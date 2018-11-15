The Durham Art Walk Holiday Market, featuring local artists, live music, a kids zone, and food and beverages, takes place in downtown Durham on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 18, rain or shine.
The Durham Art Walk Holiday Market, featuring local artists, live music, a kids zone, and food and beverages, takes place in downtown Durham on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 18, rain or shine. Jill Knight Staff photo.
The Durham Art Walk Holiday Market, featuring local artists, live music, a kids zone, and food and beverages, takes place in downtown Durham on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17 and 18, rain or shine. Jill Knight Staff photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 16-Thursday, Nov. 22

November 15, 2018 06:00 AM

Art

‘A Southern Review; ‘Mark Abercrombie Art,’ Receptions

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

‘Visionary Aponte,’ Closing Celebration

Featuring dance performances and the public reveal of new artwork. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2F6z67i.

Durham Art Walk Holiday Market

Featuring local artists; live music; kids zone; outdoor entertainment and vendors; food/beverage court. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. Downtown Durham. See website for map. durhamartwalk.com.

Arts on Market

Featuring local and regional artists, artisans, bakers and makers. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Southern Village Green, 620 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Hu5myW, 919-969-8049.

Liberty Arts Iron Pour

See the top metal artists in the Southeast create metal works of art. Bring blankets/folding chairs. Food trucks, breweries and music. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3-10 p.m., Rain or shine. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2zEttHP, 919-294-8006.

‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ Opening Reception

Beverly McIver, new paintings from the American Academy in Rome. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St., Durham. cravenallengallery.com, 919-286-4837.

‘Visionary Aponte,’ Exhibit Close

Final day of exhibit. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2F6z67i.

Holiday Hodgepode, Reception

Favorite works from 2018 solo shows make a reprise, along with musical guests on the front porch. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press, bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.

Music

Hiss Golden Messenger

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $25. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2OxfkS7, 919-560-3030.

Brass Chamber Music Concert

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RJSHeX, 919-962-1039.

Lindsay Kesselman, soprano & the Red Clay Saxophone Quartet

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PmW5QA, 919-684-4444.

Duke Opera Workshop

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2RJTCvV, 919-660-3300.

An Evening with Peter Yarrow

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $32. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2DcdMel, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Chicken Shack

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Atmosphere, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Birds and Arrows, Surrender Human, Rachel Kiel

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Nice Legs, TC Costello, The Wigg Report, Whoiare

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Yung Yent, Teshiam, Isaiah Pharoah, Dgwap, Castro

Presented by The Lost Generation. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Queen Plz, Gemynii, Shirlette Ammons

Also featuring Henbrain; Hammer No More The Fingers; Real Dad; Ryan Gustafson; Molly Sarlé; Al Riggs. The Pinhook turns 10! Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Brandon Mitchell

A tribute to the modern jazz quartet. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Honey Magpie, Simone Finally

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Ciompi Quartet w/ Eliza Bagg, soprano

"Remembered, Imagined, Re-imagined.” Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FcOsHC, 919-660-3356.

Marc-André Hamelin, Piano

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zEp8UR, 919-684-4444.

Messiah Sing-Along

Presented by the Choral Society of Durham. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m.; doors open at 2:15 p.m. $10 suggested donation per adult. Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2DrdmBw.

Danny Smith

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Caique Vidal

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. $5. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2yUTqD5, 919-560-3030.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Randall Bramblett & Band

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Tall Heights, Frances Cone, Old Sea Brigade

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Local Flora, Moon Unit

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Saves the Day, Kevin Devine (solo acoustic), An Horse

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $19.99 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

PlayPlay, DJ Dudefemme, Stormie Daie

Also featuring Zensofly; Bangzz; Sister, Brother; Severed Fingers!; Just Jess; Organos; Horizontal Hold; Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band; Sun Studies. The Pinhook turns 10! Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Joshua Rager Quartet w/ Baron Tymas

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Alone Again or At The Station

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle

“Music, Religion, and Philosophy,” featuring UNC's Carolina Choir and Christopher Ulffers, bassoon. Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 3-5 p.m. $30/Students and children free. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2JNBwXh. 919-560-3030.

Mallarmé Chamber Players Family Concert

Free, interactive chamber music concert for people 5-years-old and older. Adult chaperon required for children. Parking fees apply. Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-2 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2Dl6XHd, 919-668-1707.

UNC Guitar Ensemble

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/1S8mLwx, 919-962-1039.

UNC Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FbZmgQ, 919-962-1039.

Triangle Jewish Chorale

Presenting “Israel at 70: A History in Song.” Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. Free; contributions accepted. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. bit.ly/2reXRUI.

Randy Johnston

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Felly, Gyyps, Trip Carter

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Leroy Savage & Friends

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Reputations

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Vundabar, Illuminati Hotties, Museum Mouth

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Loamlands, Phil Cook, Lonesome Leash

Also featuring Skylar Gudasz; Reese McHenry & The Fox. The Pinhook turns 10! Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments are welcome! Details: Monday, Nov. 19, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2zCGBNq, 919-929-2787.

Flash Chorus

“Just Give Me a Reason” by Pink; “Reptilia” by The Strokes. Details: Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Queen Naija

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Mouse on the Keys, Tera Melos, Dumb Waiter

Details: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Mysti Mayhem

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Ramblin’ Fever DJ Brian Burns

Old school R&B, Soul and Classic Country 45s. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tylerhipnosis, Anonymous Jones, G Tha King

Details: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ev8cjX.

Duke Dance Program

Featuring ballet, modern, and dance theater works by Duke faculty, alumni and current students. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. $7-$17. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PK9Qbo, 919-660-3354.

Waltz Sunday

Sponsored by Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 4-6 p.m. No admission fee; donations accepted. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ev8cjX.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2QtDoHa, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

‘Hamilton’

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 20-22, 7:30 p.m. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Sk6slZ, 919-680-2787.

Improv Percolator

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2OwtdzS, 919-929-2787.

‘She Loves Me’

Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.

Hilton Als, ‘Lives of the Performers’

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $37. Current Artspace+Studio, UNC, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qAhSFq, 919-843-3333.

A Third Date Thanksgiving

Benefiting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Please bring nutritious non-perishable foods and hygiene products. Shows are PG-13. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8-9:30 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St., Durham. bit.ly/2SUgDxF.

Transactors Improv: Space Force!

Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Monkey Bottom Collaborative, 609 Trent Dr., Durham. bit.ly/2qBTEdR.

Women’s Poetry Slam

Jambalaya Soul Slam, featuring Ebony Payne. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2kYvwSO.

‘She Loves Me’

Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.

‘Dancing at Lughnasa’

Presented by Duke Theater Studies. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Lab Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Raj25Q, 919-684-4444.

Comedy

Sebastian Maniscalco

“Stay Hungry Tour.” Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $44.88-$66.92. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2STcVEJ, 919-560-3030.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Movie Screenings

‘Reclamation of Being’

Created by local film curator Vonnie Quest. Part of Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m. Power Plant Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2Pd8V3D.

Carrboro Film Festival

Featuring world class films of every length and genre. See website for schedule. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 12-7 p.m. $15 one day/$20 two days. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. See website for schedule. thecarrborofilmfestival.com.

Fundraisers

Blue Door Breakfast: A Celebration of Youth

Breakfast celebration featuring speaker Robbie Bach, and Youth of the Month. Proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8-9:30 a.m. $60. The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2Oy7uaG.

Tails at Twilight

Proceeds benefit the Animal Protection Society of Durham. Hosted reception, three-course dinner and drinks, silent and live auctions, dancing to a live band. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. $125. Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2wjxpKX.

