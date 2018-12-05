Calendar of Events: Friday, Dec. 7-Thursday, Dec. 13

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
FRANK Holiday Pop-Up Market
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-6 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2RmreAy, 919-636-4135.
Holiday Market
Featuring local arts and crafts, free refreshments, music, food trucks. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Art Market at Vega Metals, 214 Hunt St., Durham. artmarketatvegametals.com.
GeekCraft Expo Holiday Market
A curated craft market specializing in handmade, "geek"-themed crafts of all kinds. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m. $2 admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2RCGyZF.
Music
Celtic Jam
Led by accordionist David DiGiuseppe and multi-instrumentalist Rob Sharer. Bring your tunes, songs, instruments, or just come to listen. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Jazzmeia Horn
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2AvpZrp, 919-660-3356.
New York Polyphony
“Sing Thee Nowell.” Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FMTuuI, 919-684-4444.
UNC Baroque Ensemble and Consort of Viols
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8-9:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QvtrfC, 919-962-1039.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Billy Walton Band
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Old Ceremony, Chessa Rich
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Fat Catz, Unaka Prong
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Juan Alamo and Marimjazzia
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
100 Men in Black
Scholarship Christmas concert. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 At the door. Kings Park International Church, 1305 Odyssey Drive, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2rcLwkd, 919-225-2460.
‘A Forest Unfolding’
Presented by Encounters: with the Music of Our Time. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $20. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FO6HU1, 919-660-3356.
NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Details: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 8-9, 1 p.m. Free. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2KEipPS, 919-660-3356.
René Marie
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2BDLGaG, 919-660-3356.
New Direction
Christmas show. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Joey Calderazzo Trio
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2FMR1k1, 919-929-2787.
Coco Montoya
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Southern Culture on the Skids, Weisstronauts, Dex Romweber Duo
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Erie Choir, Thompson Springs, Kitten Party
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Phil Cook, Rissi Palmer Band, Kamara Thomas, Joel Holloway, Mavis ‘Swan’ Poole
Special DJ set by M.C. Taylor. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Doe Paoro, Skylar Gudasz
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sothcott/Ringel Quintet
Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Kate McGarry
Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2Rl82mL, 919-660-3356.
Chapel Hill Philharmonia
"Dreams and Wishes" with George Taylor, violist. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.
Durham Medical Orchestra
“Harmonies” Fall Concert. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3-4 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. dmomusic.org.
NC Jazz Ensemble
Annual Holiday Concert “Let There Be Peace On Earth.” Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. $15. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2FNWk2s, 919-928-6486.
Bull City Blues Band
Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
SkyBlew, J Rowdy & The NightShift, War In The Pocket, Mayday, & I, Star
Toy drive and hurricane relief concert. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 p.m., Back Room. No cover charge with donation. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2FNOFRG, 919-967-9053.
School of Rock of Cary
Presenting an afternoon of rock masterpieces by Kiss, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, Lucinda Williams
Details: Monday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. $55-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2zz09Tz, 919-560-3030.
Swearin, Dark Thoughts
Details: Monday, Dec. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra w/ Wynton Marsalis
Big Band Holidays. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. $62-$132. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2SiWVKU, 919-843-3333.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hot Pink Satan, Solemn Shapes, He Who Walks Behind The Rows
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Cloud Nothings, The Courtneys
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Templeton/Clowse Quintet
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Duke University String School Chamber Music Concert
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2TRK4Rs, 919-660-3300.
Pinky Wyoming, Duke LaCrosse
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jazz Night w/ The Basic Unit
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Weedie Braimah and the Hands of Time, Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
‘Songs of Light and Wonder’
Featuring music by Laurelyn Dossett, Riley Baugus, Wendy & Dashawn Hickman, Alex McKinney, Scott Manring, Alex Bingham & Libby Rodenbough (of Mipso), with special guest appearance by Ray Dooley. Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. $12-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, Kenan Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2SfXEfV, 919-962-7529.
Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, Jeff Wall
Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Nostalgiaphile, Dolphin’s Daughter, YSL Sell, A Question Called Life
Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
‘The Nutcracker’
Performed by the Triangle Youth Ballet. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. $15-$27. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2AARwb6, 919-560-3030.
Waltz Sunday
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers.An afternoon of waltzing to live music. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m. No admission fee/donations accepted. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled, clean shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker
Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 11-13, 7 p.m. $28-$175. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2FZWLqq, 919-560-3030.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. Live music by the Highlanders. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Elf the Musical’
Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $28.50-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2S6hFFO, 919-680-2787. Special autism friendly performance on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. $28.50-$51.50. bit.ly/2OG7feS.
‘She Loves Me’
Details: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.
Drag Show
Vivicca C. Coxx and friends return for a family-friendly show. Details: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2E1gkgp.
The Monti StorySLAM
The theme will be Chemistry. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. $12. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2TYDXea, 919-901-0875.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m. $36.50-$53.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2zvFS1m, 919-680-2787.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Fundraisers
Chapel Hill Library Holiday Sip & Shop
Be the first to browse the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library’s Big Book Sale while sipping wine with a friend. Benefits the Friends of Chapel Hill Public Library. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m. $25 for two people. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zv4MOx.
ShaLeigh Dance Works Fundraiser
“Revolutionaries in the Dark” Annual Gala featuring guest speakers, dance performances, wine tastings and hors d’oeuvres, a wellness raffle and silent auction, and an artist after party. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-10 p.m. $35-$80. Reality Ballroom, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2P7XLZ8.
Durham Oval Park Progressive Dinner
Event benefits the Durham Arts Council. Tickets include three course meal with wine, and each homeowner will share insight on their space and art colleciton. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $85 person/$150 couple. Addresses and parking instructions given once tickets are purchased. Tickets bit.ly/2ywZxwt, info 919-560-2707.
Holiday Events
Christmas by Candlelight at Duke Homestead
Costumed interpreters will lead you on a candlelit tour through the Historic Area festooned with period decorations celebrating Christmas in the 1870's. Story telling; hot cider; cookies. Details: Friday, Dec. 7, 6:45-9:15 p.m. $3-$6. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2DTLPIh, 919-627-6990.
Jonkonnu and Lantern Tours at Stagville
A performance in the tradition of Jonkonnu, a West African and Caribbean fusion tradition celebrated by enslaved people at Stagville. After the performance, take a guided tour of the Horton Grove slave quarters by lantern light and hear stories about the African American history of Stagville. Details: Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:15-7:30 p.m. $5/Children under 3 free. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/2zvmAsL, 919-620-0120.
Hillsborough Candlelight Tour
Featuring “pop up” readings from local authors; the opening a variety of homes and historic sites; miniature train; visit from Santa. Details: Sunday, Dec. 9, 1-7 p.m. $18-$30. Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2P9TGnn.
