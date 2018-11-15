Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 16-Thursday, Nov. 22

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘A Southern Review; ‘Mark Abercrombie Art,’ Receptions
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
‘Visionary Aponte,’ Closing Celebration
Featuring dance performances and the public reveal of new artwork. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2F6z67i.
Durham Art Walk Holiday Market
Featuring local artists; live music; kids zone; outdoor entertainment and vendors; food/beverage court. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. Downtown Durham. See website for map. durhamartwalk.com.
Arts on Market
Featuring local and regional artists, artisans, bakers and makers. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Southern Village Green, 620 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Hu5myW, 919-969-8049.
Liberty Arts Iron Pour
See the top metal artists in the Southeast create metal works of art. Bring blankets/folding chairs. Food trucks, breweries and music. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3-10 p.m., Rain or shine. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2zEttHP, 919-294-8006.
‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ Opening Reception
Beverly McIver, new paintings from the American Academy in Rome. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St., Durham. cravenallengallery.com, 919-286-4837.
‘Visionary Aponte,’ Exhibit Close
Final day of exhibit. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2F6z67i.
Holiday Hodgepode, Reception
Favorite works from 2018 solo shows make a reprise, along with musical guests on the front porch. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press, bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Music
Hiss Golden Messenger
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $25. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2OxfkS7, 919-560-3030.
Brass Chamber Music Concert
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2RJSHeX, 919-962-1039.
Lindsay Kesselman, soprano & the Red Clay Saxophone Quartet
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PmW5QA, 919-684-4444.
Duke Opera Workshop
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2RJTCvV, 919-660-3300.
An Evening with Peter Yarrow
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $32. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2DcdMel, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Chicken Shack
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Atmosphere, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Birds and Arrows, Surrender Human, Rachel Kiel
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nice Legs, TC Costello, The Wigg Report, Whoiare
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Yung Yent, Teshiam, Isaiah Pharoah, Dgwap, Castro
Presented by The Lost Generation. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Queen Plz, Gemynii, Shirlette Ammons
Also featuring Henbrain; Hammer No More The Fingers; Real Dad; Ryan Gustafson; Molly Sarlé; Al Riggs. The Pinhook turns 10! Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Brandon Mitchell
A tribute to the modern jazz quartet. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Honey Magpie, Simone Finally
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Ciompi Quartet w/ Eliza Bagg, soprano
"Remembered, Imagined, Re-imagined.” Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2FcOsHC, 919-660-3356.
Marc-André Hamelin, Piano
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zEp8UR, 919-684-4444.
Messiah Sing-Along
Presented by the Choral Society of Durham. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m.; doors open at 2:15 p.m. $10 suggested donation per adult. Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2DrdmBw.
Danny Smith
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Caique Vidal
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. $5. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2yUTqD5, 919-560-3030.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Randall Bramblett & Band
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tall Heights, Frances Cone, Old Sea Brigade
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Local Flora, Moon Unit
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Saves the Day, Kevin Devine (solo acoustic), An Horse
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $19.99 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
PlayPlay, DJ Dudefemme, Stormie Daie
Also featuring Zensofly; Bangzz; Sister, Brother; Severed Fingers!; Just Jess; Organos; Horizontal Hold; Charles Latham and the Borrowed Band; Sun Studies. The Pinhook turns 10! Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Joshua Rager Quartet w/ Baron Tymas
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Alone Again or At The Station
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
“Music, Religion, and Philosophy,” featuring UNC's Carolina Choir and Christopher Ulffers, bassoon. Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 3-5 p.m. $30/Students and children free. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2JNBwXh. 919-560-3030.
Mallarmé Chamber Players Family Concert
Free, interactive chamber music concert for people 5-years-old and older. Adult chaperon required for children. Parking fees apply. Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-2 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2Dl6XHd, 919-668-1707.
UNC Guitar Ensemble
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/1S8mLwx, 919-962-1039.
UNC Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FbZmgQ, 919-962-1039.
Triangle Jewish Chorale
Presenting “Israel at 70: A History in Song.” Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. Free; contributions accepted. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. bit.ly/2reXRUI.
Randy Johnston
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Felly, Gyyps, Trip Carter
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Leroy Savage & Friends
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Reputations
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 9 p.m. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Vundabar, Illuminati Hotties, Museum Mouth
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Loamlands, Phil Cook, Lonesome Leash
Also featuring Skylar Gudasz; Reese McHenry & The Fox. The Pinhook turns 10! Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments are welcome! Details: Monday, Nov. 19, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2zCGBNq, 919-929-2787.
Flash Chorus
“Just Give Me a Reason” by Pink; “Reptilia” by The Strokes. Details: Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Queen Naija
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mouse on the Keys, Tera Melos, Dumb Waiter
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mysti Mayhem
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ramblin’ Fever DJ Brian Burns
Old school R&B, Soul and Classic Country 45s. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tylerhipnosis, Anonymous Jones, G Tha King
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ev8cjX.
Duke Dance Program
Featuring ballet, modern, and dance theater works by Duke faculty, alumni and current students. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. $7-$17. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PK9Qbo, 919-660-3354.
Waltz Sunday
Sponsored by Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 4-6 p.m. No admission fee; donations accepted. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ev8cjX.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2QtDoHa, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Hamilton’
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 20-22, 7:30 p.m. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Sk6slZ, 919-680-2787.
Improv Percolator
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2OwtdzS, 919-929-2787.
‘She Loves Me’
Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.
Hilton Als, ‘Lives of the Performers’
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $37. Current Artspace+Studio, UNC, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qAhSFq, 919-843-3333.
A Third Date Thanksgiving
Benefiting the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Please bring nutritious non-perishable foods and hygiene products. Shows are PG-13. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8-9:30 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St., Durham. bit.ly/2SUgDxF.
Transactors Improv: Space Force!
Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Monkey Bottom Collaborative, 609 Trent Dr., Durham. bit.ly/2qBTEdR.
Women’s Poetry Slam
Jambalaya Soul Slam, featuring Ebony Payne. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2kYvwSO.
‘She Loves Me’
Details: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.
‘Dancing at Lughnasa’
Presented by Duke Theater Studies. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Lab Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Raj25Q, 919-684-4444.
Comedy
Sebastian Maniscalco
“Stay Hungry Tour.” Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $44.88-$66.92. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2STcVEJ, 919-560-3030.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movie Screenings
‘Reclamation of Being’
Created by local film curator Vonnie Quest. Part of Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m. Power Plant Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2Pd8V3D.
Carrboro Film Festival
Featuring world class films of every length and genre. See website for schedule. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 18, 12-7 p.m. $15 one day/$20 two days. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. See website for schedule. thecarrborofilmfestival.com.
Fundraisers
Blue Door Breakfast: A Celebration of Youth
Breakfast celebration featuring speaker Robbie Bach, and Youth of the Month. Proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club. Details: Friday, Nov. 16, 8-9:30 a.m. $60. The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2Oy7uaG.
Tails at Twilight
Proceeds benefit the Animal Protection Society of Durham. Hosted reception, three-course dinner and drinks, silent and live auctions, dancing to a live band. Details: Saturday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. $125. Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2wjxpKX.
Comments