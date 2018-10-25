Calendar of Events: Friday, Oct. 26-Thursday, Nov. 1

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
NC Pottery Center 20th Anniversary Celebration
Food; drink; music; silent and live auction of NC’s best pottery and ceramics. Proceeds benefits the North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m. $100-$500. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Tickets: ncpcgala.org, 336-873-8430.
Orange County Artists Guild Studio Tour Preview, Opening Reception
The preview will run through Sunday, Nov. 11. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CsZuW7, 919-636-4135.
Michael Brown and Tezh Mod Arressi, Featured Artists
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m. Eno Gallery, 100 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2yKKorh, 919-883-1415.
Music
Music Lecture: Emily Wilbourne
"Little Black Giovanni's Dream: Dwarves, Slaves, Infidels, and Musical Performance at the Medici Court." Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. Biddle Music Bldg., Room 104, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2yOVxI0, 919-660-3300.
‘Little Black Giovanni's Dream: Dwarves, Slaves, Infidels, and Musical Performance at the Medici Court’
Performed by Emily Wilbourne. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m. Biddle Music Bldg., Room 104, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2AkHf3T, 919-660-3300.
Brian Harnetty
Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Pcimzr, 919-660-3356.
‘Rivers, Sound, and Place’
A public conversation about “A Sound Map of the Danube” with composer, sound artist, and musician, Annea Lockwood, and Professor Andrea Bohlman. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 4-5:30 p.m. Hill Hall, Room 103, UNC, 145 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OAccK6, 919-962-1039.
A Sound Map of the Danube
Installation opening with composer remarks by Annea Lockwood. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m. Kenan Music Bldg., Room 2002, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CXMuJc, 919-962-1039.
String Quartet Recital
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8-9 p.m. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CToJln, 919-962-1039.
Piedmont Melody Makers
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8-10 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NWUD1G, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hawkins King
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
One for Duane V - Idlewild South
Annual tribute to the music and life of Duane Allman. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Greg Humphreys, Electric Trio, Peter Holsapple Combo
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Remarks, Unaka Prong
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lacy Jags, Easter Island, Flash Car, LAIRS
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8:30 p.m. $7-$10. Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. ticketf.ly/2NQ3KRJ.
Charley Crockett, Alan Barnosky
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Lizz Wright
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $35-$55. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2ylpJuM, 919-560-3030.
River Park Concert
A free outdoor music event featuring six bands. Presented by the Hillsborough Arts Council. Attendees are encouraged to park off-site at The Shops at Daniel Boone, 110 Boone Square, Hillsborough. Shuttles provided. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. River Park, 228 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2yWjOOz.
Matthew Cates Organ Recital
Presented by the Durham-Chapel Hill Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, Matthew Cates will give an organ recital featuring the complete works of Maurice Duruflé. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. 919-699-7417.
Duke Wind Symphony: A Halloween Spooktacular
Performance by the Durham Community Concert Band and the Duke Wind Symphony. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Details: 3 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2q0qo05.
Youssou N’Dour
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $27-$72. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2J6eMl3, 919-843-3333.
A Sound Map of the Danube
Running sound installation by Annea Lockwood. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Kenan Music Bldg., Room 2002, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2J9uSKs, 919-962-1039.
Up Cane Creek
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Tamara Hey
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. 2nd Wind, 118 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-903-9860.
Halloween Bash: The Willie Painter Band
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Roky Erickson, White Mystery, Bat Fangs
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Driftwood, Hardworker
Details: Saturday, 8 p.m., Back Room. $ Advance/$ Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Trike with Yardarm, Harlem Insect Laws
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Titus Andronicus, Ted Leo (Solo)
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Fat Tony, Cadence Weapon, Hua Li, Apollo J
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Iris Ornig Quartet
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
People of Earth, Alo Ver
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
RBRM: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike
Bobby Brown plus Bell Biv Devoe on stage together. Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. $45-$198. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Pce0s7, 919-680-2787.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Will McBride Group’
Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
Andrea Edith Moore, soprano and Klaus Dieter Jung, piano
Autumn Evening Dreams. Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 4 p.m. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PHpBwn, 919-684-4444.
