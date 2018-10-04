Calendar of Events: Friday, Oct. 5-Thursday, Oct. 11

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Across County Lines,’ Opening Party
Complementary bites; cash bar; DJ music. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2N0GMa5, 919-684-5135.
‘One Hurricane Season,’ Reception
Artist talk by Tamika Galanis. Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2xTQeX8, 919-660-3663.
‘Sugar Shack’ Celebration, Gallery and Storytelling
Share reflections and memories of Ernie Barnes and his work. Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Durham Museum of History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2xQN8TQ, 919-246-9993.
Music
Branford Marsalis Quartet
Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m. $10-$62. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oIlSmd, 919-684-4444.
UNC Jazz Combos
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Qiw0Ox, 919-962-1039.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Big Fat Gap
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
First Fridays in Meadowmont Village - ‘Cajammers’
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance
Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 5-6, 9 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. $22-$114. See website for schedule. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. shakorihillsgrassroots.org, 919-542-8142.
Blues & Roots Celebration
Cocktail reception; performances by Justin Robinson of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and Baron Tymas's guitarist. Proceeds from reception benefit the roots and blues program at Hayti. Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 6-10 p.m. $55-$100. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2IqrQl3, 919-928-6486.
Carolina Lightnin’
With special guest fiddler Stephen Fraleigh. Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. The Carolina Brewery, 120 Lowes Drive, Pittsboro. 919-545-2330.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
MikeMickXer
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m. $6. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cosmic Charlie
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Stop Light Observations, Local Flora
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Matted Grass, Dylan Angell, Trevor Reece
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
NCCU Jazz Faculty
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
UNC Jazz Band
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8-9 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2xXBGG7, 919-962-1039.
Shadowhawk
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Blues & Roots Celebration
Featuring Lenora Helm and Lana Garland in an original production called Blues Women; the iconic B.B. King Blues Band featuring Tito Jackson. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 7-11 p.m. $55-$100. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2Qee0ob, 919-928-6486.
Lee Konitz Quartet
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8-10 p.m.. $34. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NWxEYr, 919-929-2787.
Mark Wenner’s Blues Warriors
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Blitzen Trapper Furr, Okey Dokey
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. $17 Advance/$19 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Electric Six, Jeremy & The Harlequins
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Billy Sugarfix and The Early Girls, Elvis Division
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Wusses, KB-50
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. $6. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Revenge of the Afronauts Album Release
Presented by Blackspace. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sara Caswell Quartet
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Polly Panic, Crystal Bright and The Silver Hands
Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xKZsWm, 919-918-3923.
Dr. Timothy Olsen Organ Recital
Reception to follow. Details: Sunday, Oct. 7, 4 p.m. $25/18 and under free. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Drive, Durham. 919-493-5451.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Mason Lovette Acoustic’
Details: Sunday, Oct. 7, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle
A Toast to Women! Details: Sunday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2DwIBMm, 919-560-3030.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam: Mojo Collins
Details: Sunday, Oct. 7, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Retro Candy, The Remarks, The Head, Charlie Paso
Details: Sunday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2N7xVn5, 919-918-3923.
Flash Chorus
Tears for Fears “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and Kishi Bashi’s “M’Lover.” Details: Monday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2DCtQYl, 919-901-0875.
Konvoi, Marbled Eye, Drag Sounds
Details: Monday, Oct. 8, 9 p.m. $8. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Music Past and Present
Sir John Eliot Gardiner in conversation with Professor Tim Carter. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2xXBGG7, 919-962-1039.
UNC Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30-9 p.m. $10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2zCHRRT, 919-843-3333.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Struts, White Reaper, Spirit Animal
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. $24 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Particle
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Captured! By Robots, Voidward
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 9 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, artistic director and conductor. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. $47-$102. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LqpMdL, 919-843-3333.
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra: A Celebration of Phil Bushnell
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7:30-9:15 p.m.. Free. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xZgOOA, 919-929-2787.
