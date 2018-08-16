Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 17-Thursday, Aug. 23

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘The FENCE: Durham,’ Opening Ceremony
Includes new art from 50 photographic artists. On display throug November 2018. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m. Orange Street Mall, 102 W. Parrish St., Durham. bit.ly/2nD1JNP.
‘sleep/no sleep,’ by Cade Carlson, Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
Light snacks and drinks; free art-making in the Make and Take room. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2MERQKI, 919-682-2751.
‘Durham During the Great War,’ Opening Reception
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. The Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2KNXb0u, 919-246-9993.
‘Truth to Power 6: Communicating Messages of Social Justice Through Visual Art,’ Reception, at Pleiades Gallery
Artists talk and reception. On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 9. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘Portraits in Common’
Wendy Spitzer and Douglas Vuncannon will pair visitors who do not know each other and ask them to find the most unusual thing they have in common and pose together for a photograph. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Five Points Alley, between Vert & Vogue (353 W. Main St.) and Area Modern (101 W. Chapel Hill St.), Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL.
Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘Amethyst, Psalms & Florida Water’
A three-day pop up art show and wellness center. Community members will have 24-hour access to work by local artists; counselors, art therapists and body workers will host open office hours. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Five Points Plaza, Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL.
Music
TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ Neville’s Quarter and Richard Edwards
Original folk and Americana. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LprkIv, 919-933-4422.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Old Well Wishers
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series - ‘Squandered Bongos’
No outside food, drinks or coolers. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, 905 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-9229.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Selwyn Birchwood
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Abbey Road LIVE! performs Abbey Road album
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Car, Lilac Shadows, Salt Palace
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tomatoband, Nostalgiaphile, Drozy
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Skout
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $12. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com.
Victor Provost Quartet
Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Matt Maher, Cory Asbury
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. $20.50-$44.50. Catch The Fire Church, 2304 Page Road, Durham. bit.ly/2O9LraB.
Kevin Drive
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Mike Poole
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Billy Price Band
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Basement Life, Sneakers Award, Promm
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $7 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lydia Salett Dudley w/ Stephen Anderson
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Kidznotes Benefit Concert featuring The Three Triangle Tenors
Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. $10-$15/Students under 18 free. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2ANSrs7.
Part I Singing Anniversary
Honoring Evangelist Julia Ross. Featuring guest Gospel groups from around the Triangle. Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-928-1208.
Sunday Concert on the Village Green - ‘Graymatter’
Acoustic/rock blend. Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2A9Htg9, 919-933-4422.
Simone Finally, The Deprecators
Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tongues of Fire, Bergenline, Cosmic Punk, The Stayhomes’
Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. $7 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Striking Matches
Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Lp1DHY, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lady Queen Paradise, Bella
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Yarn/Songs from the Road Band
Bluegrass/Americana/Alternative Country. Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Free. American Tobacco Campus Lawn, 300 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2MKDYyj.
Joe Louis Walker
Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Fireside Collective, The Slocan Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show/$23 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by Joey, Brad & Buz. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Godspell’ at ArtsCenter
Presented by Chapel Hill School of Musical Arts. Details: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 17-18, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NK9tcd, 919-929-2787.
Paperhand Puppet - ‘In the Heart of the Fire Performance’
Opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic. Details: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 17-19, 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. paperhand.org.
‘Temples of Lung and Air’ at Playmakers
Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. $35. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uNxTuh, 919-962-7529.
Movies
The North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Featuring a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 17-19, various times. $10 ea./$85 ten films. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. Details: bit.ly/2LQtSLY, 919-560-3030.
Family Movie - ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (PG)
Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777.
Rock the Park Movies - ‘The Peanuts Movie’ (G)
Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:45 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uPSk9N, 919-933-4422.
Outings
The Grandiloquent Adult Spelling Bee
No entry fee for spellers. Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, Noon. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show for spectators. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2KOaw8Y, 919-901-0875.
