Calendar of Events: Friday, Oct. 12-Thursday, Oct. 18

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Photo Books Pop-Up
Rare and special photo books from the Sloane Art Library Collection. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m. Free. Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Rmc3Yr, 919-966-5736.
‘Stagville: Living History’
An evening of art and conversation by Phyllis Dooney. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 5-7 p.m. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/2NxUGRo.
‘Parents Night Out,” Tour and Artist Talk with Kidzu
FRANK is partnering up with Kidzu for an event where parents can drop off their kids in the museum and both the kids and adults get to enjoy a fun-filled evening. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2Oltive, 919-636-4135.
‘Beyond the Classroom,’ Artist Walk-Around and Reception
Hosted by Diana Bloomfield, Barbara Tyroler and facilitated by FRANK member photographer Peter Filene. Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 3-5 p.m. Walk-around; 5-7 p.m. Reception. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DvJ6GL, 919-636-4135.
‘October/November Exhibit Opening,’ Reception
Featuring artists Nerys Levy and Michele Maynard. Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DvJ6GL, 919-636-4135.
NC Botanical Garden 'Sculpture in the Garden; Community Day
Tour the show; enjoy refreshment; and vote for the People's Choice Award. Sculpture in the Garden runs through Sunday, Dec. 9. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 2-4 p.m. Free. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2IbQsO4.
‘Field Camera Work,’ Reception
Large format darkroom photography by Holden Richards and Tom Rankin. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5:30-8 p.m. Horse & Bugg Press, 1116 Broad St., Suite 101, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Music
Ethnomusicology Lecture: Meredith Schweig
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Room 104, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2zOfKPU, 919-660-3300.
James W. Pruett Lecture: Naomi André
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Qx1RLn, 919-962-1039.
Edson Scheid, violin
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 8-9 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pBtAir, 919-962-1039.
Anthony Roth Costanzo, Les Violons Du Roy
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Cn96Dj, 919-684-4444.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Barefoot Manner Bluegrass
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Jazz in the Park
Family-friendly community event featuring the Durham Jazz Orchestra. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2zOzYsF, 919-973-0890.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 270 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2Rm6ZDp, 919-542-1239.
Greg Hawks
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 8-10 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NpHxcP, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bill Toms & Hard Rain
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Neil Diamond Allstars, Lester Coalbanks and the Seven Sorrows
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Vegabonds, Kendall Street Company
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Single Ticket/$15 Two Pack. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Eyebrows, Mad Crush
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Neguinho da Beija-Flor
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$40. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Rachel Baiman, Kamara Thomas
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Gabe Dansereau Trio
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Cosmic Punk, Gladshot, Secretary Pool
Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m. $7, 21+; $9, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $48.50-$78.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2DXhiuN, 919-680-2787.
‘Mists: Charles Ives for Jazz Orchestra’
Presented by The NC Jazz Repertory Orchestra. Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 8-9:30 p.m. $20. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2yisjkv, 919-962-1039.
The Ellerbe Creek Band, Infinity Road
Bring a chair/blanket. Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 12-2 p.m. - Ellerbe Creek Band; 4-6 p.m. - Infinity Road. Brightleaf Square Courtyard, 905 W. Main St., Durham.
Emma’s Revolution
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 At the door. The Community Church of Chapel Hill UU, 106 Purefoy Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2P65xDu.
Dogwood Blossom Band
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Rio Mira
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 8-10 p.m. $28. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Qj1J2V, 919-929-2787.
Katie Basden
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba, Shana Tucker
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Seabreeze Diner, Echo Courts, The Affectionates, Blueberry
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Ordinary Fools, Thirsty Curses
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dante High, Phil Moore
Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Hills are Alive: A Benefit Concert for Corbie & Rachel Hill
Details: Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. $10. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QxmN4Z, 919-918-3923.
Jean-Baptiste Robin
Organ recital series. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 5:15 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2DVLXZL, 919-684-4444.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Jazz Tones’
Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
The Chatham Rabbits
Austin & Sarah Osborne McCombie; a new take on old-time soul, both plain and plaintive, with a finely tuned harmonic balance of instrument and voice. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. $15. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2P8Xcis, 919-732-9308.
Couperin @ 350
Celebrating the 350th birthday of French baroque composer François Couperin; featuring Sarah Darling, baroque violin/viola, and Sarah Paysnick, baroque flute, with Gail Ann Schroeder, viola da gamba, and Beverly Biggs, harpsichord. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. $18. Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2NjfDzm, 919-942-7818.
