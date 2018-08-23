Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 24-Thursday, Aug. 30

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Come Out and Play’ Sculpture Show, Opening Party, at JimGin Farm
Sculptures of many media and form, created by over 80 artists, will dot the landscape of this 17-acre horse farm. On opening day, a free shuttle will run from Storybook Farm, 231 Storybook Lane, Chapel Hill. Details: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 25-26, Noon-dark. Free admission. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. comeoutandplay.info.
‘People Get Ready: Building a Contemporary Collection,’ Opening Exhibit, at Nasher Museum of Art
Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Nbqaxk.
‘Precarity: Art and the Humanities,’ Exhibition Closing Event, at Nasher Museum of Art
Screening of “Precarity” at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; panel discussion at 6 p.m. in lecture hall. Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 5-9 p.m. The Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2OZZQqp.
Music
Celtic Jam
A night of jigs, reels and anything Celtic. Bring your tunes, songs, instruments, or just come to listen. Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 7:30-9 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Meadowmont Music Series - ‘Far From Done’
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.
Friday After Hours at Weaver Street Market w/ Sentimental Johnny
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m. Weaver Street Market, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nMA65n.
TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ Vinyl Revival
Classic rock covers. Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nHA92c, 919-933-4422.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Sidecar Social Club
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Diane Carter Band
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Matthew Sweet, The Right Profile, Surrender Human
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bellflower, Radar’s Clowns of Sedation
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Steel Wheels, Alan Barnosky
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$23 Limited Seated. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $3. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Music in the Meadow - Soul Play
Live music; food trucks. Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m. Free. Briar Chapel, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2leZEXb.
Brian and Robert Buxton
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Good Rocking Sam
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
John Dee Holeman
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Sex Police, Collapsis, Pre-Raphaelites
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Orange County Opry, Charles Latham, John Howie Jr., The High Bushy Tails, The Apple Chill Cloggers
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Natural Born Leaders, Battery Powered Hooker Boots
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sam Frederick
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Sophomore Slump Fest ‘18
Alternative summer music festival. See website for complete lineup. Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 12:25 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show/$12 After Party/$33 After Party and Festival. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2we1pcx, 919-901-0875.
Regina Hexiphone, Stray Owls
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $8. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Soul Clap Dance Off featuring Jonathan Toubin
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 10 p.m. $8. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kate McGarry and Lois Deloatch Gomes
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 9 p.m. $25/$15 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
The Jubellante Handbell Choir of White Rock Baptist Church
Presented by The St Mark Chancel Choir, directed by Dr Paula Harrell. Details: Sunday, Aug. 26, 4 p.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St., Durham. 919-688-2092.
North Regional Jam
Old time bluegrass, rock and roll, country, or whatever anyone wants to play (or sing or just listen to). Details: Sunday, Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2OAOU2k, 919-560-0231.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - ‘Mahalo Jazz’
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Food donations accepted for TABLE. Details: Sunday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KUd6uj, 919-933-4422.
Elizabeth Cook, Ladies Gun Club
Details: Sunday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$28 Seats and Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MjLXX3, 919-929-2787.
Conor Donohue
Details: Monday, Aug. 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Mike Farris and The Fortunate Few
Seated show. Details: Monday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mama Played Mondays: Old School/Retro Sounds Of Hip Hop/R&B/Soul+Funk
Details: Monday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Wolf Parade, Blanko Basnet
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Mysti Mayhem
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jazz! with Jazzbeau
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Diane Cluck, Wes Swing w/ Yessirov
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. $10. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Music on the Lawn - ‘Lilly Hiatt w/ Anne Claire Niver’
Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 6-9 p.m. Free. American Tobacco Campus, 318 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2KY4qTr.
UNC Faculty Jazz Trio
Featuring Stephen Anderson, piano; Jason Foureman, bass; Dan Davis, drums. Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave., Chapel Hill. unc.live/2My0Rbp, 919-962-1039.
Rod Abernethy, Jess Klein, Carrie Marshall, Bryan Leon Phelps, Kirk Ridge
Celebration of NC songwriting. Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Slaughter Beach, Dog, Thin Lips, Rachel Kiel
Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Bennys, Triple Fret
Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dark Prophet Tongueless Monk, Foxy Gloss, Bandage
Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. $7. The Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by ContraForce; calling by Dean Snipes. Details: Friday, Aug. 24, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Rushfest! Contra Dance
Contra dancing to pop music by DJ/caller Emily Rush. Details: Monday, Aug. 27, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Bobby Bones Red Hoodie Comedy Tour
Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. $32.50-$86.25. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2KW8K5P, 919-560-3030.
Joe Mande
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2BhpJA4, 919-901-0875.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Temples of Lung and Air’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $10-$35. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uNxTuh, 919-962-7529.
Paperhand Puppet - ‘In the Heart of the Fire Performance’
Opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic. Details: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 24-26, 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. paperhand.org.
Farewell to Summer with ThirdDate
ThirdDate shows are PG-13. Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theater, 1225 Berkeley St., Durham. bit.ly/2w8eAvn, 919-943-6373.
Movies
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘A Quiet Place’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 8-10 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vNdshw, 919-933-4422.
Outings
Beats n Bars Festival
Three-day immersive hip hop experience in downtown Durham. Details: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 24-26. Free-$45. American Tobacco Campus, 300 Blackwell St., Durham. See website for details and tickets: beatsnbarsfestival.com.
Audio Under the Stars - ‘Superstars: Five Years of Favorites’
Outdoor listening party hosted by the Center for Documentary Studies. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Details: Friday, Aug. 24, 8-10 p.m. Rain date Friday, Aug. 31. Free. Center for Documentary Studies Lawn, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. audiounderthestars.org, 919-638-8878.
Free Things in Life Fest
A celebration of art, music and people, sharing, discovering and connecting. Details: Sunday, Aug. 26, 12-8 p.m. Free admission. All Peoples Grill, 6122 Guess Road, Durham. freethingsinlifefest.com.
Kids for Change Celebration
Music by Rissi Palmer, Baron von Rumblebuss; hip-hop puppetry by Jeghetto; food trucks; family friendly fun. Presented by Families Moving Forward. Details: Sunday, Aug. 26, 3-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2N6UicV.
Fundraisers
‘Ignited by Legacy. Driven by Purpose.’ Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People’s Founders’ Day Gala
A plated event with proceeds benefitting the community work of the DCABP. Details: Saturday, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m. $85. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St., Durham. Tickets online only: bit.ly/2IFZ2Y7.
Comments