Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 7-Thursday, Sept. 13

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Alicia Armstrong Artwork at Eno Gallery
Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 23. Eno Gallery, 100 S. Churton St., Hillsborough. enogallery.net, 919-883-1415.
‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show at JimGin Farm
Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m.-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.
‘Achromatopsia Panacea,’ Paintings by William Paul Thomas, Reception, at Preservation Chapel Hill
On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 30. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2-4 p.m. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org. 919-942-7818.
‘Louisiana Trail Riders,’ Reception and Artist’s Talk
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2PiDMaE, 919-660-3663.
‘Journey: Paintings & Sculpture,” Reception, at Horse & Buggy Press and Friends
By Lisa Creed. With musical guests “Plan B” on the front porch. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 5:30-8 p.m. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
‘In Transit: Arts & Migration Around Europe,’ Exhibit Opening and Gallery Talk
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m. The Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2wugdo7.
‘With Us Comes the Parallax,’ Opening Reception and Artists Talks
Featuring fourteen award-winning artists representing six countries and eight states. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30 p.m. The Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Road, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Pkrtur.
Music
Taj Mahal Trio w/ Jontavious Willis
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2otSX5b, 919-560-3030.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Meadowmont Music Series - ‘String Beings’
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series - ‘Smile’
No outside food, drinks or coolers. Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, 905 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-9229.
Friday After Hours at Weaver Street Market w/ Alex Weiss
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. Weaver Street Market, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2PnaMhW.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jonathon Long
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sayr, Illanthropy, Ives
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Zoltar’s Fortune, Rude Dude and The Creek Freaks
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Foxing, Ratboys, Kississippi
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Lila
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $7-$10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jim Ketch Swingtet
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Hardworker, Charles Latham, Nathan Evans Fox
Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2wzsXsS, 919-918-3923.
Todd Parrott
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Black Umfolosi
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $19. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LDEzRf, 919-929-2787.
The Backbeat
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
ohGr, Lead into Gold, Omniflux
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tim Barry, Roger Harvey, Julie Karr
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hectorina, Purple Skies, Jphono1
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ari Pappalardo
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St., Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Spaceman Stuu, Stephen Jailon, Steezie, Buddha
Carnivale Du Freak presented by The Lo$t Generation. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
YOLO Karaoke!
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $3. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jason Foureman/Stephen Anderson Duo
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dave Hedeman & The Gone Ghosts w/ Deltoid
Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2C57GgR, 919-918-3923.
Sandra Cotton, mezzo-soprano; Catherine Hamner, piano
Romantic Highs: Songs of Love and Loss by Strauss, Wolf, and Marx; with remarks by Professor Bryan Gilliam. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2PbAvcU, 919-660-3300.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - ‘The Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra’
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C6LCSY, 919-933-4422.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Shoaldiggers’
Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
Cosmic Country Band
Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sloan
Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nick Driver
Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2wLW6lD, 919-682-2337.
Maimouna Youssef, The Jondoe
Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Hovvdy, Alfred
Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2PW48R1, 919-929-2787.
Thomas Anderson
Details: Monday, Sept. 10, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Remo Drive, Field Medic, Prince Daddy & the Hyena
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Rose Thomas Bannister and The Filthy Unbelievers, Elvis Division
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Saintseneca, Black Belt Eagle Scout
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 9 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Satchmo Babcock
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jazz Night with The Basic Unit
Led by E. Scott Warren. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Hot Snakes, Jacuzzi Boys, Dead Pets
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jason Moran & The Bandwagon
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $10-$25. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2NhNvjW, 919-660-3356.
Austin Piazzolla Quintet
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NBZK8b, 919-929-2787.
Leroy Savage & The Bottom Feeders
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
A Different Thread, Chessa Rich, Dreams of Loss and Light
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Andrea and Mud, Lester Coalbanks and The Seven Sorrows
Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Latin Jam Dance
Popular Latin dances such as Mambo, Salsa, Cha Cha, Merengue, and more will be taught. Experienced and non-experienced participants encouraged to attend; no partner necessary. Details: Friday, Sept. 7, 7:30-9 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Waltz Sunday
Live music with Ted Ehrhard, David DiGiuseppe, and Dean Herington. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Sunday, Sept. 9, Beginner Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. $10 donation requested. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Square Dance with The Hoppin’ Johnnies
Caller will be Nancy Mamlin. Part of the 12th Annual Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Free. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Road, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2MAqskQ, 919-542-1746.
English Country Dance
Live music. Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 13, Beginners’ lesson 7:15 p.m. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Jo Koy
For mature audiences. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $28.50-$48.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2PRwFa5, 919-680-2787.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
Dr. Jordan Peterson w/ Special Guest Dave Rubin
12 Rules for Life Tour. Details: Monday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. $38.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2LJZYrZ, 919-680-2787.
Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood at Playmakers
Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. $12-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2C69eHs, 919-962-7529.
Movies
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘West Side Story’
Movie follows a 7 p.m. performance by Footnotes Tap Ensemble. Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2opepZh, 919-933-4422.
Film Screening - Ephraim Asili: Diaspora Suite
Featuring films “Forged Ways”; “American Hunger”; “Many Thousands Gone”; “Kindah”; and “Fluid Frontiers.” Q&A to follow with Ephraim Asili. Details: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7-9 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center, Film Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2LLvV3j.
Film Screening - Afro-Futurism
Three short films: “Invocation for José Antonio Aponte: Lámina 26”; “Black Star: Rebirth Is Necessary”; and “The Last Angel of History”; in anticipation of the opening of the “Visionary Aponte: Art & Black Freedom” exhibit. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2NsoFLi.
Outings
Oktoberfest at Bull McCabe’s
Family-friendly; song; dance; music with The Mountain Top Polka Band; food; beer. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 2-10 p.m. No cover charge. Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub, 427 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2oFDQ8S, 919-682-3061.
Fundraisers
Cups for Carnivores Fundraiser
Enjoy art created by lions, tigers, binturongs in the galleries; silent and live auction; hors d'oeuvres. One-drink ticket include in price. Proceeds benefit Conservator’s Center. Details: Saturday, Sept. 8, 7-11 p.m. $18 person/$30 couple. Reed’s Coffee & Art, 116 W. Clay St., Mebane. Tickets: bit.ly/2MnRdZ0.
