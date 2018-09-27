Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 28-Thursday, Oct. 4

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk
Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.
‘Convergence’ Artist Talk at FRANK Gallery
Artist talk with Austin Cathey, Shelly Hehenberger, Luna Lee Ray and Tripp Jarvis. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DvJ6GL, 919-636-4135.
‘Steinfest!’, Opening, at Claymakers Gallery
Contemporary ceramic beer steins made by artists from across the US and Canada. On exhibit through Sunday, Nov. 11. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. Claymakers Gallery, 705 Foster St., Durham. claymakers.org, 919-530-8355.
‘Protecting Our Watersheds,’ Reception at Carrboro Branch Library
Meet the show’s main participants and view the exhibit. Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 2-4:30 p.m. Carrboro Branch Library, McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road, Chapel Hill. 919-969-3006.
FRANK in Focus; Beyond the Classroom Photography Exhibit
An exhibit showcasing the work of photographic artists, educators, and life-long learners. On exhibit through Saturday, Oct. 30. Details: Opening Wednesday, Oct. 3. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DvJ6GL, 919-636-4135.
Truth + Tamales
Art making, tamale making, sharing truths and socializing. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 6-8:30 p.m. The ArtsCenter, Dance Studio, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2QVBZK3, 919-929-2787.
NC Botanical Garden ‘Sculpture in the Garden’ Preview Party
First viewing; opportunity to purchase sculptures; meet participating artists; beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Sculpture in the Garden runs through Sunday, Dec. 9. Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $30 per person. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2wKuRI8.
‘Across County Lines,’ Artist Talk, at Nasher Museum of Art
Portfolio walk and keynote with photographer Keith Carter. Click! Photography Festival Event. Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 5-7 p.m. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2xEnl1V, 919-684-5135.
Music
Art of Cool Festival
A weekend festival of forward-thinking Jazz, alternative Soul and mature Hip Hop. Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 28-29. Free-$321. Various times and venues. See website for schedule. aocfestival.com.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Dead Sea Sparrow
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Concert Series - ‘North Tower Band’
Part of Hillsborough’s Last Fridays Art Walk. No alcohol permitted at concert. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Old Orange County Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2pD7vlz.
Will Oldham, AKA Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Full Band Concert
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2OKn6ZO, 919-684-4444.
Libba Cotten Festival
Presented by Black & Global Roots. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 7-9 p.m. Free UNC Students/$20 suggested donation. FedEx Global Education Center, UNC, 301 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2O8fALc.
Brooklyn Rider and Magos Herrera
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $27. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MZf5OF, 919-843-3333.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Damon Fowler
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
2000s Dance
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 9:30 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Joshua Hedley, Cale Tyson
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Elementary, Harrison Ford Mustang
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sales, Moon Racer
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 8:30 p.m., $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Sons of Kemet, Freelance, Young Bull
Part of Art of Cool. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 10 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Carrboro Music Festival
Details: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m. Kickoff. Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro; Sunday, Sept. 30, Noon-11 p.m. Various locations and times. See website for details. bit.ly/2bXVNae.
Bull City A Cappella Slam
Featured groups include Avante Vocal Jazz; UNC Clef Hangers; and Northern High School Chorus. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $18. Northern High School, 117 Tom Wilkinson Road, Durham. bit.ly/2xMcz9f.
Ciompi Quartet Concert No. 1
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Drh3Io, 919-684-4444.
Buddy Guy
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $62-$132. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2xKXkx7, 919-843-3333.
Ernest Collins
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Vibehouse
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 1-4 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Durham High School Reunion: Terry Wiley Band
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mt. Joy, Arlie, Julie Williams
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8:45 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Eric Bachmann, Lonnie Walker
Carrboro Music Festival Kickoff Event. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m., Back Room. No cover charge. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Beauty Operators
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dwele, Jus Once Band
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Iman Omari, Anna Wise, Keyon Harrold, Zoocrü
Part of Art of Cool. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 4:15 p.m. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dominican Jazz Project
7 p.m. pre-concert talk on Caribbean Folkloric Rhythms open to all attendees. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. $65-$205. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2O9v4ym, 919-680-2787.
Hsiao-mei Ku, violin & R. Larry Todd, piano
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room 201, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2xLeTwV, 919-660-3300.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Just Us and Then Some’
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
Ally J
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 12-2 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Sparklers: Leslie Land, Sandee Washington & Co.
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hip Hop Showcase
Part of the Carrboro Music Festival. Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 3:30 p.m., Back Room. No cover charge. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2zrX9Ja, 919-967-9053.
