Calendar of Events: Friday, Nov. 2-Thursday, Nov. 8

If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Art
Orange County Artist Guild Open Studio Tour
Featuring over 80 local artists, covering nearly every artistic discipline and style. See website for map. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 12-5 p.m. ocagnc.org.
‘We Share the Sun: Human Connection to Celestial Bodies’
Featuring 15 Black visual artists; music; vendors; wine; affordable art. Creative space where we connect deeper to ourselves through the cosmos. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30-10 p.m. $10-$23. Golden Belt, 807 E. Main St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2PzyL1c.
Kramer/Weinstein Open Studio
Part of the Orange County Artist Guild Tour. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weinstein Studio, 501 Landerwood Lane, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PUPeKl.
Durham Interactive Pixel Wall Mural Opening
Community members will be able to meet the artist collective behind the mural, and create their own pixel murals. Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m. Durham Central Park, East Side, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Pjnt0U.
‘Serving Life,” Opening Reception
Exhibition includes a community reading of “Right Here, Right Now,” monologues co-created with men on America’s death row. Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. Tour; 4:30 p.m. Community Reading; 5:15 p.m. Light refreshment. Rubenstein Arts Center, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JnZU1p.
Truth + Tamales
Art making, tamale making, sharing truths and socializing. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6-8:30 p.m. The ArtsCenter, Dance Studio, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2CFIL1P, 919-929-2787.
Music
SoJam 2018
Featuring Voice Play, Transit. A weekend-long a cappella extravaganza by The Contemporary A Cappella Society. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 7:30 p.m. $28.88-$50.38. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2AtkqLg, 919-560-3030.
Steve Coleman, Natal Eclipse
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2MQ0oT1, 919-684-4444.
Durham Symphony Orchestra Kickoff Concert
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2Pvo2oo.
NCCU Alumni Concert
Featuring Stephanie Mills and Mike Phillips. Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $155. Sheraton Imperial Hotel RDU, 4700 Emperor Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Groovynators
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ghostland Observatory, Gibbz
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 8:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jess Klein, Katherine Whalen’s Swedish Wood Patrol, Humble Tripe
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Natural Born Leaders, Wierd God
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
8th Annual Durham Oktoberfest
Featuring Little German Band; pretzels, schnitzels, brats; liter biers. Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2M7iOJG, 919-901-0875.
Keith Ganz Quartet
Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Bob Dylan and His Band
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $112.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2D4Evdd, 919-680-2787.
Don Smith & Eric Thomas
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
earspace
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8-9:30 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2q9LzNd, 919-962-1039.
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Emmure, Stick To Your Guns, Wage War, Sanction
Presented by Sound Rink. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Shoaldiggers, Eno Mountain Boys, Ragweed Brass
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Patrick Carr, Thorp Jensen
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Yelle, JANXX
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $18-$20. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com, 919-942-5506.
The Ataris
“So Long Astoria 15 Year Anniversary” tour w/ special guests. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Nude Party, Glove, Stevie
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 p.m. $13-$15. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Peter Lamb and the Wolves
Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘She Bop’
Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
The Yardarm
Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 3-5 p.m. Starpoint Brewing, 2501 University Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JhbfAj.
earspace
Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 3-5 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Building, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PTvGG0, 919-962-1039.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam: Host Good Rocking Sam
Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Polyphia, Hail The Sun, Covet
Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Portland Cello Project
Plays Radiohead, Coltrane and Bach. Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun
Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m. $55-$95. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2yZEjYq, 919-560-3030.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 5:45-7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Jfr76k, 919-929-2787.
Palaye Royale, Bones, Dead Posey, AnastasiaMax
Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. $16 Advance/$19 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
King Buffalo, Irata
Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sherry
Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flashchorus
Sings “Dreaming” by Blondie and “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith. Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Slothrust
Details: Monday, Nov. 5, 9 p.m. $12-$14. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club
Details: Monday, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Psychedelic Furs, Liz Brasher
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m. $30 Advance/$34 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Castle Black, Bear Bones, River Otters, Car Crash Star
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
#IVOTED Concert - Superchunk, Cold Cream, No Love,
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m. Free with RSVP and photo outside polling location/$20 otherwise. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2ENnnKZ, 919-901-0875.
Maple Stave, Lung
Details: Tuesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m. $7. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Aida Cuevas, Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán
“Totalmente Juan Gabriel.” Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. $35-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2EIArkJ, 919-560-3030.
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7:30-9:15 p.m. $5 donation encouraged. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2OSijcZ, 919-929-2787.
The Bennys
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Haken, Leprous, Bent Knee
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. $22 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Footed Boobies, People of Earth
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Red, The Veer Union, Skyharbor, Veio
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. $24 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mallarmé Chamber Players, ‘We the People’
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2yBoqrG.
Twisted Pine
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dave Alvin, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Milton
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bad Bad Hats, Party Nails
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Friendship Commanders, Hello Luna
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Mae, Rookie of the Year, Loyals
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show/$35 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Ian Sweet, Young Jesus
Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $12-$14. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
NCCU Ultimate Face-off Step Show
Performances by the National Pan-Hellenic Council and the Council of Independent Organizations with comedian RIP Michael. Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. McDougald-McLendon Arena, NCCU, 700 E. Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Ron White
For mature audiences. Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. $45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2D5QNSP, 919-680-2787.
Eyes Up Here Comedy Showcase
NC’s funniest female identified people. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m. $5. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2D6zaT4, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Godspell’
Presented by UNC Student Theater Company Carolina. Details: Friday, Nov. 2, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 3, 3-5 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 3-5 p.m. $5-$10. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NWN4I0, 919-929-2787.
‘Twelve Angry Jurors’
Presented by the Carrboro High School Theatre. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Carrboro High School Auditorium, 201 Rock Haven Road, Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2OMoRK2.
‘The Flick’
Presented by the Bartlett Theater Company. Details: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 7-8, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Northgate Stadium 10 Theaters, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8-10 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2JgfI6p, 919-929-2787.
‘Hamilton’
Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Nov. 6-8, 7:30 p.m. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Sk6slZ, 919-680-2787.
Bassem Youssef: ‘The Joke is Mightier than the Sword’
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. $27. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ArMoHd, 919-843-3333.
‘Dancing at Lughnasa’
Presented by Duke Theater Studies. Details: Thursday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Sheafer Lab Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Raj25Q, 919-684-4444.
Outings
Death Faire - A Celebration of Life
An attempt at changing our culture around death, dying, and ultimately living well. Workshops; vendors; DED talks; kid’s activities; interactive altar; meditation; live music; food trucks; cash bar. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-8 p.m. $5-$15. The Plant, 220 Lorax Lane, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2DKCrIx.
The Grandiloquent Adult Spelling Bee
Witness word warriors summon their extraordinary knowledge of Greek and Latin root words and complex spelling rules. Details: Saturday, Nov. 3, 12:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Bee. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2PqUND9, 919-901-0875.
Fundraisers
Sausagefest
Crafted sausages from local restaurants and butcher shops; kid-friendly. Event benefits LIFE Skills Foundation. Details: Sunday, Nov. 4, 12-3 p.m. $10-$25. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2yykg3W. 919-548-6954.
Jump for the Children Horse Show
Proceeds benefit Duke Children’s Hospital. Details: Wednesday, Nov. 7-Sunday, Nov. 11. See website for schedule. Gov. James B. Hunt Horse Complex, 4601 Trinity Road, Raleigh. jumpforthechildren.org.
