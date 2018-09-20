The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, along with the Chitrasena Dance Company, will perform “Samhara” on Saturday and Sunday at Reynolds Industries Theater.
The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, along with the Chitrasena Dance Company, will perform “Samhara” on Saturday and Sunday at Reynolds Industries Theater. Staff photo.
The Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, along with the Chitrasena Dance Company, will perform “Samhara” on Saturday and Sunday at Reynolds Industries Theater. Staff photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 21-Thursday, Sept. 27

September 20, 2018 06:00 AM

the miFor an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Art

‘Stephen Hayes: Identity and Economic Exploitation’ at NCCU Art Museum

Details: Open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2-4 p.m. NCCU Art Museum, 580 East Lawson St., Durham. bit.ly/2NMmwgG, 919-530-6211.

RedBall Project

Details: Friday-Wednesday, Sept. 21-Sept. 26, Various locations throughout Chapel Hill. See website for details. bit.ly/2PPu0Nl. RedBall Artist Talk, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill.

Durham Third Friday iFIESTA!

Third Friday combined with a celebration of the rich Hispanic culture found right here in Durham. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Durham Historic District, 212 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2QHYUZl.

Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘The Instrumental Wax Project’

Artist Ashley Swindoll and puppeteer Tarish “Jeghetto” Pipkins will create and animate a series of fantastical creatures with wire, archival beeswax and discarded musical instruments. The creatures will be suspended mid-air and illuminated as they undulate, crawl and float accompanied by a small orchestra. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Holland St., Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL. Rain date: Friday, Sept. 28.

‘Alternative Images,’ Reception, at Pleiades Gallery

In conjunction with Click! Photography Festival. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

‘Portraits of Trauma,’ by Tim Walter, Opening Reception

A part of CLICK! Photography Festival. On exhibit through Saturday, Oct. 13. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2NPtFNy, 919-687-0250.

‘Ancestral Rhythms,’ Quilt Show Exhibit Opening

An evening of spoken word, jazz and breathtaking works of art. Light refreshments served; food trucks on site. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 604 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2OCR6Xc, 919-683-1709.

‘Family Tree,’ by Jeannette Brossart, Gallery Opening

Light snacks and drinks. Free art-making in Make and Take room. On exhibit through Saturday, Oct. 13. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m. Cameron Gallery, The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2MvWOZp, 919-682-2751.

‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show at JimGin Farm

Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m.-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.

‘Journey: Paintings & Sculpture,” by Lisa Creed, Reception

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 5-7 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.

Multi Media Art Show

Featuring work of 11 local artists in a diverse array of media. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 22-23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 123 Art Studios, 123 Beech Forest Way, Pittsboro. 123artstudios.com, 919-338-1519.

‘Louisiana Trail Riders,’ Reception and Artist’s Talk

Followed by a book signing. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2PiDMaE, 919-660-3663.

Music

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

The MixTapes

Motown, Blues, Rock and Soul. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. The House, 4310 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2xk5Cfo, 919-544-3232.

Tommy Edwards

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. The Roost at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2CYNBJs, 919-542-1239.

Flutronix

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 8-9:30 p.m. $37. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2NKj3iI, 919-962-1039.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Reverend Sam Experience

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Local Flora, The Moon Unit

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Shira, Seal Eggs

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Palisades, Dayseeker, Savage Hands

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m., $13 Advance/$15 At the Door. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Leif, Gemynii, Tennis Rodman

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m. $20. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Zen Poets

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

String Peddlers

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Leo Kottke

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $38. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2OA58cs, 919-929-2787.

Danielle Nicole Band

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bear It All Again: A Karaoke Party for the Carrboro Cubs

18 and over event. Benefits the Carrboro Elementary PTA. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2peI9IB, 919-967-9053.

Howard Ivans, Beauty World, Sun Studies

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Icarus Airline, For Good Measure

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Laura Thurston

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St., Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Bombadil, Chris Frisina

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Jim Lauderdale, Libby Rodenbough (MIPSO)

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $15. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

‘For the Love of Big Band’ w/ Lenora Helm Hammonds

Big Band led by Dr. Brian Horton. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Angela Winter

Celebrating the release of Hollow, with Tim Carless, Robbie Link and other musical guests. Details: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘More Cowbell’

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.

Carolina Wind Quintet

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2p5JCku, 919-962-1039.

Rebecca Troxler & David Arcus Flute & Organ Recital

A program of music by C. P. E. Bach, Gabriel Fauré, J. S. Bach, Ernst Pepping, Debussy, and Hindemith. Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. $10. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2p5iRwq, 919-732-9308.

Doc Branch Band

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Valley Queen

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

An Evening with Sarah McLachlan

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2NhvgMl, 919-680-2787.