Nothing, Swirlies, Big Bite, Smut
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 At the Door. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
OHMME, Molly Sarlé
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Carrboro Music Fest 2018
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 12-11 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2I9wH9P, 919-918-3923.
The Dominican Jazz Project
Details: Monday, Oct. 1, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2QUfk0M, 919-962-1039.
Concert of Celtic-Appalachian Music, 2 Touchstones, Lads & A Lass, Cajammers
Details: Monday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Death Bells, Narrow Head
Details: Monday, Oct. 1, 9 p.m., $8-$10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Arson Daily, Lairs, Reese McHenry
Details: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Duke Symphony Orchestra with Cicilia Yudha, pianist
Details: Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ws0ZAh, 919-684-4444.
Roomful of Blues
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Emily Kinney, Paul McDonald
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Back Room. $20-$60. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jeff the Brotherhood, Caseymagic
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Bangzz, BRNDA, Ravary
Details: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Steven Curtis Chapman
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. $34.75-$69.75 ($69.75 include a photo opp w/ Steven Curtis Chapman). Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2O4Rsci, 919-560-3030.
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.-midnight. $22-$114. See website for schedule. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. shakorihillsgrassroots.org, 919-542-8142.
Amir Elsaffar and Hamid Al-Saadi, Building Bridges: Muslims In America
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2xPNIRE, 919-660-3356.
Shemekia Copeland
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. $30 Seated/$25 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Skizzy Mars, Goody Grace, Kid Quill
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m. $18-$79 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sam Baker
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jon Shain and Joe Newberry, Donna Herula
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lil Bob Doe, Defacto Thezpian, Mark Steele, Kelly Kale
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 9:30 p.m., $7-$10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Hundreds Thousands, Sonny Miles, Distributed Systems
Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xJU6tP, 919-918-3923.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Wild Asparagus; calling by George Marshall. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $15/nonmembers; $12/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Brian Regan
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $49.50-$57.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2O5EtqH, 919-680-2787.
Improv Percolator
A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 8-9:30 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NzKM6p, 919-929-2787.
Family-Friendly Transactors Improv: Back to School
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 6-7 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MYJkp5, 919-929-2787.
Randy Rainbow Live
Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m. $39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2xA50Tt, 919-560-3030.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $12-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C69eHs, 919-962-7529.
‘Curve of Departure’
Presented by Bull Dog Ensemble Theater. Contains adult language and themes. Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 28-29, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sep. 30, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 South Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2PQYrCW.
Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child Gospel Play
Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. $49-$69. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2DpaJ4c, 919-560-3030.
Inside ‘The Staircase’: Lies, Fake Science, and the Owl Theory
Featuring attorney David Rudolf and producer Allyson Luchak; moderated by WRAL’s David Crabtree. Details: Wednesday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2pvT8O4, 919-560-3030.
Movies
‘Icepick to the Moon’ Documentary
Feature length documentary about Rev. Fred Lane. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8-11 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Shadowbox Studio, Unit 2200D (Inside Ample Storage Complex), 900 E. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2QO5FZJ.
Rights! Camera! Action! Film Series - ‘RBG’
Hosted by the Duke Human Rights Center at the Franklin Humanities Institute. Details: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Free. Ahmadieh Family Lecture Hall, C105, Bay 4 South, Smith Warehouse, 114 S. Buchanan Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2MZ6mfE.
2018 NC Latin American Film Festival
Brings together a selection of new films from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Spain, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Details: Begins Wednesday, Oct. 3. Runs through Thursday, Nov. 8, Various times and locations. See website for details. bit.ly/2pu0Wjs.
Film Fest 919
Showcases juried and audience award-winning feature films from festivals all around the world, as well as notable filmmakers that express fresh voices and global perspectives. Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 3-4. See website for films and showtimes. Silverspot Cinema, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. filmfest919.com.
‘Becoming Johanna’: Film Screening
Q&A with director and film subject following screening. Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 12-2:30 p.m. Free. Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, Duke University, 100 Bryan Center, Durham. bit.ly/2DnhYcV, 919-684-8111.
Manhattan Short Film Festival
See website for list of films. Details: Thursday, Oct. 4, 8-10 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2N4Bm2u, 919-929-2787.
Outings
Orange County LocalFest
Family-friendly festival that celebrates and promotes local food, local music, the local economy, and the county’s heritage and culture. Details: Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Blackwood Farm Park, 4215 NC 86, Hillsborough. orangecountylocalfest.com.
2nd Annual Drag Brunch
A drag show and a brunch with host Vivica C. Coxx. Details: Sunday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. Counting House, 111 North Corcoran St., Durham. $35 per person. bit.ly/2xAEQiO, 919-956-6760.
