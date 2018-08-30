Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 31-Thursday, Sept. 6

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Farm Fresh Folk Art,’ by Ruby C. Williams, at Alexander Dickson House
Details: On display through Thursday, Oct. 18. Alexander Dickson House, Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2MrIQMI, 919-732-7741.
‘Women of Orange County,’ Opening Reception, at Orange County Historical Museum
Refreshments and light snack provided. On exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk
Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2pD7vlz, 919-643-2500.
‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show at JimGin Farm
Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 3 p.m.-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.
Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Big Fat Gap
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Concert Series - ‘Second Set’
Part of Hillsborough’s Last Fridays Art Walk. No alcohol permitted at concert. Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Old Orange County Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2pD7vlz.
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series - ‘8 Track Minds’
No outside food, drinks or coolers. Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, 905 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/1VZogk0, 919-682-9229.
Friday After Hours at Weaver Street Market w/ Nashvilifiers
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 5-7 p.m. Weaver Street Market, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2wcYW2E.
The Bluegrass Experience
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. The Bynum General Store, 950 Bynum Road, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2BFrzus.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Whiskey Honeys
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Interstellar Overdrive - A Saucerful of Pink Floyd
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 8:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Mattson 2, Astronauts, Etc.
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Lud! and Pals, Lacy Jags
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Shoaldiggers
Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $7. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The River Otters
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull Brewing Company, 206 Broadway St., Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Charlie McNeill
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Armand & Bluesology
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Obituary, Exmortus
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Cryptics
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
#ARTOFNOISEDURHAM
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Inter Arma, Tooth, Bvnnies
Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 9 p.m. $10-$12. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Duke Symphony Orchestra: Pops Concert
Bring a picnic. Rain date and location: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University. Details: Sunday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. Duke University, East Campus Main Quad, Durham. bit.ly/2wb4pHs, 919-660-3300.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - ‘Better Off Dead’
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Sept. 2, 6-8 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2o9hgFA, 919-933-4422.
Sundays in Hillsborough Concert Series - ‘Adam Lee Decker’
Details: Sunday, Sept. 2, 2-5 p.m. Old County Courthouse Lawn, 106 East Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wnecJM.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam: The Reverend Sam Experience
Details: Sunday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bumpin Uglies, Sons of Paradise
Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Martha Kelly
Details: Sunday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Dead Boys, The Ghost Wolves
Details: Monday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show/$27 Seats and Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
X
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Claire Morales, Peachelope
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Bennys
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tegucigalpan, Server, Lassyu
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Chris Isaak
Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. $65-$85. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MPgmMr, 919-560-3030.
PopUp Chorus
Performing “I Will Survive,” by Gloria Gaynor and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston. Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 7:30-9 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2P48Kmv, 919-929-2787.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Melodime, Young Mister
Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Fun Isn’t Fair, Post Hunk, Black Bouquet
Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Who’s Bad
Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 9 p.m. $18.50 Advance/$22 Day of Show/$33 Seats and Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Copious Notes; calling by Charlotte Crittenden. Details: Friday, Aug. 31, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
First Saturday Contra Dance
Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
OutLoud Flash Mob Dance Classes
Learn simple dance routines; delight random audiences with surprise performances. All skill levels and abilities welcome. Presented by Orange County Department on Aging and Carolina Dance Club. Details: Thursdays, Sept. 6-27, 1-2 p.m. $7-$20. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-2070.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
Film showing of ‘Dworzec Gdański’
“Dworzec Gdański”, named after the train station from which many Polish Jews departed the country amidst the anti-Semitic campaigns of 1968. Introduced by Joanna Niżyńska. Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Institute for the Arts and Humanities, University Room, Hyde Hall, UNC, 176 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2BU4cO7.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Friday, Aug. 31, 8-10 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MPWzfU, 919-933-4422.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘The Incredibles 2’ (PG)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 8-10 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MLo4Hf, 919-933-4422.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
Hosted by the Haw River Assembly. A night of environmental and adventure films that depict the beauty of the natural world, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment. Some films may not be suitable for children. Details: Thursday, Sept. 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $20-$30. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MxBJCI.
Theater
Paperhand Puppet - ‘In the Heart of the Fire Performance’
Opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic. Details: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 2, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. paperhand.org.
Rendezvous in Bratislava
A Slovak Cabaret on the power of laughter in troubled times. Details: Saturday, Sept. 1, 8-9:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2PBOUAm, 919-962-1039.
War on the Catwalk
Drag show with live performances from contestants from Season 10 RuPaul’s Drag Race. Details: Wednesday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m. $23-$163. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MKXcqW, 919-560-3030.