Toad The Wet Sprocket, Leigh Nash

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $45-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2QD58d6, 919-560-3030.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Ramblin’ Fever DJ Brian Burns

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

An Evening with Pete Yorn - You & Me

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $30 Advance/$35 Day of Show/$45 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2NMv3Au, 919-560-3030.

Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Growlers, Surfbort, Donzii

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Low Cut Connie, Ruby Boots

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Andrew W.K., Demon Eye

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Bambara, Wailin’ Storms, Night Battles

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Duke University Wind Symphony - ‘Mother Earth’

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2xjKcyC, 919-684-4444.

Pop Up Chorus Broadway

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-9 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MIj420, 919-929-2787.

Triple Fret, The Bennys

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Caamp, ONA

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Veldt, The Mystery Plan, Leisure McCorkle

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

People of Earth, Water Wingz

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Helen Money

Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by The Donnybrook Lads; calling by Dean Snipes. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble + Chitrasena Dance Company, ‘Samhara’

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. $10-$25. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2P8iNag, 919-684-4444.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Comedy

Michael Quu

Full Throttle Comedy Tour. Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m. $20. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2pc20YS, 919-560-3030.

Transactors Improv: Space Force!

Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8-9:15 p.m. $10-$15. Monkey Bottom Collaborative, 609 Trent Drive, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Q77wbz.

Comedy Night at The Cave Tavern

Hosted by Michelle Maclay. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

‘Risk’

Details: Friday, Sept. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xi42es, 919-929-2787.

‘Plastic Bag Store’ - Robin Frohardt

This is no ordinary store: All of the products that line the shelves are just plastic bags. At night this store comes to life with live performers, dynamic sets, hidden worlds and inventive puppetry. Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. $27. Current Artspace+Studio, UNC, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CDO97A, 919-843-3333.

‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’ at Playmakers

Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 25-27, 7:30 p.m. $12-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C69eHs, 919-962-7529.

Paperhand Puppet - ‘In the Heart of the Fire Performance’

Opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic. Details: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. paperhand.org.

Ira Knight Presents: 2 Plays in 1 Night

“Frederick Douglass, An Interpretation,” and “Love Letters, A Guide.” Details: Saturday, Sept. 22. 8 p.m. $25. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. 919-627-4554.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NjOuRB, 919-929-2787.

‘Heroes and Villains’

Presented by The Monti. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $22.47. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2NR3GF6, 919-560-3030.

Bill Maher

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. $51-$81. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2QzOcEa, 919-680-2787.

‘Confessions of a Lounge Singer’

An original theatricl production of poetry, music and drama. Presented by Black Poetry Theater. Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 At the door. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. blackpoetrytheatre.com, 919-928-6486.

The Fun Show with Cat & Nat

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. $25-$100. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2D3uYUC, 919-560-3030.

‘Esperus The Janitor,’ A Puppet Show By String And Shadow, Ragweed Brass Band

Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m. $5. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2QDg1M0, 919-667-1100.

Movies

Diaspora Festival of Black and Independent Film Kickoff

Films shown will be “Countdown at Kusini” and the documentary “Kusini: The Pride and the Sabotage.” Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 4-7:30 p.m. Free. Varsity Theatre, Stone Center, UNC, 123 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2NaT2cW, 919-967-8665.

Film Screening Program: ‘Image Control’

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 7-8:30 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center, Film Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Qw35re, 919-660-3356.

State of the Climate: Carolina Stories with Miles O’Brien

Join Clean Air Carolina for a Carolina film series followed by an engaging conversation moderated by Miles O’Brien on climate change, air quality, and human health. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show/$10 Student (with ID). Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2NReqTW, 919-901-0875.

‘Hype’ World Premiere Screening

The 7:30 p.m. event includes a screening of all five season one episodes of Hype, and a Q&A with Holland and key cast and crew from the show. Details: Thursday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Free with RSVP. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MIlHRA, 919-560-3030.

Outings

Bull City Ciderworks Cider Jam Block Party

Local vendors; food trucks; music. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 1-10 p.m. Bull City Ciderworks, 305 South Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2xdbWpB.

11th Annual Pepper Festival

Pepper-themed dishes and brews, family activities and live music. Proceeds benefit Abundance NC, a nonprofit that supports sustainable food, fuels and more than 200 farmers across the state. Details: Sunday, Sept. 23, 3-6 p.m. $5-$25. The Great Meadow, Briar Chapel, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2PczVwr.

Fundraisers

Beer, Blues & BBQ Fundraising Event

BBQ; music; games; door prizes; silent auction. All proceeds support necessary and important upgrades and renovations to the Bennett Place Historic Site visitor center. Details: Saturday, Sept. 22, 6-9 p.m. $12-$25. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Tickets and info: bit.ly/2HHSy6u, 919-383-4345.

  Comments  