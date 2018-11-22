The Beauty Operators will perform at The Blue Note grill in Durham on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 23-Thursday, Nov. 29

November 22, 2018 06:00 AM

Art

Holiday Handmade Market Pop-up

Showcasing pottery, jewelry, artisan foods, skin-care products and more. Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Perch, 106 S. Greensboro St., Suite E, Carrboro. 919-260-5313.

Durham Craft Market

Shop Small Saturday event featuring over 20 Durham craft market makers and artists. Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. CCB Plaza, E. Chapel Hill Street and Corcoran Street, Durham. bit.ly/2AkCXZ9.

Music

A Motown Christmas

Starring The Motown Experience, a world class vocal group comprised of past and present members of Motown's most legendary groups. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. $34.50-$54.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2zatbZK, 919-560-3030.

Leroy Savage, Frank Greathouse, Jim Watson, Tommy Edwards

Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. The City Tap, 89 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. thecitytap.com, 919-545-0562.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Telecaster Masters

Featuring Will McFarlane, Alan Heckle, Rebecca Newton (honorary Tele master), Tommy Hartley, FJ Ventre, and George “The Clock” Hindenach. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. bit.ly/2Px9JAm, 919-401-1979.

Uniontown, The Honey Pumpkins, Idle Hands

2nd Annual benefit for Phillip Bair. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. No cover charge; $10 donations encouraged. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Nothing, Nowhere; Smrtdeath; St. Panther

Details: Friday, Nov. 23, $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Vecordia, Slippery Chicken

Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m. $6. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Beauty Operators

Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Aretha Franklin Tribute Show

Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Thunderlip, Lightning Born, Book of Wyrms and Snide

Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $9 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Styrofoam Winos, Dan Melchior

Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Young Bull, Breathers, Niito, DJ Shahzad

Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas

Featuring Kirk Whalum and Sheila E. Details: Sunday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m. $40-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2FfXzqQ, 919-560-3030.

Brett Chambers, Checkerboard Suede

Details: Sunday, Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Absent Lovers, Girl Werewolf

Details: Sunday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. $8. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2FnOTyJ, 919-929-2787.

Holiday Ukulele Jam

Fun hour of simple holiday songs. Beginner-level players welcome; no instruction provided. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6-7 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2QfYJUx, 919-560-0140.

UNC Classical Percussion Ensemble

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qVNaa9, 919-962-1039.

Duke Chamber Music Concert

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2QKJymu, 919-684-4444.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Love Child

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

UNC Gamelan Nyai Saraswati Ensemble

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Hill Hall, Room 107, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2K6U2dw, 919-962-1039.

Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Hands Like Houses, Emarosa, Devour the Day, Young Lions

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Poppies, Sam Leidig, Colin Sneed

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sis

Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. Arcana Bar and Lounge, 331 West Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2OIVJhX, 919-973-1675.

Al Strong and Friends

Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2PycyBz.

Carolina Bluegrass Band

Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RSFwZp, 919-962-1039.

Triple Fret

Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Cosmic Punk, As a Friend

Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Youth League, Swoll, Blanko Basnet

Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m. $8-$10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Lagomorph Quartet; calling by Linda Cooper. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. tcdancers.org.

Rushfest Contra Dancing

DJ/Caller Emily rush will lead contra dancing to recorded pop music. Details: Monday, Nov. 26, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro.tcdancers.org.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

‘She Loves Me’

Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 27-29, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.

Joshua Lozoff: Life is Magic

Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8-9:30 p.m. $20. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2K7qHQ3, 919-929-2787.

Comedy

Ladies of the 80’s Comedy

Featuring Michelle Maclay, Iris Medina, Amy Mora, Janeen Slaughter. Hosted by Em Lozen. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Film Screenings

‘Love & Basketball'

Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.

