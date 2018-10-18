Calendar of Events: Friday, Oct. 19-Thursday, Oct. 25

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘Soapbox’
Artist and musician Kamara Thomas and a company of local actors and artists will stage performances from soapboxes. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Begins at Five Points Plaza, 108 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL. Rain date: Friday, Nov. 2.
‘Amplify! Youth Voices and the Future’, Opening
Featuring photographic images of current students and recent graduates of the North Carolina School of Science and Math who will be voting for the first time in the election this fall or in 2020. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Portraits will be hung at NCSSM, outdoors along Alley 26, and in the lobby of Durham City Hall, Downtown Durham. bit.ly/2P1nsOP.
‘Migration Meditation,’ Opening Reception
Light snacks/drinks; free art-making in the Make and Take room; speaker from Pupusas for Education. On exhibit through Sunday, Nov. 11. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Cameron Gallery, The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2IOiyzl, 919-682-2751.
‘Visionary Aponte,’ Reception and Artist Talk
Artist Talk with Renée Stout, 6-7 p.m. Light refreshments served. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 5-8 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, Suite 100, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2A3Bmbc, 919-660-3622.
‘Alternative Images,’ Reception
On exhibit through Sunday, Nov. 4. Also on view “Haunting Houses,” by Doug Tabb, through Sunday, Oct. 28. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. pleiadesartdurham.com, 919-797-2706.
‘Hometown (Inherited)’ Photo Exhibit
By Moriah LeFebvre, mixed-media work blends photography, collage and paint showing changing scenes of Durham juxtaposing parents and children with buildings and landscapes. Details: On exhibit through Saturday, Nov. 10. Through This Lens, 303 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2NPtFNy, 919-687-0250.
Artist Amy Sherald Lecture
Amy Sherald, who painted the official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery, will talk about her portraits of African American subjects. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. The Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2QFnx88, 919-684-5135.
Tanyard Branch Trail Bridge Art Dedication
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. Parking is available at Umstead Park, 399 Umstead Drive, Chapel Hill. Walk about 1,000 feet from Umstead Park, on the paved trail, to reach the bridge. bit.ly/2EaVSdU.
Paint It Orange Plein Air Awards Reception
Awards for first, second and third place; reception; and a “Wet Paint Sale,” cash and carry. Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. C3 Hillsborough, 128 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2OUW7Oi.
Music
‘Listening as Activism: The 'Sonic Meditations' of Pauline Oliveros’
Presented by Kerry O'Brien, musicologist and percussionist, specializing in experimental music, minimalism, and countercultural spirituality. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Biddle 101, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2OMLkpB, 919-660-3300.
Conversation with pianist Emanuel Ax
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. East Duke 201, Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2pOF8PO, 919-660-3300.
Duke Jazz, Djembe, and Afro-Cuban Ensembles with Carol Sloane, jazz vocalist
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $10/Students free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2A573R7, 919-684-4444.
Hoppin’ John Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention
Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. $10-$22. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro.hoppinjohn.org, 919-542-1746.
Waterloo Revival
Part of the Interfraternity Council Philanthrophy Field Tailgate and Duke’s Family Weekend. Proceeds benefit the Bobby Menges "I'm Not Done Yet" Memorial Fund and the Michael Doherty Memorial Endowment Fund. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. K-Ville Athletic Quad, West Campus, Duke University, Durham. bit.ly/2Cit40C.
Sona Jobarteh
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8-10 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2CBiuTr, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Peter Karp
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Horse Feathers, Skyway Man, Wood Robinson (of Mipso)
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sidewalk Furniture, Cosmic Punk, Wednesday, Fruit Snack
Part of Manifest, a 2-day music festival created to celebrate femme, trans, and non binary musicians and bands. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m. $10. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
TTNG, The Kraken Quartet, Prince Daddy & The Hyena
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Hawt Sauce: A Queer Dance Party
Event is 21 and over. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 10 p.m. $7. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Don’t Be Mean to People 2-Day Music Festival
All proceeds benefit the ACLU of NC. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. $20-$150. Ponysaurus Brewing Co., 219 Hood St., Durham. bit.ly/2OVpkIW.
Will Goble Quartet
Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Celebrating the Jazz Spirit of Mary Lou Williams
Featuring pianist Lydia Salett Dudley; musicologist Howard Burchette; a reception with light hors d’oeuvres will follow the program. All proceeds will support the Holy Cross Catholic Church Scholarship Fund. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7-10 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 At the door. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2438 South Alston Ave., Durham. https://bit.ly/2E9A2Yc.
The Works of American Composer Pauline Oliveros
Presented by Community as Creator. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. Global Breath Studios, #300, 119 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2IRuWP1, 919-660-3300.
Duke Chorale, Symphony Orchestra, and Wind Symphony
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $10/Students free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2C85oMm, 919-684-4444.
String Beings
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Pokey LaFarge, The Watson Twins
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yyfYZu, 919-929-2787.