A Sound Map of the Danube
Running sound installation by Annea Lockwood. Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Kenan Music Bldg., Room 2002, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PMG1Up, 919-962-1039.
Henri Duparc: The Complete Melodies
Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 3-4:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yMTKTQ, 919-962-1039.
Tin Can Alley
Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Blood on the Harp, Bonemeal Baker, Paper Windmills
Details: Monday, Oct. 29, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Blow, Zensofly
Details: Monday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. $12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
The ultimate Fleetwood Mac tribute show. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. $25.50-$45.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2R1xP2u, 919-680-2787.
Pierre-Laurent Aimard and Tamara Stefanovich, pianos
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. $27. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P7p4qC, 919-843-3333.
NCCU Ultimate Praise Homecoming Gospel Concert
Featuring Erica Campbell, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy and NCCU’s Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. McDougald-McLendon Arena, 700 E. Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Adult Mom, Derek Ted
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Importer/Exporter
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Steve Muscarella & The Zombie Alpaca Lips
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hippo Campus, The Districts
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Lazaris Pit, People of Earth, Gordy40
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m., Back Room. $5-$15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Crystal Bright and the Silver Hands, Katharine Whalen’s Swedish Patrol, Jimmie Ray Swagger and the Fussy Eaters, Codeine Haze
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
M is We, Winfield, The Affectionates
Costume contest. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8:30 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Halloween VIII Paranormal Party w/ DJ Rang, DJ Forge, Birdgherl
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Cody Jinks, The Steel Woods, Tennessee Jet
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. $23.50-$88.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2S005E1, 919-680-2787.
Take Me to the River - New Orleans Live!
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $45-$65. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2QrnXiy, 919-560-3030.
Voice Masterclass with Klaus Dieter Jung and Andrea Edith Moore, soprano
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 5 p.m. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg., Room 19, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2AjOWY9, 919-660-3300.
NCCU Homecoming Hip Hop Concert
Featuring Gunna and Young Nudy. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $15. McDougald-McLendon Arena, 700 E. Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cursive, Meat Wave, Campdogzz
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nicki Bluhm, Gill Landry
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $16. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
David Nance Group, Nathan Bowles
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Vinyl Theatre, The Catching
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Matty Sheets & Pete Pawsey Song-Swap
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by STEAM!; calling by Donna Hunt. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. tcdancers.org.
Rushfest!
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Contra dancing to pop music! Details: Monday, Oct. 29, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Skeleton Crew’
Graphic language, herbal cigarettes and haze used in this production. Recommended for mature high schoolers and older. Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xWfmMX, 919-962-7529.
‘Treasured’
Pittsboro Baptist Church’s “Judgement House,” a walk-through drama that presents the truth of people's choices versus the consequences of those decisions, both in this life and the next. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 28, 5-10 p.m. $3 donation encouraged. Pittsboro Baptist Church, 121 West Salisbury St., Pittsboro. Reservations encouraged: 919-542-2986, pbccontactus@gmail.com.
‘The Choir of Man’
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. $20-$50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Cu5KNt, 919-680-2787.
Transactors Improv: The Spooky Show
Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8-10 p.m. $10-$15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2RWpkXN, 919-929-2787.
The Ultimate Talent Show
Details: Monday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Free admission. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
The Monti Storyslam (Fear!)
Open storytelling event, where anyone with a story on a certain theme has a chance to tell it. Competitive event with judges in the audience. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., $12. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2yJPZ1a, 919-901-0875.
The Ultimate Drag Show
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. Free Admission. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2N07bF3.
‘Godspell’
Presented by UNC Student Theater Company Carolina. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NWN4I0, 919-929-2787.
‘The Talk’
Starring Sonny Kelly. Q&A follow performance. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 6:30 Pre-show reception; 7-8 p.m. The Talk. $10. Smith Middle School, 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2CxbRk2.
‘Twelve Angry Jurors’
Presented by the Carrboro High School Theatre. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Carrboro High School Auditorium, 201 Rock Haven Road, Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2OMoRK2.
