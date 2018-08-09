Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 10-Thursday, Aug. 16

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Journey: Paintings & Sculpture by Lisa Creed,’ at Horse & Bugg Press
Details: On exhibit through Thursday, Sept. 27. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Triangle Visual Artists, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Nine Triangle Visual Artists in a variety of mediums - painting, printing, weaving, and shaping clay. Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. FRANK’s Outreach Gallery, University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uDqrBN, 919-636-4135.
‘Convergence,’ Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Feature show of Shelly Hehenberger, Luna Lee Ray, Austin Cathey and special guest artist, Tripp Jarvis. Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2mJjZVp, 919-636-4135.
Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Barefoot Manner Bluegrass
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ Little Wing
Rock and R&B. Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uD8zXD, 919-933-4422.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - ‘Kyshona Armstrong’
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2uAUr1a, 919-794-8194.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Kara Grainger
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The National Reserve
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Town Mountain, Sugar On Fire
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuatha Dea, Sirius B, Love and Valor
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Charlie Paso, Nevernauts
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Shondes, Pool Boy
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Thomas Taylor CD Release
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. The Carolina Brewery, 120 Lowes Drive, #100, Pittsboro. 919-545-2330.
Dackel
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Harvey Dalton Arnold
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Sam Bush, Hank and Pattie Duo
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. $30 Advance/$33 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Open Field, Object Hours, Shelles
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Joe Jack Talcum, Erica Russo
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dave Finucane Quartet
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Sunday Music on the Village Green w/ Beer & Hymns
Grab a beer and sing along. Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JG0PZH, 919-933-4422.
Suggested Friends, Bangzz
Details: Sunday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
DK The Drummer, Sucre
Details: Monday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Spud Cannon, Green Aisles, Cosmic Punk
Details: Monday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ramblin’ Fever
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$59.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2zWbL5F, 919-680-2787.
Ciompi Quartet Presents: Ketto, Drei, Quatre
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, Kirby Horton Hall, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2JFuyCd, 919-660-3300.
Kevin Maines & The Volt
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Vacationer, Sego, Dirty Art Club
Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Caleb Caudle, Josh King
Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Gotham Carnival; calling by Emily Rainbowface Abel. Details: Friday, Aug. 10, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Lady Bits Open Mic
Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Comedy Night at The Cave Tavern
Hosted by Michelle Maclay. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘The Book of Mormon’
Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 11, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 12, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $35-$159. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2LpDJIt, 919-680-2787.
Mat Franco
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2O3Hhlm, 919-560-3030.
Movies
Summer Movie Series at Orange County Historical Museum - ‘Doug Clark’
With historian Ernest Dollar. Details: Friday, Aug. 10, 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, 102 West Tryon St., Hillsborough. Register: bit.ly/2v105ZP.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8:45 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LqKwon, 919-933-4422.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 14-16, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Movies under the Stars - ‘Beauty and the Beast (2017)’ (PG)
Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 East Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/29l6Jlo.
Documentary - ‘Sacred Sound’
A documentary by local filmmaker Robin Arcus about one summer week where 50 girls and 30 adults come to live at a small southern school to devote themselves to learning great sacred music. Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2O4pGtB.
The North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Featuring a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Thursday, Aug. 16, various times. $10 ea./$85 ten films. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. Details: bit.ly/2LQtSLY, 919-560-3030.
