Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 30-Thursday, Dec. 6

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Deck the Walls,’ Opening Reception
Orange County Artists Guild holiday show. Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DntvHg, 919-636-4135.
‘Opening Our Future,’ Exhibit Launch
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Kge9G7, 919-968-2777.
‘Serving Life,’ Reception
Hosted by the Human Kindness Foundation. Part of the “Always Human: Re-Visioning Justice” project. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JnZU1p.
Patchwork Holiday Market
Local makers and vintage vendors; coffee; food; music. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 1-2, 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Avarnx.
Music
NCCU and Fayetteville State University Choirs
Performing portions of “Handel’s Messiah: Part 1.” Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m. $10-$20. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Dq5W0y, 919-530-5170.
UNC Jazz Combos
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 4-6 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zjldxz, 919-962-1039.
Handel: Messiah
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. $5-$25. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2qUcUDI, 919-684-4444.
Duke Jazz Ensemble with Ali Jackson, percussionist
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PMsOyZ, 919-684-4444.
Stray Local
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 10 p.m. 2nd Wind, 118 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-903-9860.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
8-Track Minds
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m. $6. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Wild Child, Future Generations
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Gabriel Kahane
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dround Hounds, Joe Cousin, Sally Gun
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Mike Cooley
Of Drive-By Truckers. Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
UNC Jazz Faculty w/ Rahsaan Barber
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
The Durham Community Chorale
“A Holiday Celebration.” Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 3:30 p.m. $15. Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Road, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2RVAriY.
‘The Story of Christmas’
Featuring The Chancel Choir and handbells of Christ United Methodist Church. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Christ United Methodist Church, 800 Market St., Chapel Hill. christmethodist.org, 919-969-8820.
Rahsaan Barber, saxophone
Guest artist masterclass. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 4-5 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DMyxy8, 919-962-1039.
UNC Jazz Band
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8-9:30 p.m. $10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2A3tmp9, 919-962-1039.
Duke Chinese Music Ensemble
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2DCD319, 919-660-3300.
Calidore String Quartet
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2TClAvz, 919-684-4444.
City Folk
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus
“There’s No Business Like Snow Business” holiday concert. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Donations accepted. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2K8TTGd, 330-348-6817.
Eric Gales
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tan and Sober Gentlemen, John Howie Jr. and the Rosewood Bluff, Rattle & Shakes
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Lud, North Elementary, Harrison Ford Mustang, Honey Radar
Cave 50th Anniversary. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Connells, Leisure McCorkle
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tanajah, Tha Materials, Konvo, Vinnie Dangerous, Allie Capo
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Angela Bingham Trio
Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Holiday Music Program
Featuring the Durham School of the Arts choral program and Chamber Ensemble. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, Great Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2PX0F7h, 919-683-1709.
Fiddlin’ Al McCanless, Joe Newberry, Tommy Edwards
Christmas music. Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2-4 p.m. Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill.
The University Chamber Players
Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2S1Qgol, 919-962-1039.
Carolina Choir and Chamber Singers
“Music for the holidays.” Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2KjxiqQ, 919-962-1039.
Chamber Music Master Class with Calidore String Quartet
Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, noon. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FwSZF6, 919-684-4444.
The Barefoot Movement Christmas
Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 8-9:30 p.m. $25. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2AfNDrW, 919-929-2787.
1st Sunday Blues Jam/Road to Memphis: Chicken Shack
Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hanna Watson, Overflow, Franklin Boone, Love & Valor, The Wesners
Christmas at the Cradle. Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Buxton, Lonnie Walker (solo)
Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Daria Rabotkina, piano
Guest recital and masterclass. Details: Monday, Dec. 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OSnrZz, 919-962-1039.
Nnenna Freelon
Details: Monday, Dec. 3, 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2POe42z, 919-660-3356.
