Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 9-Thursday, Nov. 15

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Art
Michele Maynard and Nerys Levy, Artist Talk
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ptu4Hi, 919-636-4135.
‘Hölynpölys,’ Exhibit Opening
An art collection by Erica Eisdorfer, who will be present to answer questions. On exhibit through Friday, Nov. 30. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St., Carrboro. johnnysgonefishing.com,
Orange County Artist Guild Open Studio Tour
Featuring over 80 local artists, covering nearly every artistic discipline and style. Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 11, 12-5 p.m. Maps and info at ocagnc.org.
Durham County Pottery Tour 2018
Tour the studios of 20 potters and 2 teaching facilities; raffle for $100 in pottery; dinnerware, jewelry, decorative items, sculpture all for sale. Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 11, 12-5 p.m. Maps and info at durhamcountypotterytour.com.
Freeman Beard Art Showcase
Durham-based watercolorist. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 10-11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Northgate Mall Plaza, Suite 848, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2zUYLcP, 919-286-4400.
Annual WHH and Friends Neighborhood ArtWalk
Neighbors hosts artists in the Watts Hospital-Hillandale and Old West Durham Neighborhoods. Features a variety of hand-crafted art available for sale. Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 12-5 p.m. Free. Watts Hospital-Hillandale/Old West Durham Neighborhood, 1301 Alabama Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2z1aWWH.
‘Standing on Love,’ Opening Reception
Collection of portraits of people with family members living with a loved one on death row. Light refreshments served. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6:15 p.m. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JnZU1p, 919-684-4444.
Music
Steep Canyon Rangers
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $47-$102. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P1Y6Bw, 919-843-3333.
Duke Djembe & Afro-Cuban Ensembles
With Master Djembe player Bolokada Conde. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2P4bTrc, 919-684-4444.
Organ Recital
Presented by the Durham- Chapel Hill chapter of the American Guild of Organists; featuring a program of festive organ music, including selections for Advent and Christmas. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Road, Durham.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The City Tap, 89 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. thecitytap.com, 919-545-0562.
Ralph Peterson: Aggregate Prime
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $30. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QbqSvI, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
James Armstrong Band
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Real Friends, Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. $21 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tyler Ramsey
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Poinsettia, Noise! Lights!
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lyrics Born, Boulevards, Skyblew
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mina, Gemynii, Birdgherl, Queen Plz
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ladybirds: An Evening with Durham’s Jazz Ladies
Students of NCCU’s Jazz Studies Program perform. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Danish String Quartet
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$48. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2qlbYYF, 919-684-4444.
Duke University String School: Violin and Cello Choir Concert
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Ohl0zz, 919-660-3300.
UNC Opera: Handel’s Alcina
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Ok0230, 919-962-1039.
Randa McNamara
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Delta Moon
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
River Whyless, Takénobu
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Vetiver (solo), Fruit Bats (solo)
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Frost Fang, Where’s Walden, Eyeball
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Jo Gore, Azulz
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Michael Unger, Organ Recital
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 5:15 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zkA2Pw, 919-684-4444.
Duke University String School: Orchestra Concert
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2SCGqdB, 919-684-4444.
UNC Harp Ensemble Concert
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 4:15 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave.., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Okoe55, 919-962-1039.
UNC Opera: Handel’s Alcina
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2SI3E2e, 919-962-1039.
Pickin’: A Music Celebration
Eight local bluegrass legends, featuring The Bluegrass Experience. All proceeds benefit the Chatham Arts Council Artists-in-Schools Initiative. Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 5 p.m. $20-$50. Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center, 1192 US Hwy 64 West Business, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2SAXFMm.
What's Not to Like? A Yiddish Songfest
Fundraiser for Urban Ministries of Durham. Performances by local singers; kosher refreshments follow. Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 At the door. Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave., Durham. Tickets: Beth Berman, 919-682-7468, yiddishsongfest@aol.com.
Ellerbee Creek Band
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Colter Wall, Ian Noe
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bailen, Curtis Stith
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Advance Base, Greg Jamie, Moon Racer
Details: Sunday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2CTgRQi, 919-929-2787.
Blood Sound, Le Weekend
Details: Monday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Indigo Kidd
Details: Monday, Nov. 12, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
JACK Quartet
Performing Georg Friedrich Haas: String Quartet No. 9. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2OiYtlD, 919-684-4444.
