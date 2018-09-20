Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 21-Thursday, Sept. 27

the miFor an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Stephen Hayes: Identity and Economic Exploitation’ at NCCU Art Museum
Details: Open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2-4 p.m. NCCU Art Museum, 580 East Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2NMmwgG, 919-530-6211.
RedBall Project
Details: Friday-Wednesday, Sept. 21-Sept. 26, Various locations throughout Chapel Hill. See website for details. bit.ly/2PPu0Nl. RedBall Artist Talk, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill.
Durham Third Friday iFIESTA!
Third Friday combined with a celebration of the rich Hispanic culture found right here in Durham. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Durham Historic District, 212 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2QHYUZl.
Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘The Instrumental Wax Project’
Artist Ashley Swindoll and puppeteer Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins will create and animate a series of fantastical creatures with wire, archival beeswax and discarded musical instruments. The creatures will be suspended mid-air and illuminated as they undulate, crawl and float accompanied by a small orchestra. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Holland St., Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL. Rain date: Friday, Sept. 28.
‘Alternative Images,’ Reception, at Pleiades Gallery
In conjunction with Click! Photography Festival. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
‘Portraits of Trauma,’ by Tim Walter, Opening Reception
A part of CLICK! Photography Festival. On exhibit through Saturday, Oct. 13. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2NPtFNy, 919-687-0250.
‘Ancestral Rhythms,’ Quilt Show Exhibit Opening
An evening of spoken word, jazz and breathtaking works of art. Light refreshments served; food trucks on site. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 604 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2OCR6Xc, 919-683-1709.
‘Family Tree,’ by Jeannette Brossart, Gallery Opening
Light snacks and drinks. Free art-making in Make and Take room. On exhibit through Saturday, Oct. 13. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Cameron Gallery, The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2MvWOZp, 919-682-2751.
‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show at JimGin Farm
Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.
‘Journey: Paintings & Sculpture,” by Lisa Creed, Reception
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 5-7 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Multi Media Art Show
Featuring work of 11 local artists in a diverse array of media. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 123 Art Studios, 123 Beech Forest Way, Pittsboro. 123artstudios.com, 919-338-1519.
‘Louisiana Trail Riders,’ Reception and Artist’s Talk
Followed by a book signing. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2PiDMaE, 919-660-3663.
Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
The MixTapes
Motown, Blues, Rock and Soul. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. The House, 4310 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2xk5Cfo, 919-544-3232.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. The Roost at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2CYNBJs, 919-542-1239.
Flutronix
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 8-9:30 p.m. $37. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2NKj3iI, 919-962-1039.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Reverend Sam Experience
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Local Flora, The Moon Unit
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Shira, Seal Eggs
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Palisades, Dayseeker, Savage Hands
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $13 Advance/$15 At the Door. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Leif, Gemynii, Tennis Rodman
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m. $20. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Zen Poets
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
String Peddlers
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Leo Kottke
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $38. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2OA58cs, 919-929-2787.
Danielle Nicole Band
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bear It All Again: A Karaoke Party for the Carrboro Cubs
18 and over event. Benefits the Carrboro Elementary PTA. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2peI9IB, 919-967-9053.
Howard Ivans, Beauty World, Sun Studies
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Icarus Airline, For Good Measure
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Laura Thurston
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St., Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Bombadil, Chris Frisina
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jim Lauderdale, Libby Rodenbough (MIPSO)
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $15. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
‘For the Love of Big Band’ w/ Lenora Helm Hammonds
Big Band led by Dr. Brian Horton. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Angela Winter
Celebrating the release of Hollow, with Tim Carless, Robbie Link and other musical guests. Details: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘More Cowbell’
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
Carolina Wind Quintet
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2p5JCku, 919-962-1039.
Rebecca Troxler & David Arcus Flute & Organ Recital
A program of music by C. P. E. Bach, Gabriel Fauré, J. S. Bach, Ernst Pepping, Debussy, and Hindemith. Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. $10. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2p5iRwq, 919-732-9308.
Doc Branch Band
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Valley Queen
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
An Evening with Sarah McLachlan
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2NhvgMl, 919-680-2787.
Toad The Wet Sprocket, Leigh Nash
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $45-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2QD58d6, 919-560-3030.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ramblin’ Fever DJ Brian Burns
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
An Evening with Pete Yorn - You & Me
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $30 Advance/$35 Day of Show/$45 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Squirrel Nut Zippers
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2NMv3Au, 919-560-3030.
