Jazzmeia Horn will perform two shows on Friday at the Durham Fruit Company as part of Duke Performances “In the Jazz Tradition” series.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Dec. 7-Thursday, Dec. 13

December 05, 2018 09:28 AM

Art

FRANK Holiday Pop-Up Market

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-6 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RmreAy, 919-636-4135.

Holiday Market

Featuring local arts and crafts, free refreshments, music, food trucks. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Art Market at Vega Metals, 214 Hunt St., Durham. artmarketatvegametals.com.

GeekCraft Expo Holiday Market

A curated craft market specializing in handmade, "geek"-themed crafts of all kinds. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. $2 admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RCGyZF.

Music

Celtic Jam

Led by accordionist David DiGiuseppe and multi-instrumentalist Rob Sharer. Bring your tunes, songs, instruments, or just come to listen. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.

Jazzmeia Horn

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2AvpZrp, 919-660-3356.

New York Polyphony

“Sing Thee Nowell.” Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FMTuuI, 919-684-4444.

UNC Baroque Ensemble and Consort of Viols

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8-9:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QvtrfC, 919-962-1039.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Billy Walton Band

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Old Ceremony, Chessa Rich

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Fat Catz, Unaka Prong

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Juan Alamo and Marimjazzia

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

100 Men in Black

Scholarship Christmas concert. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 At the door. Kings Park International Church, 1305 Odyssey Drive, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2rcLwkd, 919-225-2460.

‘A Forest Unfolding’

Presented by Encounters: with the Music of Our Time. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $20. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FO6HU1, 919-660-3356.

NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Details: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 1 p.m. Free. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2KEipPS, 919-660-3356.

René Marie

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2BDLGaG, 919-660-3356.

New Direction

Christmas show. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Joey Calderazzo Trio

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2FMR1k1, 919-929-2787.

Coco Montoya

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Southern Culture on the Skids, Weisstronauts, Dex Romweber Duo

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Erie Choir, Thompson Springs, Kitten Party

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Phil Cook, Rissi Palmer Band, Kamara Thomas, Joel Holloway, Mavis ‘Swan’ Poole

Special DJ set by M.C. Taylor. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Doe Paoro, Skylar Gudasz

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sothcott/Ringel Quintet

Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Kate McGarry

Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2Rl82mL, 919-660-3356.

Chapel Hill Philharmonia

"Dreams and Wishes" with George Taylor, violist. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.

Durham Medical Orchestra

“Harmonies” Fall Concert. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-4 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. dmomusic.org.

NC Jazz Ensemble

Annual Holiday Concert “Let There Be Peace On Earth.” Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. $15. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2FNWk2s, 919-928-6486.

Bull City Blues Band

Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

SkyBlew, J Rowdy & The NightShift, War In The Pocket, Mayday, & I, Star

Toy drive and hurricane relief concert. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m., Back Room. No cover charge with donation. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2FNOFRG, 919-967-9053.

School of Rock of Cary

Presenting an afternoon of rock masterpieces by Kiss, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, Lucinda Williams

Details: Monday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. $55-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2zz09Tz, 919-560-3030.

Swearin, Dark Thoughts

Details: Monday, Dec. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra w/ Wynton Marsalis

Big Band Holidays. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. $62-$132. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2SiWVKU, 919-843-3333.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Hot Pink Satan, Solemn Shapes, He Who Walks Behind The Rows

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Cloud Nothings, The Courtneys

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Templeton/Clowse Quintet

Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Duke University String School Chamber Music Concert

Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2TRK4Rs, 919-660-3300.

Pinky Wyoming, Duke LaCrosse

Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Jazz Night w/ The Basic Unit

Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Weedie Braimah and the Hands of Time, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

‘Songs of Light and Wonder’

Featuring music by Laurelyn Dossett, Riley Baugus, Wendy & Dashawn Hickman, Alex McKinney, Scott Manring, Alex Bingham & Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso), with special guest appearance by Ray Dooley. Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. $12-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2SfXEfV, 919-962-7529.

Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, Jeff Wall

Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Nostalgiaphile, Dolphin’s Daughter, YSL Sell, A Question Called Life

Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

‘The Nutcracker’

Performed by the Triangle Youth Ballet. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. $15-$27. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2AARwb6, 919-560-3030.

Waltz Sunday

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers.An afternoon of waltzing to live music. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m. No admission fee/donations accepted. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled, clean shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 11-13, 7 p.m. $28-$175. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2FZWLqq, 919-560-3030.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. Live music by the Highlanders. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

‘Elf the Musical’

Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $28.50-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2S6hFFO, 919-680-2787. Special autism friendly performance on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. $28.50-$51.50. bit.ly/2OG7feS.

‘She Loves Me’

Details: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.

Drag Show

Vivicca C. Coxx and friends return for a family-friendly show. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2E1gkgp.

The Monti StorySLAM

The theme will be Chemistry. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. $12. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2TYDXea, 919-901-0875.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m. $36.50-$53.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2zvFS1m, 919-680-2787.

Comedy

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Fundraisers

Chapel Hill Library Holiday Sip & Shop

Be the first to browse the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library’s Big Book Sale while sipping wine with a friend. Benefits the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m. $25 for two people. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zv4MOx.

ShaLeigh Dance Works Fundraiser

“Revolutionaries in the Dark” Annual Gala featuring guest speakers, dance performances, wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres, a wellness raffle and silent auction, and an artist after party. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m. $35-$80. Reality Ballroom, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2P7XLZ8.

Durham Oval Park Progressive Dinner

Event benefits the Durham Arts Council. Tickets include three course meal with wine, and each homeowner will share insight on their space and art colleciton. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $85 person/$150 couple. Addresses and parking instructions given once tickets are purchased. Tickets bit.ly/2ywZxwt, info 919-560-2707.

Holiday Events

Christmas by Candlelight at Duke Homestead

Costumed interpreters will lead you on a candlelit tour through the Historic Area festooned with period decorations celebrating Christmas in the 1870's. Story telling; hot cider; cookies. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 6:45-9:15 p.m. $3-$6. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DTLPIh, 919-627-6990.

Jonkonnu and Lantern Tours at Stagville

A performance in the tradition of Jonkonnu, a West African and Caribbean fusion tradition celebrated by enslaved people at Stagville. After the performance, take a guided tour of the Horton Grove slave quarters by lantern light and hear stories about the African American history of Stagville. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:15-7:30 p.m. $5/Children under 3 free. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/2zvmAsL, 919-620-0120.

Hillsborough Candlelight Tour

Featuring “pop up” readings from local authors; the opening a variety of homes and historic sites; miniature train; visit from Santa. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 1-7 p.m. $18-$30. Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2P9TGnn.

