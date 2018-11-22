Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 23-Thursday, Nov. 29

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Holiday Handmade Market Pop-up
Showcasing pottery, jewelry, artisan foods, skin-care products and more. Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Perch, 106 S. Greensboro St., Suite E, Carrboro. 919-260-5313.
Durham Craft Market
Shop Small Saturday event featuring over 20 Durham craft market makers and artists. Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. CCB Plaza, E. Chapel Hill Street and Corcoran Street, Durham. bit.ly/2AkCXZ9.
Music
A Motown Christmas
Starring The Motown Experience, a world class vocal group comprised of past and present members of Motown's most legendary groups. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. $34.50-$54.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2zatbZK, 919-560-3030.
Leroy Savage, Frank Greathouse, Jim Watson, Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 8 p.m. The City Tap, 89 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. thecitytap.com, 919-545-0562.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Telecaster Masters
Featuring Will McFarlane, Alan Heckle, Rebecca Newton (honorary Tele master), Tommy Hartley, FJ Ventre, and George “The Clock” Hindenach. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. bit.ly/2Px9JAm, 919-401-1979.
Uniontown, The Honey Pumpkins, Idle Hands
2nd Annual benefit for Phillip Bair. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. No cover charge; $10 donations encouraged. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nothing, Nowhere; Smrtdeath; St. Panther
Details: Friday, Nov. 23, $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Vecordia, Slippery Chicken
Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m. $6. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Beauty Operators
Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Aretha Franklin Tribute Show
Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Thunderlip, Lightning Born, Book of Wyrms and Snide
Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $9 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Styrofoam Winos, Dan Melchior
Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Young Bull, Breathers, Niito, DJ Shahzad
Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas
Featuring Kirk Whalum and Sheila E. Details: Sunday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m. $40-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2FfXzqQ, 919-560-3030.
Brett Chambers, Checkerboard Suede
Details: Sunday, Nov. 25, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Absent Lovers, Girl Werewolf
Details: Sunday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. $8. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2FnOTyJ, 919-929-2787.
Holiday Ukulele Jam
Fun hour of simple holiday songs. Beginner-level players welcome; no instruction provided. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6-7 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2QfYJUx, 919-560-0140.
UNC Classical Percussion Ensemble
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qVNaa9, 919-962-1039.
Duke Chamber Music Concert
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2QKJymu, 919-684-4444.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Love Child
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
UNC Gamelan Nyai Saraswati Ensemble
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Hill Hall, Room 107, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2K6U2dw, 919-962-1039.
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hands Like Houses, Emarosa, Devour the Day, Young Lions
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Poppies, Sam Leidig, Colin Sneed
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sis
Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. Arcana Bar and Lounge, 331 West Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2OIVJhX, 919-973-1675.
Al Strong and Friends
Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2PycyBz.
Carolina Bluegrass Band
Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RSFwZp, 919-962-1039.
Triple Fret
Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cosmic Punk, As a Friend
Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Youth League, Swoll, Blanko Basnet
Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m. $8-$10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Lagomorph Quartet; calling by Linda Cooper. Details: Friday, Nov. 23, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. tcdancers.org.
Rushfest Contra Dancing
DJ/Caller Emily rush will lead contra dancing to recorded pop music. Details: Monday, Nov. 26, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘She Loves Me’
Details: Friday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 27-29, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.
Joshua Lozoff: Life is Magic
Details: Saturday, Nov. 24, 8-9:30 p.m. $20. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2K7qHQ3, 919-929-2787.
Comedy
Ladies of the 80’s Comedy
Featuring Michelle Maclay, Iris Medina, Amy Mora, Janeen Slaughter. Hosted by Em Lozen. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Film Screenings
‘Love & Basketball'
Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.