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Growlers, Surfbort, Donzii
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Low Cut Connie, Ruby Boots
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Andrew W.K., Demon Eye
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Bambara, Wailin’ Storms, Night Battles
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Duke University Wind Symphony - ‘Mother Earth’
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2xjKcyC, 919-684-4444.
Pop Up Chorus Broadway
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MIj420, 919-929-2787.
Triple Fret, The Bennys
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Caamp, ONA
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Veldt, The Mystery Plan, Leisure McCorkle
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
People of Earth, Water Wingz
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Helen Money
Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by The Donnybrook Lads; calling by Dean Snipes. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Nrityagram Dance Ensemble + Chitrasena Dance Company, ‘Samhara’
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. $10-$25. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2P8iNag, 919-684-4444.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Michael Quu
Full Throttle Comedy Tour. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $20. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2pc20YS, 919-560-3030.
Transactors Improv: Space Force!
Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8-9:15 p.m. $10-$15. Monkey Bottom Collaborative, 609 Trent Drive, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Q77wbz.
Comedy Night at The Cave Tavern
Hosted by Michelle Maclay. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Risk’
Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xi42es, 919-929-2787.
‘Plastic Bag Store’ - Robin Frohardt
This is no ordinary store: All of the products that line the shelves are just plastic bags. At night this store comes to life with live performers, dynamic sets, hidden worlds and inventive puppetry. Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. $27. Current Artspace+Studio, UNC, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CDO97A, 919-843-3333.
‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 25-27, 7:30 p.m. $12-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C69eHs, 919-962-7529.
Paperhand Puppet - ‘In the Heart of the Fire Performance’
Opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic. Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. paperhand.org.
Ira Knight Presents: 2 Plays in 1 Night
“Frederick Douglass, An Interpretation,” and “Love Letters, A Guide.” Details: Saturday, Sept. 22. 8 p.m. $25. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-627-4554.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NjOuRB, 919-929-2787.
‘Heroes and Villains’
Presented by The Monti. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $22.47. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2NR3GF6, 919-560-3030.
Bill Maher
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. $51-$81. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2QzOcEa, 919-680-2787.
‘Confessions of a Lounge Singer’
An original theatricl production of poetry, music and drama. Presented by Black Poetry Theater. Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 At the door. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. blackpoetrytheatre.com, 919-928-6486.
The Fun Show with Cat & Nat
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. $25-$100. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2D3uYUC, 919-560-3030.
‘Esperus The Janitor,’ A Puppet Show By String And Shadow, Ragweed Brass Band
Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. $5. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2QDg1M0, 919-667-1100.
Movies
Diaspora Festival of Black and Independent Film Kickoff
Films shown will be “Countdown at Kusini” and the documentary “Kusini: The Pride and the Sabotage.” Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 4-7:30 p.m. Free. Varsity Theatre, Stone Center, UNC, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2NaT2cW, 919-967-8665.
Film Screening Program: ‘Image Control’
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center, Film Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Qw35re, 919-660-3356.
State of the Climate: Carolina Stories with Miles O’Brien
Join Clean Air Carolina for a Carolina film series followed by an engaging conversation moderated by Miles O’Brien on climate change, air quality, and human health. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show/$10 Student (with ID). Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2NReqTW, 919-901-0875.
‘Hype’ World Premiere Screening
The 7:30 p.m. event includes a screening of all five season one episodes of Hype, and a Q&A with Holland and key cast and crew from the show. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Free with RSVP. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MIlHRA, 919-560-3030.
Outings
Bull City Ciderworks Cider Jam Block Party
Local vendors; food trucks; music. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-10 p.m. Bull City Ciderworks, 305 South Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2xdbWpB.
11th Annual Pepper Festival
Pepper-themed dishes and brews, family activities and live music. Proceeds benefit Abundance NC, a nonprofit that supports sustainable food, fuels and more than 200 farmers across the state. Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 3-6 p.m. $5-$25. The Great Meadow, Briar Chapel, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2PczVwr.
Fundraisers
Beer, Blues & BBQ Fundraising Event
BBQ; music; games; door prizes; silent auction. All proceeds support necessary and important upgrades and renovations to the Bennett Place Historic Site visitor center. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m. $12-$25. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Tickets and info: bit.ly/2HHSy6u, 919-383-4345.
Comments