Comedy
Wellred Comedy Tour: From Dixie with Love
Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. $25-$55. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2q8VHWR, 919-560-3030.
Dave Ross, Lauren Faber
Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
‘Aural Futures: Screen/Society’
Special presentation of “God Said Give 'Em Drum Machines.” Followed by a Q&A with artist, activist, and Afrofuturist Ingrid LaFleur. This event is part of “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom.” Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2yoL5ri, 919-660-3622.
‘The General:’ Live Score by Tim Carless
Buster Keaton’s 1926 classic silent film presented with a unique live score from Tim Carless. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. $10-$15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2R8MoBI, 919-929-2787.
‘A Tale of Two Sisters’
In Korean with English subtitles. Q&A to follow with director/screenwriter Kim Ji-Woon. Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 7-9:15 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Film Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2yoWh7g, 919-660-3356.
‘The Good, the Bad, the Weird’
In Korean with English subtitles. Q&A to follow with director/co-screenwriter/producer Kim Ji-Woon. Details: Monday, Oct. 29, 7-9:45 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Film Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PGkaha, 919-660-3356.
‘Girl Walks Home Alone at Night'
Cohosted by the Chapel Hill Film Society. Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.
Halloween Spooktacular Short Films
Award winning scary short films from all over the globe. Presented by Bull City Film Festival. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m. $10 cash at door. Avila Retreat Center, 711 Mason Road, Durham. See website for lineup: bit.ly/2Cz2TTz.
Fundraisers
Chapel Hill Public Library Foundation Fundraiser
Carolina BBQ w/ country sides; desserts; complimentary drinks; silent & live auctions; Cosmic Country Band; photo booth. Guests encouraged to dress in nice Western wear. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 7:30-11 p.m. $75. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2NMNMYk, 919-969-2043.
Mane Affaire Fundraiser
Tasting menu from the ACC Culinary School, wine and craft beer, silent and live auctions, and a pony photobooth. Proceeds benefit the NC Therapeutic Riding Center. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. $60. NC Therapeutic Riding Center, 4705 Nicks Road, Mebane. Tickets: bit.ly/2xc9JsT.
5th Annual Wine Tasting, Jazz Session & Fundraiser
Fundraiser in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness, hosted by Sisters Network Triangle NC. Food and dance; business casual attire. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7-11 p.m. $30. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2CsTLzv, 919-490-1571.
Community Radio WCOM-LP 103.5 Fundraiser
Hosted by The Hickory Tavern; ten percent of food sales totals will be donated to WCOM; a non-profit, all volunteer community radio station serving Carrboro and Chapel Hill. The event will include raffle prizes and the opportunity for listeners to meet show hosts. Details: Thursday, Nov. 1, 5-9 p.m. The Hickory Tavern, located inside the Hampton Inn, 370 East Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2EzHbRY.
Outings
Halloween Phantasmagoria at Duke Homestead
All ages; not designed to scare. Walking and standing on uneven terrain required. Bring your own flashlight. Details: Friday, Oct. 26, 6:30-9 p.m. $5-$15. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. bit.ly/2AoWuIQ, 919-627-6990.
Pittsboro Street Fair
Vendors; entertainment; food. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hanks Street, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2CSy11c.
The Pride in Our Heritage Tour
An evening of artistic fusion of jazz, poetry and conversation with Johnnetta B. Cole and Keisha Knight Pulliam along with Emmy Award-winning Poet Laureate, Hank Stewart. Hosted by The Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Details: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $40. Hilton Durham, University Ballroom, 3800 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Cs5Y7D.
Curds & Crafts
An artisanal cheese and beer festival with a focus on Southern Cheesemakers and NC Breweries. Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 1-3 p.m. $35. The Cloth Mill at Eno River, 437 Dimmocks Mill Road, Suite 3, Hillsborough. Tickets: bit.ly/2J5SqjE.
Beefsteak 8
All you can eat and drink event serving lamb, beef, pork and offal, celebrating local farmers raising pastured animals humanely. Details: Sunday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. $50. Bull City Burger and Brewery, Suite 105, 107 E. Parrish St., Durham. bullcityburgerandbrewery.com.