Pistol Hill
Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 3-6 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 270 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2NjqedC, 919-542-1239.
Atomic Rhythm All-Stars
Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Gaelic Storm
Seated show. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. $26 Advance/$29 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Matthew Perryman Jones, Molly Parden
Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Pile, The Spirit of the Beehive, Heartscape Landbreak
Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
50th Anniversary of Sweetheart of the Rodeo
With founding Byrds members Roger McGuinn, Chris Hillman, plus Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. Details: Monday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2DYRwGN, 919-680-2787.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Oct. 15, 5:45-7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NknzQR, 919-929-2787.
Bob Moses, Mansionair
Details: Monday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. $23.50 Advance/$26.50 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Illegal Drugs, Vincas
Details: Monday, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Prague Philharmonic Children’s Choir
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m. $10-$45. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Iz3Ls1, 919-684-4444.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Wild Nothing, Men I Trust
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mikaela Davis
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Ned, The Time Framed, Chrome Plated Apostles
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep, Newman
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Albert Cummings Band
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Dreamhouses, Indoor Cats
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Clozee, Frameworks, Living Light
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Berndsen, Smoke From All The Friction, Juxton Roy
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
PopUp Chorus - Broadway
Guys and Dolls. Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2RtR3yL, 919-929-2787.
Dustbowl Revival
Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Screening of the documentary “What It Takes” begins at 8 p.m.; Q&A with Sarah Shook and filmmaker Gorman Bechard begins at 9:30 p.m.; live performance begins at 10 p.m. Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2zTBcmy, 919-967-9053.
Palehorse, Chip Robinson
Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Oddisee
Presented by Duke Performances. Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$25. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Yamantaka Sonic Titans
Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
‘Pooled’
Hear their stories; remember your journey; be healed...together. Fundraiser for African American Dance Ensemble. Contains mature themes which may not be suitable for children and young audiences. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 7-9 p.m. reception; Saturday, Oct. 13, 3-5 p.m. performance. $20, reception; $20, show. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2DSwmK7, 919-928-6486.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Big Celtic Fun. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Skeleton Crew’
Graphic language, herbal cigarettes and haze used in this production. Recommended for mature high schoolers and older. Details: Friday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Oct. 16-18, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xWfmMX, 919-962-7529.
‘Curve of Departure’
Presented by Bull Dog Ensemble Theater. Contains adult language and themes. Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 South Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2PQYrCW.
‘Rapunzel’
Presented by the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2ygPewq, 919-929-2787.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!
Featuring Deathstalker II. Details: Wedensday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$174.20. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2OGC9Xo, 919-680-2787.
West End Poetry Festival
Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 17-18. All events are free. Various locations around Carrboro. See website for details. westendpoetryfestival.org.
Comedy
Trixie Mattel: Super Bowlcut
Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m. $35-$99 (Meet and greet included in $99 tickets). Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2pC2yYv, 919-560-3030.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
‘Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question’
Exclusive American premiere. Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 4-5 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2NkcU8S, 919-962-1039.
‘Growing Up Coy’
Screening followed by community conversation. Details: Saturday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. growingupcoy.com.
‘Power to Heal’ Documentary
Documentary about the struggle to secure equal and affordable health care for all Americans. Presented by AARP. Refreshments provided. Post screening conversation with author Dr. David Smith and film producer Barbara Berney. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m. Free; registration required. Miller Morgan Auditorium, NCCU, 500 Nelson St., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2QBPI7P.
‘Capturing The Flag’
Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 7:30-9 p.m. Free; RSVP recommended. Full Frame Theater, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2RmSCP2, 919-687-4100.
Outings
Sip + Savor
A Wine, Food, and Music Experience. Must be 21+ to attend. Details: Sunday, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. $85. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2yhXr3o, 919-680-2787.
TerraVita Food & Drink Festival
A multi-day celebration that brings together top chefs, food artisans, sommeliers, baristas, brewers, educators, distillers, cookbook authors and industry luminaries from across the Southeast to celebrate culinary excellence and sustainability in food and drink. Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 17-18. $65-$525. Various locations throughout Chapel Hill and Carrboro. See website for details. terravitafest.com.
Fundraisers
Therese Anne Fowler Author Event
Reception and talk. Benefit for Durham Literacy Center. Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m. $30-$100. Perkins Library, Gothic Reading Room, Duke University, Durham. bit.ly/2E8pDvZ.
Passion for Purple
A cocktail party benefiting Compass Center in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Wine, heavy appetizers, and silent auction. Details: Thursday, Oct. 18, 6-8 p.m. $45 per person. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2QrNRT5.
