“Autobiography,” by Company Wayne McGregor, will be performed at Memorial Hall at UNC on Thursday.
“Autobiography,” by Company Wayne McGregor, will be performed at Memorial Hall at UNC on Thursday. Andrej Uspenski
“Autobiography,” by Company Wayne McGregor, will be performed at Memorial Hall at UNC on Thursday. Andrej Uspenski

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Oct. 19-Thursday, Oct. 25

October 18, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Art

Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘Soapbox’

Artist and musician Kamara Thomas and a company of local actors and artists will stage performances from soapboxes. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Begins at Five Points Plaza, 108 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL. Rain date: Friday, Nov. 2.

‘Amplify! Youth Voices and the Future’, Opening

Featuring photographic images of current students and recent graduates of the North Carolina School of Science and Math who will be voting for the first time in the election this fall or in 2020. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Portraits will be hung at NCSSM, outdoors along Alley 26, and in the lobby of Durham City Hall, Downtown Durham. bit.ly/2P1nsOP.

‘Migration Meditation,’ Opening Reception

Light snacks/drinks; free art-making in the Make and Take room; speaker from Pupusas for Education. On exhibit through Sunday, Nov. 11. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Cameron Gallery, The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2IOiyzl, 919-682-2751.

‘Visionary Aponte,’ Reception and Artist Talk

Artist Talk with Renée Stout, 6-7 p.m. Light refreshments served. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, Suite 100, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2A3Bmbc, 919-660-3622.

‘Alternative Images,’ Reception

On exhibit through Sunday, Nov. 4. Also on view “Haunting Houses,” by Doug Tabb, through Sunday, Oct. 28. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. pleiadesartdurham.com, 919-797-2706.

‘Hometown (Inherited)’ Photo Exhibit

By Moriah LeFebvre, mixed-media work blends photography, collage and paint showing changing scenes of Durham juxtaposing parents and children with buildings and landscapes. Details: On exhibit through Saturday, Nov. 10. Through This Lens, 303 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2NPtFNy, 919-687-0250.

Artist Amy Sherald Lecture

Amy Sherald, who painted the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery, will talk about her portraits of African American subjects. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. The Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2QFnx88, 919-684-5135.

Tanyard Branch Trail Bridge Art Dedication

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. Parking is available at Umstead Park, 399 Umstead Drive, Chapel Hill. Walk about 1,000 feet from Umstead Park, on the paved trail, to reach the bridge. bit.ly/2EaVSdU.

Paint It Orange Plein Air Awards Reception

Awards for first, second and third place; reception; and a “Wet Paint Sale,” cash and carry. Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. C3 Hillsborough, 128 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2OUW7Oi.

Music

‘Listening as Activism: The 'Sonic Meditations' of Pauline Oliveros’

Presented by Kerry O'Brien, musicologist and percussionist, specializing in experimental music, minimalism, and countercultural spirituality. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Biddle 101, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2OMLkpB, 919-660-3300.

Conversation with pianist Emanuel Ax

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. East Duke 201, Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2pOF8PO, 919-660-3300.

Duke Jazz, Djembe, and Afro-Cuban Ensembles with Carol Sloane, jazz vocalist

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $10/Students free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2A573R7, 919-684-4444.

Hoppin’ John Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention

Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. $10-$22. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro.hoppinjohn.org, 919-542-1746.

Waterloo Revival

Part of the Interfraternity Council Philanthrophy Field Tailgate and Duke’s Family Weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bobby Menges "I'm Not Done Yet" Memorial Fund and the Michael Doherty Memorial Endowment Fund. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. K-Ville Athletic Quad, West Campus, Duke University, Durham. bit.ly/2Cit40C.

Sona Jobarteh

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8-10 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2CBiuTr, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Peter Karp

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Horse Feathers, Skyway Man, Wood Robinson (of Mipso)

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Sidewalk Furniture, Cosmic Punk, Wednesday, Fruit Snack

Part of Manifest, a 2-day music festival created to celebrate femme, trans, and non binary musicians and bands. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. $10. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

TTNG, The Kraken Quartet, Prince Daddy & The Hyena

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Hawt Sauce: A Queer Dance Party

Event is 21 and over. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 10 p.m. $7. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Don’t Be Mean to People 2-Day Music Festival

All proceeds benefit the ACLU of NC. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. $20-$150. Ponysaurus Brewing Co., 219 Hood St., Durham. bit.ly/2OVpkIW.

Will Goble Quartet

Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Celebrating the Jazz Spirit of Mary Lou Williams

Featuring pianist Lydia Salett Dudley; musicologist Howard Burchette; a reception with light hors d’oeuvres will follow the program. All proceeds will support the Holy Cross Catholic Church Scholarship Fund. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7-10 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 At the door. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2438 South Alston Ave., Durham. https://bit.ly/2E9A2Yc.

The Works of American Composer Pauline Oliveros

Presented by Community as Creator. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. Global Breath Studios, #300, 119 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2IRuWP1, 919-660-3300.

Duke Chorale, Symphony Orchestra, and Wind Symphony

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $10/Students free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2C85oMm, 919-684-4444.