Monthly Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Terry Wiley Band
Jordan High School Reunion. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Glorietta, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Noah Gundersen, Kelsey Wilson, David Ramirez, Adrian Quesada, Jason Robert Blum
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wilderado, Sure Sure
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Pool Boy, Case Sensitive, Girl Werewolf, Soccer Tees
Part of Manifest, a 2-day music festival created to celebrate femme, trans, and non binary musicians and bands. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. $10. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Eric Roberson
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $30 Advance/$35 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
CT-X, Drahla, Lina Tullgren, Wax Chattels
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Steve Haines Trio
Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jeremy Camp & Matthew West
The Answer/All In Tour. Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. $29.75-$49.75. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2CEjOF6, 919-680-2787.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Snakewig’
Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
Chapel Hill Philharmonia Children’s Concert: The Great Northern Forest
Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QHnrNb, 919-962-1039.
Ensemble Matiz
Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EfEt3T, 919-962-1039.
David Quick’s Jazz Combo
Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Kikagaku Moyo
Details: Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hank & Brendan, Ghost & Bones, Caitlin Washburn
Details: Saturday, Oct. 21, 8:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2pNH36Z, 919-918-3923.
Tori Kelly
Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $32.70. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2OkuLBF, 919-560-3030.
We Were Promised Jetpacks, Hurry Up
Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
kathleen and Chuck Cotten
Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus
“Witchy Woman” by the Eagles; “Walking with a Ghost” by Tegan & Sara. Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mirah, Nana Grizol
Details: Monday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Faculty Recital: Brent Wissick, cello
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pPudoY, 919-962-1039.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Wind + The Wave, Shawn James, Swells
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Crystal Bright and Griffanzo
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 10 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
This Will Destroy You, Steve Hauschildt
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Torche, Irata
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. $15. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
The Tenors
Details: Wendesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $50.50-$70. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2IRwhWf, 919-560-3030.
Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Girls Night Out. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Big Thief, The Range of Light Wilderness
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mike Mattison and Scrapomatic
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Grizzly Goat, Crumb Catcher
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Amy Ray and Her Band, Heather McEntire
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $20. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Durty Dub, The Beast, Maj Deeka, SL0WGL0W
Florence Relief Benefit Concert. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
‘Unraveling Beethoven’ Album Release Concert
Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CCs1JV, 919-962-1039.
Kirk Ridge Band, Individually Twisted
Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ellis Dyson & the Shambles, The Oblations
Halloween Monster Bash. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Mutineers, Drunken Prayer, Turkey Buzzards
Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Midnight Gladness Band, Three Torches
Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. $5. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Calling by Bree Kalb. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Company Wayne McGregor
“Autobiography.” Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. $37-$72. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C91PFv, 919-843-3333.
English Country Dance
Live music; celebrate Halloween. Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
West End Poetry Festival
Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. All events are free. Various locations around Carrboro. See website for details. westendpoetryfestival.org.
‘Skeleton Crew’
Graphic language, herbal cigarettes and haze used in this production. Recommended for mature high schoolers and older. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 23-25, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xWfmMX, 919-962-7529.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8-10 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yuWN2A, 919-929-2787.
‘Treasured’
Pittsboro Baptist Church’s “Judgement House,” a walk-through drama that presents the truth of people's choices versus the consequences of those decisions, both in this life and the next. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. $3 donation encouraged. Pittsboro Baptist Church, 121 West Salisbury St., Pittsboro. Reservations encouraged: 919-542-2986, pbccontactus@gmail.com.
Comedy
Aziz Ansari
No children under six. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. $68.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Nyypmo, 919-680-2787.
Kathleen Madigan
“Boxed Wine and Bigfoot” show. Details: Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2QLN1kp, 919-560-3030.
Comedy Night at Cave Tavern
With Erin Terry, Gretchen McNeely, Austin Howard, Jeremy Alder, Amy Mora. Hosted by Michelle Maclay. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
‘Maynard’ Documentary
Documentary on Maynard Jackson, Jr., 1964 NCCU Law alumnus and the first black mayor of Atlanta. Details: Friday, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m. Turner Law Building, Room 100, NCCU, 640 Nelson St., Durham. 919-539-7400.
‘The Virgin Suicides'
Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.
‘Jewish American Soldiers: Stories from WWII’
Documentary film, followed by a discussion with film director, Glenn Fishkin, and producer, Mason Sklut. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. $10. UNC Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Drive, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yDo8jx, 919-962-1509.
‘Aural Futures: Screen/Society’
This event is part of “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom.” Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7-9 p.m. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2RG12RW, 919-660-3622.
Outings
TerraVita Food & Drink Festival
A multi-day celebration that brings together top chefs, food artisans, sommeliers, baristas, brewers, educators, distillers, cookbook authors and industry luminaries from across the Southeast to celebrate culinary excellence and sustainability in food and drink. Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20. $65-$525. Various locations throughout Chapel Hill and Carrboro. See website for details. terravitafest.com.
Wizardfest
Trivia, drink specials, magicians, music; costume contest for cash and prizes; Quidditch pong tournament. 18 years and up. Details: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. $15-$50. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yt7IKg, 919-967-9053.
