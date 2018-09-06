A screening of “Diaspora Suite,” featuring five films - “Forged Ways”; “American Hunger”; “Many Thousands Gone”; “Kindah”; “Fluid Frontiers” - and a Q&A with Ephraim Asili will be show at the Rubenstein Arts Center Film Theater at Duke University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
A screening of “Diaspora Suite,” featuring five films - “Forged Ways”; “American Hunger”; “Many Thousands Gone”; “Kindah”; “Fluid Frontiers” - and a Q&A with Ephraim Asili will be show at the Rubenstein Arts Center Film Theater at Duke University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Submitted photo.
A screening of “Diaspora Suite,” featuring five films - “Forged Ways”; “American Hunger”; “Many Thousands Gone”; “Kindah”; “Fluid Frontiers” - and a Q&A with Ephraim Asili will be show at the Rubenstein Arts Center Film Theater at Duke University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Submitted photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 7-Thursday, Sept. 13

September 06, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Art

Alicia Armstrong Artwork at Eno Gallery

Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 23. Eno Gallery, 100 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. enogallery.net, 919-883-1415.

‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show at JimGin Farm

Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m.-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.

‘Achromatopsia Panacea,’ Paintings by William Paul Thomas, Reception, at Preservation Chapel Hill

On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 30. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2-4 p.m. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org. 919-942-7818.

‘Louisiana Trail Riders,’ Reception and Artist’s Talk

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2PiDMaE, 919-660-3663.

‘Journey: Paintings & Sculpture,” Reception, at Horse & Buggy Press and Friends

By Lisa Creed. With musical guests “Plan B” on the front porch. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 5:30-8 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.

‘In Transit: Arts & Migration Around Europe,’ Exhibit Opening and Gallery Talk

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m. The Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2wugdo7.

‘With Us Comes the Parallax,’ Opening Reception and Artists Talks

Featuring fourteen award-winning artists representing six countries and eight states. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. The Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Pkrtur.

Music

Taj Mahal Trio w/ Jontavious Willis

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2otSX5b, 919-560-3030.

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

Meadowmont Music Series - ‘String Beings’

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.

Brightleaf Summer Concert Series - ‘Smile’

No outside food, drinks or coolers. Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, 905 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-9229.

Friday After Hours at Weaver Street Market w/ Alex Weiss

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. Weaver Street Market, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PnaMhW.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Jonathon Long

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Sayr, Illanthropy, Ives

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Zoltar’s Fortune, Rude Dude and The Creek Freaks

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Foxing, Ratboys, Kississippi

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Lila

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $7-$10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jim Ketch Swingtet

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Hardworker, Charles Latham, Nathan Evans Fox

Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2wzsXsS, 919-918-3923.

Todd Parrott

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Black Umfolosi

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $19. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LDEzRf, 919-929-2787.

The Backbeat

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

ohGr, Lead into Gold, Omniflux

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tim Barry, Roger Harvey, Julie Karr

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Hectorina, Purple Skies, Jphono1

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ari Pappalardo

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St., Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Spaceman Stuu, Stephen Jailon, Steezie, Buddha

Carnivale Du Freak presented by The Lo$t Generation. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

YOLO Karaoke!

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $3. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jason Foureman/Stephen Anderson Duo

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Dave Hedeman & The Gone Ghosts w/ Deltoid

Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2C57GgR, 919-918-3923.

Sandra Cotton, mezzo-soprano; Catherine Hamner, piano

Romantic Highs: Songs of Love and Loss by Strauss, Wolf, and Marx; with remarks by Professor Bryan Gilliam. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PbAvcU, 919-660-3300.

Sunday Music on the Village Green - ‘The Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra’

Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C6LCSY, 919-933-4422.

Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Shoaldiggers’

Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.

Cosmic Country Band

Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Sloan

Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Nick Driver

Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2wLW6lD, 919-682-2337.

Maimouna Youssef, The Jondoe

Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Hovvdy, Alfred

Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2PW48R1, 919-929-2787.

Thomas Anderson

Details: Monday, Sept. 10, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Remo Drive, Field Medic, Prince Daddy & the Hyena

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Rose Thomas Bannister and The Filthy Unbelievers, Elvis Division

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Saintseneca, Black Belt Eagle Scout

Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 9 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Satchmo Babcock

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Jazz Night with The Basic Unit

Led by E. Scott Warren. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Hot Snakes, Jacuzzi Boys, Dead Pets

Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Jason Moran & The Bandwagon

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2NhNvjW, 919-660-3356.

Austin Piazzolla Quintet

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NBZK8b, 919-929-2787.

Leroy Savage & The Bottom Feeders

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

A Different Thread, Chessa Rich, Dreams of Loss and Light

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Andrea and Mud, Lester Coalbanks and The Seven Sorrows

Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Latin Jam Dance

Popular Latin dances such as Mambo, Salsa, Cha Cha, Merengue, and more will be taught. Experienced and non-experienced participants encouraged to attend; no partner necessary. Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.

Waltz Sunday

Live music with Ted Ehrhard, David DiGiuseppe, and Dean Herington. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, Beginner Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. $10 donation requested. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Square Dance with The Hoppin’ Johnnies

Caller will be Nancy Mamlin. Part of the 12th Annual Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Free. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2MAqskQ, 919-542-1746.

English Country Dance

Live music. Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, Beginners’ lesson 7:15 p.m. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Comedy

Jo Koy

For mature audiences. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $28.50-$48.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2PRwFa5, 919-680-2787.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

Dr. Jordan Peterson w/ Special Guest Dave Rubin

12 Rules for Life Tour. Details: Monday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. $38.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2LJZYrZ, 919-680-2787.

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood at Playmakers

Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C69eHs, 919-962-7529.

Movies

Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘West Side Story’

Movie follows a 7 p.m. performance by Footnotes Tap Ensemble. Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2opepZh, 919-933-4422.

Film Screening - Ephraim Asili: Diaspora Suite

Featuring films “Forged Ways”; “American Hunger”; “Many Thousands Gone”; “Kindah”; and “Fluid Frontiers.” Q&A to follow with Ephraim Asili. Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7-9 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center, Film Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2LLvV3j.

Film Screening - Afro-Futurism

Three short films: “Invocation for José Antonio Aponte: Lámina 26”; “Black Star: Rebirth Is Necessary”; and “The Last Angel of History”; in anticipation of the opening of the “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom” exhibit. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2NsoFLi.

Outings

Oktoberfest at Bull McCabe’s

Family-friendly; song; dance; music with The Mountain Top Polka Band; food; beer. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2-10 p.m. No cover charge. Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, 427 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2oFDQ8S, 919-682-3061.

Fundraisers

Cups for Carnivores Fundraiser

Enjoy art created by lions, tigers, binturongs in the galleries; silent and live auction; hors d'oeuvres. One-drink ticket include in price. Proceeds benefit Conservator’s Center. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 7-11 p.m. $18 person/$30 couple. Reed’s Coffee & Art, 116 W. Clay St., Mebane. Tickets: bit.ly/2MnRdZ0.

  Comments  