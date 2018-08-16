An artist talk and reception on the exhibit “Truth to Power 6: Communicating Messages of Social Justice Through Visual Art” will take place at Pleiades Gallery in Durham on Friday at 6 p.m.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 17-Thursday, Aug. 23

August 16, 2018 06:00 AM

Art

‘The FENCE: Durham,’ Opening Ceremony

Includes new art from 50 photographic artists. On display throug November 2018. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 4 p.m. Orange Street Mall, 102 W. Parrish St., Durham. bit.ly/2nD1JNP.

‘sleep/no sleep,’ by Cade Carlson, Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery

Light snacks and drinks; free art-making in the Make and Take room. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2MERQKI, 919-682-2751.

‘Durham During the Great War,’ Opening Reception

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. The Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2KNXb0u, 919-246-9993.

‘Truth to Power 6: Communicating Messages of Social Justice Through Visual Art,’ Reception, at Pleiades Gallery

Artists talk and reception. On exhibit through Sunday, Sept. 9. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘Portraits in Common’

Wendy Spitzer and Douglas Vuncannon will pair visitors who do not know each other and ask them to find the most unusual thing they have in common and pose together for a photograph. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Five Points Alley, between Vert & Vogue (353 W. Main St.) and Area Modern (101 W. Chapel Hill St.), Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL.

Downtown Durham Public Space Project Art Installation - ‘Amethyst, Psalms & Florida Water’

A three-day pop up art show and wellness center. Community members will have 24-hour access to work by local artists; counselors, art therapists and body workers will host open office hours. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-9 p.m. Five Points Plaza, Durham. bit.ly/2A9CzzL.

Music

TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ Neville’s Quarter and Richard Edwards

Original folk and Americana. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LprkIv, 919-933-4422.

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Old Well Wishers

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

Brightleaf Summer Concert Series - ‘Squandered Bongos’

No outside food, drinks or coolers. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, 905 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-9229.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Selwyn Birchwood

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Abbey Road LIVE! performs Abbey Road album

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Flash Car, Lilac Shadows, Salt Palace

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tomatoband, Nostalgiaphile, Drozy

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Skout

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $12. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com.

Victor Provost Quartet

Details: Friday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Matt Maher, Cory Asbury

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. $20.50-$44.50. Catch The Fire Church, 2304 Page Road, Durham. bit.ly/2O9LraB.

Kevin Drive

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 4-6 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Mike Poole

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Billy Price Band

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Basement Life, Sneakers Award, Promm

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $7 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Lydia Salett Dudley w/ Stephen Anderson

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Kidznotes Benefit Concert featuring The Three Triangle Tenors

Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. $10-$15/Students under 18 free. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2ANSrs7.

Part I Singing Anniversary

Honoring Evangelist Julia Ross. Featuring guest Gospel groups from around the Triangle. Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 4 p.m. Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, 504 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-928-1208.

Sunday Concert on the Village Green - ‘Graymatter’

Acoustic/rock blend. Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2A9Htg9, 919-933-4422.

Simone Finally, The Deprecators

Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Tongues of Fire, Bergenline, Cosmic Punk, The Stayhomes’

Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. $7 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Striking Matches

Details: Sunday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Lp1DHY, 919-929-2787.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Lady Queen Paradise, Bella

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Yarn/Songs from the Road Band

Bluegrass/Americana/Alternative Country. Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. Free. American Tobacco Campus Lawn, 300 Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2MKDYyj.

Joe Louis Walker

Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Fireside Collective, The Slocan Ramblers

Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show/$23 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by Joey, Brad & Buz. Details: Friday, Aug. 17, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Comedy

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

‘Godspell’ at ArtsCenter

Presented by Chapel Hill School of Musical Arts. Details: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 17-18, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2NK9tcd, 919-929-2787.

Paperhand Puppet - ‘In the Heart of the Fire Performance’

Opening act at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic. Details: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 17-19, 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 S. Boundary St., Chapel Hill. paperhand.org.

‘Temples of Lung and Air’ at Playmakers

Details: Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 22-23, 7:30 p.m. $35. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uNxTuh, 919-962-7529.

Movies

The North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

Featuring a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 17-19, various times. $10 ea./$85 ten films. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. Details: bit.ly/2LQtSLY, 919-560-3030.

Family Movie - ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (PG)

Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 2 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. 919-968-2777.

Rock the Park Movies - ‘The Peanuts Movie’ (G)

Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.

Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, 8:45 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uPSk9N, 919-933-4422.

Outings

The Grandiloquent Adult Spelling Bee

No entry fee for spellers. Details: Saturday, Aug. 18, Noon. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show for spectators. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2KOaw8Y, 919-901-0875.