Doug Paisley, Twain
Details: Monday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus
Sings “Faith” by George Michael and “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monae. Details: Monday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Se Ward, Stove, Maneka
Details: Monday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
UNC Symphony Orchestra w/ Billy Stewart, guitar
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PF04rJ, 919-843-3333.
Duke Chorale Christmas Concert
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Bring one non-perishable food item for needy families in Durham for admission. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FzChEO, 919-684-4444.
Cécile Mclorin Salvant, Sullivan Fortner
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2zpDppc, 919-660-3356.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Reverand Justin Hylton, Dr. Lunchbox
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Why? Plays Alopecia, Lala Lala
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Noel Sherr Quartet
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
UNC Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m. $5-$10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2KgNaub, 919-843-3333.
Duke Symphony Orchestra
Music for the Season with April Martin, soprano & Don Eagle, trumpet. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zk03Pw, 919-684-4444.
Nellie McKay
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2PSSycX, 919-660-3356.
The Malpass Brothers
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. $20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Frankie Cosmos, Stef Chura, Shy Boys
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
NC Symphony Orchestra
Holiday pops concert. Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m. $49-$79. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PDjEES, 919-843-3333.
Catherine Russell
Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2DTy1hW, 919-660-3356.
Cosmic Country Band
Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Carolina Waves Showcase and Open Mic
Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Weisstronauts
Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Charly Bliss, Feels, Daddy Long Legs
Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Youth League, Chew, Pleasures
Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by ContraForce; calling by Cis Hinkle. Details: Friday, Nov. 30, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. tcdancers.org.
‘The Nutcracker’
Performed by The Carolina Ballet. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m. $24-$102. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DFQVI4, 919-843-3333.
First Saturday Contra Dance
Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘She Loves Me’
Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 4-6, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.
‘Definition of a Hero’
Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Details: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Tickets: blackpoetrytheatre.com, 980-552-0107.
‘The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus’
Performed by the Bread and Puppet Theater. After the performance, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous free sourdough rye bread with aioli. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. $10-$25 suggested donation. The Paperhand Puppet Studio, 6079 Saxapahaw Swepsonville Road, Saxapahaw. bit.ly/2qV3Iib.
‘Elf the Musical’
Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 4-6, 7:30 p.m. $28.50-$83.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2S6hFFO, 919-680-2787.
‘The Frog Prince’
Presented by Rags to Riches Theatre and Lollipop Series for Young Children. Details: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
‘Tend To Your Own House’
Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. A Flip the Script, Play in Progress. Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 8-9:30 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2BuuCDR, 919-929-2787.
‘A Fool for Christmas’
Performed by Allan Gurganus. Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. bit.ly/2Q061Pd, 919-286-2700.
King Lear in the Library
Participatory production; no sets, costumes, or memorization. Details: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7-8 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2FxknCU, 919-560-0236.
Film Screenings
‘Lady Bird'
Cohosted by the Carolina Film Association. Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.
‘Conscious Light’
Award-winning spiritual documentary. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Chatham Mills, 480 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. consciouslightfilm.com, 919-929-5732.
‘Documentary and the Middle East’
Showcasing undergraduate documentary work from the Documenting the Middle East course, followed by a light lunch, presentations, and audience discussions. Details: Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2A61ZuQ, 919-660-3663.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Holiday Events
Pancake Breakfast and Crafts with Mrs. Claus
Pancake breakfast with Mrs. Claus; crafts and activities; music; door prizes. Proceeds benefit Exchange Family Center. Details: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8:30-10:30 a.m. $8.50 per child (children 0-12 months not eating breakfast admitted free). C&H Cafeteria, 1720 Guess Road, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2PZe4Mq.
Holidays at the Joyful Jewel
Family-friendly event of music, poems and stories by notable artists. Details: Sunday, Dec. 2, 4:30-7 p.m. Free. Joyful Jewel, 44-A Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. joyfuljewel.com, 919-883-2775.
Comments