Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jam Session w/ Al Strong and Friends

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-10 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2SpHFvN.

Jim Watson’s 14th Annual Hillsborough Christmas Show

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. $10. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St Marys Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2RCPcY5, 919-732-9308.

Pop Up Chorus

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey; “Last Christmas” by Wham!; “Winter Wonderland” and “Let it Snow.” Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-9 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QdG7s5, 919-929-2787.

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Shlump, Scales, Sound Lobotomy

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Hawkins King, Stephanie Ray

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tengger Cavalry

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, $20. Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com.

Imani Pressley, Jooselord, 3AM Sound, Jerrod

The annual year end music mixer and indie social 2018. Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Handles, J. Rashad, Tanajah, Red Jones, Dopemusic

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dylan Earl, Blue Cactus, Willi Carlisle

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. $81-$91. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2BQbdxf, 919-680-2787.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Rip the Calico; calling by Kyle Johnston. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.

Community Contra Dance

Dances for kids, teens and grownups of all ages. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Carolina Cat Wranglers; calling by Joy Greenwolfe. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, Potluck Supper 5:30-6:30 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m. Dance. $5 person/$15 family. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qhFJtJ.

Rushfest! Contra Dance

DJ/Caller Emily Rush will lead contra dances to recorded pop music. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Monday, Dec. 17, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. Live music by Mara and Dean. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

‘Edges of Time’

A new play reading about the life of journalist Marvel Cooke by playwright Jacqueline E. Lawton. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2E1s0ip, 919-962-7529.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. $41.50-$56.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2zvFS1m, 919-680-2787.

Black Nativity

Presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. $17-$20. Hillside High School Theater, 3727 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2Qf7h1X.

Mad Science

Presented by Family Saturday Series. Details: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m. $5. Carolina Theatre, Cinema One, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2DXU9H3, 919-560-3030.

Comedy

Comedy Night at The Cave Tavern

Hosted by Michelle MaClay. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Holiday Events

Christmas by Candlelight at Duke Homestead

Costumed interpreters will lead you on a candlelit tour through the Historic Area festooned with period decorations celebrating Christmas in the 1870's. Story telling; hot cider; cookies. Details: Friday, Dec. 14, 6:45-9:15 p.m. $3-$6. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DTLPIh, 919-627-6990.

Hillsborough Candlelight Tour

Featuring “pop up” readings from local authors; the opening a variety of homes and historic sites; miniature train; visit from Santa. Details: Sunday, Dec. 16, 1-7 p.m. $18-$30. Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2P9TGnn.