CPE Bach at 230: Rare Music Concert
In remembrance of the 230th anniversary of Bach's death, concert features the composer's flute quartets and trio sonatas, as well as a Mozart flute quartet. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, East Duke 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JzYXn2, 919-660-3300.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Mercury Program, Dove Legs
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
BAS, Rexx Life Raj, K. Roosevelt, Innanet James, Correy C
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Honey Magpie, Liz Delise, Kurtsweil
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ciompi Quartet Lunchtime Classics with soprano Eliza Bagg
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14, Noon. Free. Rubenstein Library, Holsti-Anderson Family Assembly Room 153, Duke University,JA103 Perkins Library, Durham. bit.ly/2OZ0s3Q, 919-660-5822.
Jason Barker and Tommy Hartley
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
HIRIE, Signal Fire
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 9 p.m., Back Room. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jazz Night with The Basic Unit
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
(Sandy) Alex G, Half Waif
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Wailin’ Storms, Buildings, Bandage, Vincas, Maple Stave
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Latvian Radio Choir
Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $10-$45. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JvIvnD, 919-684-4444.
Duke University Wind Symphony: Dream Machine
With the Sanderson High School Wind Ensemble. Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2P2NxxL, 919-684-4444.
PopUp Chorus Broadway
“The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha; “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray; “One” from A Chorus Line. Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yKuBKi, 919-929-2787.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Billy Raffoul
Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dexter Romweber, Rye Baby
Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sara Bell, Charles Latham, Pete Pawsey in The Round
Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Swang!; calling by Jonathan Thielen. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
Camille A. Brown and Dancers
Performing “Ink.” Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2wMf8HJ, 919-684-4444.
Dorrance Dance
Performing “Myelination.” Details: Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. $27-$72. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PxORIp, 919-843-3333.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Hamilton’
Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 13-15, 7:30 p.m. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Sk6slZ, 919-680-2787.
‘The Flick’
Presented by the Bartlett Theater Company. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m. $15-$25. Northgate Stadium 10 Theaters, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
Long Story Shorts One Act Festival
Performances of eight, short plays written by undergraduate students. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. Free. Swain Hall, Studio Six Theatre, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OJUljV.
‘Dancing at Lughnasa’
Presented by Duke Theater Studies. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Lab Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Raj25Q, 919-684-4444.
PlaySlam! 2018
Select playwrights compete for a cash prize of $100, with the audience picking the winner. Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. $13-$15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yLndyl, 919-929-2787.
‘She Loves Me’
Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 14-15, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yG0K5y, 919-962-7529.
‘Flip the Script:’ A Play in Progress Workshop
Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2zjsso5, 919-929-2787.
The Monti: Strangers
An evening of live storytelling. Details: Thursday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $24. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2yNDEKe, 919-560-3030.
Comedy
Family-Friendly Transactors Improv: The Nom Nom Show
Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2zin2K3, 919-929-2787.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movie Screenings
‘The Uncondemned’
Part of the Rights! Camera! Action! film series highlighting important figures and issues regarding human rights. Hosted by The Duke Human Rights Center at the Franklin Humanities Institute. Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. Free. Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall, C105, Bay 4 South, Smith Warehouse, 114 S. Buchanan Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2MZ6mfE.
‘Pariah'
Cohosted by UNC Sexuality and Gender Alliance. Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.
Fundraisers
2018 Murphey School Radio Show
Family-friendly variety show celebrating the diverse talents of the NC arts. All proceeds benefit The ArtsCenter and The Carolina Theatre of Durham. Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. $40-$50. Murphey School, 3717 Murphey School Road, Durham. bit.ly/2ql3Abs, 919-560-3030.
Preservation Durham Party Fundraiser
Featuring food, beer, music, live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit the Preservation Equity Project. Details: Friday, Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m. $35. The Cookery, 1101 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2OvaXXr.
Winter Water Gala
Hosted by LiveGlobally. Live music, performances, hors d’oeuvres, and watery effervescence; guests receive one complimentary cocktail. Event supports children at The Ingrid Education Center in Nairobi, Kenya, clean water project in Drake Bay, and the Girls & Boys Club of Durham and Chapel Hill. Details: Saturday, Nov. 10, 7-11 p.m. $50-$125. The Fruit, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2AFGnHb, 919-559-4122.
Jump for the Children Horse Show
Proceeds benefit Duke Children’s Hospital. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 14-Sunday, Nov. 18. See website for schedule. Gov. James B. Hunt Horse Complex, 4601 Trinity Road, Raleigh. jumpforthechildren.org.
Outings
NC Bull City Comic Con
All-inclusive, all are invited. Details: Friday-Sunday, Nov. 9-11. Various times and locations. $25-$250. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St., Durham. Tickets and info: bit.ly/2F539wu.
Comments