Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 14-Thursday, Sept. 20

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show at JimGin Farm
Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m.-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.
‘Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom’
Opening reception featuring Yanique Hume of UWI Barbados, Duke's Andrea Woods Valdés, and UNC's Maya Berry. Light refreshments served. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 6-9 p.m. bit.ly/2Q6GNfe.
Lunchtime tour of the art and informal discussion with several Visionary Aponte artists, co-curators and Duke collaborator. Light lunch served. Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 12-1:30 p.m. On exhibit through Saturday, Nov. 17. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, Suite 100, 320 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2wKHoeL, 919-660-3622.
Music
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Fat Bastard Blues Band
Details: Friday, Sept. 14, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Runaway Gin - A Tribute to Phish
Details: Friday, Sept. 14, 10 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Drunken Prayer, The Affectionates, Colin Sneed
Details: Friday, Sept. 14, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sumac, Dalek, Infernal Coil
Details: Friday, Sept. 14, 9 p.m. $12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Java Jivers
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sons of Warvan
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dead Sara, Welles
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mark Hosler of Negativland, AV Geeks
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sharkquest!, The Paul Swest
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Pete Pawsey
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St., Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Pranceformation: A Prince Dance Party
Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 9 p.m. $7, 21+. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - ‘Better Off Dead’
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Sept. 16, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Q9tpHe, 919-933-4422.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Tea Cup Gin’
Details: Sunday, Sept. 16, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
School of Rock Chapel Hill: End of Season Showcase
Rolling Stones - 1-3 p.m.; Rock 101 - 3:15-3:45 p.m.; Classic Metal - 4-6 p.m.; Adult Program - 6:15-7 p.m. Details: Sunday, Sept. 16, 1-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Gabe Dixon, Scott Mulvahill
Details: Sunday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tigers Jaw, The Sidekicks, Cave People
Details: Sunday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. $16-$18. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
War On Women, The HIRS Collective, Cosmic Punk
Details: Monday, Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
LVL UP, Yowler, Indigo De Souza
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Regulus, Indiobravo
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
ADULT., Plack Blague
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Christ Ruest, T.A. James, Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Fidlar A, Dilly Dally, Nobro
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wild Rivers
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Moon Bums
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Rebirth Brass Band, Aztec Sun
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$40 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mutlu
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 19, 9 p.m. $12-$15. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Duke New Music Ensemble presents Hypercube
Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2NTHkQr, 919-660-3300.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sam Evian, Katie Von Schleicher
Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Elemera
Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Old 97’s, Reese McHenry Band
Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$35 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jasme Kelly, Jess Klein, Pete Pawsey in The Round
Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. No cover charge. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’ at Playmakers
Details: Sunday, Sept. 16, 2 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 18-20, 7:30 p.m. $12-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C69eHs, 919-962-7529.
Jambalaya Soul Poetry Slam
Featuring some of the best poets from across the country. Details: Saturday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2wP6NTK, 919-928-6486.
‘Plastic Bag Store’ - Robin Frohardt
This is no ordinary store: All of the products that line the shelves are just plastic bags. At night this store comes to life with live performers, dynamic sets, hidden worlds and inventive puppetry. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 18-20, 7:30 p.m. $27. Current Artspace+Studio, UNC, 123 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CDO97A, 919-843-3333.
Movies
Film Screening: ‘Monuments for the Future’
Featuring “Cab Calloway Visits Haiti”; “Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind”; “Broken Tongue”; “Pilgrim”; “Shape of a Surface.” Details: Tuesday, Sept. 18, 7-8:30 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center Film Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2NcouqD, 919-660-3356.
Documentary: ‘First Lady of the Revolution’
Alabama debutante Henrietta Boggs who traveled to Costa Rica in 1941 and her “decade-long journey through activism, exile, and political upheaval.” Q&A with local experts on the region will follow. In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2Q3ZZKN.
Fundraisers
Carrboro Farmers’ Market 7th Annual Harvest Dinner
Featuring hearty potluck-style dishes from many of the area's finest chefs. All proceeds support the market’s programs, special events, market staff, and more. Details: Thursday, Sept. 20, 6-9 p.m. $40. Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2NXejU0.