String Beings

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Pokey LaFarge, The Watson Twins

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yyfYZu, 919-929-2787.

Monthly Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Terry Wiley Band

Jordan High School Reunion. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Glorietta, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Noah Gundersen, Kelsey Wilson, David Ramirez, Adrian Quesada, Jason Robert Blum

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Wilderado, Sure Sure

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Pool Boy, Case Sensitive, Girl Werewolf, Soccer Tees

Part of Manifest, a 2-day music festival created to celebrate femme, trans, and non binary musicians and bands. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. $10. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Eric Roberson

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $30 Advance/$35 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

CT-X, Drahla, Lina Tullgren, Wax Chattels

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Steve Haines Trio

Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jeremy Camp & Matthew West

The Answer/All In Tour. Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. $29.75-$49.75. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2CEjOF6, 919-680-2787.

Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Snakewig’

Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.

Chapel Hill Philharmonia Children’s Concert: The Great Northern Forest

Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QHnrNb, 919-962-1039.

Ensemble Matiz

Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EfEt3T, 919-962-1039.

David Quick’s Jazz Combo

Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Kikagaku Moyo

Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Hank & Brendan, Ghost & Bones, Caitlin Washburn

Details: Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2pNH36Z, 919-918-3923.

Tori Kelly

Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $32.70. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2OkuLBF, 919-560-3030.

We Were Promised Jetpacks, Hurry Up

Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

kathleen and Chuck Cotten

Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Flash Chorus

“Witchy Woman” by the Eagles; “Walking with a Ghost” by Tegan & Sara. Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Mirah, Nana Grizol

Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Faculty Recital: Brent Wissick, cello

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pPudoY, 919-962-1039.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Wind + The Wave, Shawn James, Swells

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Crystal Bright and Griffanzo

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 10 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

This Will Destroy You, Steve Hauschildt

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Torche, Irata

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. $15. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

The Tenors

Details: Wendesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $50.50-$70. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2IRwhWf, 919-560-3030.

Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Girls Night Out. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Big Thief, The Range of Light Wilderness

Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Mike Mattison and Scrapomatic

Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Grizzly Goat, Crumb Catcher

Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Amy Ray and Her Band, Heather McEntire

Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $20. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Durty Dub, The Beast, Maj Deeka, SL0WGL0W

Florence Relief Benefit Concert. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

‘Unraveling Beethoven’ Album Release Concert

Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CCs1JV, 919-962-1039.

Kirk Ridge Band, Individually Twisted

Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles, The Oblations

Halloween Monster Bash. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Mutineers, Drunken Prayer, Turkey Buzzards

Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Midnight Gladness Band, Three Torches

Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. $5. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Calling by Bree Kalb. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Company Wayne McGregor

“Autobiography.” Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. $37-$72. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C91PFv, 919-843-3333.

English Country Dance

Live music; celebrate Halloween. Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

West End Poetry Festival

Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. All events are free. Various locations around Carrboro. See website for details. westendpoetryfestival.org.

‘Skeleton Crew’

Graphic language, herbal cigarettes and haze used in this production. Recommended for mature high schoolers and older. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 23-25, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xWfmMX, 919-962-7529.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8-10 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yuWN2A, 919-929-2787.

‘Treasured’

Pittsboro Baptist Church’s “Judgement House,” a walk-through drama that presents the truth of people's choices versus the consequences of those decisions, both in this life and the next. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. $3 donation encouraged. Pittsboro Baptist Church, 121 West Salisbury St., Pittsboro. Reservations encouraged: 919-542-2986, pbccontactus@gmail.com.

Comedy

Aziz Ansari

No children under six. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. $68.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Nyypmo, 919-680-2787.

Kathleen Madigan

“Boxed Wine and Bigfoot” show. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2QLN1kp, 919-560-3030.

Comedy Night at Cave Tavern

With Erin Terry, Gretchen McNeely, Austin Howard, Jeremy Alder, Amy Mora. Hosted by Michelle Maclay. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Movies

‘Maynard’ Documentary

Documentary on Maynard Jackson, Jr., 1964 NCCU Law alumnus and the first black mayor of Atlanta. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m. Turner Law Building, Room 100, NCCU, 640 Nelson St., Durham. 919-539-7400.

‘The Virgin Suicides'

Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.

‘Jewish American Soldiers: Stories from WWII’

Documentary film, followed by a discussion with film director, Glenn Fishkin, and producer, Mason Sklut. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. $10. UNC Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yDo8jx, 919-962-1509.

‘Aural Futures: Screen/Society’

This event is part of “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom.” Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2RG12RW, 919-660-3622.

Outings

TerraVita Food & Drink Festival

A multi-day celebration that brings together top chefs, food artisans, sommeliers, baristas, brewers, educators, distillers, cookbook authors and industry luminaries from across the Southeast to celebrate culinary excellence and sustainability in food and drink. Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. $65-$525. Various locations throughout Chapel Hill and Carrboro. See website for details. terravitafest.com.

Wizardfest

Trivia, drink specials, magicians, music; costume contest for cash and prizes; Quidditch pong tournament. 18 years and up. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. $15-$50. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yt7IKg, 919-967-9053.

  Comments  