An Evening with Maria Muldaur, Rissi Palmer Opening
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jazz Night with The Basic Unit
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dark Tranquillity, Amorphis, Moonspell, Omnium Gatherum
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Active Bird Community, Shannen Moser
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 9 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Buika
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$55. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2ImSn2t, 919-560-3030.
UNC Symphony Orchestra with Marc Callahan, bass-baritone
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7:30-9 p.m. $10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Ohmn5g, 919-843-3333.
Lulo Reinhardt and Daniel Stelter
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8-10 p.m.. $22. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2ImbbyK, 919-929-2787.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Knocked Loose
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Artisanals, The High Divers
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Murder by Death, Tim Barry
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m. $25. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Free Cake for Every Creature, Infinity Crush, Moon Racer
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
‘Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games’
Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. $36-$56. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2QdHv9I, 919-680-2787.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company
Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m. $28.50-$38.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2IjTGz3, 919-560-3030.
Steven Wright
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. $37-$47. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MZ989B, 919-560-3030.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
The Naked Magicians
18+ only; includes coarse language, sexual references and male nudity. Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m. $23-$31. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2DAidRL, 919-680-2787.
‘Schaubühne Berlin, An Enemy of the People’
Performed in German with English subtitles. Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m. $27. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MNL09U, 919-843-3333.
‘Sister Act - The Divine Comedy Musical’
Details: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 5-6, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. $15 suggested donation. NCCU, Farrison-Newton Communications Building, 1707 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2N6kBix, 919-530-6242.
‘Macbeth’
Presented by PlayMakers Mobile. All performances free; no tickets required. Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill; Saturday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m. PlayMakers, 120 Country Club Road, Studio 101, Chapel Hill; Saturday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill; Sunday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. LAUNCH Chapel Hill, 306 W. Franklin St., Suite F, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BYvwKT, 919-962-7529.
‘Curve of Departure’
Presented by Bull Dog Ensemble Theater. Contains adult language and themes. Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 South Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2PQYrCW.
‘Capitol Steps’
Musical-satire show. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. $37-$57. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2OVWepR, 19-560-3030.
‘Skeleton Crew’
Graphic language, herbal cigarettes and haze used in this production. Recommended for mature high schoolers and older. Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 10-11, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xWfmMX, 919-962-7529.
‘The Talk’
A one-man performance starring Sonny Kelly. Pre-show reception at 6:30 p.m. Q&A following performance. Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m. $10. Smith Middle School, 9201 Seawell School Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MWgL0o.
The Sugar Shack Experience
Tribute to artist Ernie Barnes and his iconic painting “The Sugar Shack;” live performances by poet J. Ivy; dance group SLIPPAGE; open funk and soul dance party by DJ Niena Drake. Details: Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-10:30 p.m. $28. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2DBlOPE.
Movies
Film Fest 919
Showcases juried and audience award-winning feature films from festivals all around the world, as well as notable filmmakers that express fresh voices and global perspectives. Details: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 5-7. See website for films and showtimes.Silverspot Cinema, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. filmfest919.com.
Manhattan Short Film Festival
See website for list of films. Details: Friday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2cFA1c3, 919-929-2787.
‘Cameraperson’
Cohosted by The Doc Squad. Part of Ackland Film Forum - “Women with a Camera: American Female Directors, 1990-Present.” Details: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m. $7. Varsity Theatre, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2OUGoLS, 919-967-8665.
Outings
Phoenix Fest
An annual cultural celebration of the business and cultural legacy of Durham’s Hayti community. Parade; all-day music; food; vendors. Sponsored by the Phoenix Shopping Centers. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Historic Fayetteville St., Durham. phoenixfestdurham.com.
World Beer Festival
Must be 21+ to attend. Details: Saturday, Oct. 6, 12-4 p.m.; 4-6 p.m. $25-$140. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2NKalBL.
