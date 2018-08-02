Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 3-Thursday, Aug. 9

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
The Summer Patchwork Market
60+ local makers and vintage vendors create a unique shopping experience with a diverse selection of high quality and original goods. Details: Sunday, Aug. 5, 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2v6xH9w.
Music
Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - ‘Bill Baucom’
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Old Well Wishers
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - ‘Al Strong & The Fresh Five’
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2zR31Og, 919-794-8194.
TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ Batala Durham
A Samba Reggae band featuring music from Salvador de Behia, Brazil. Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LtJ7dJ, 919-933-4422.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Roost Beer Garden, Fearrington Village, 270 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2Lmy5Ku.
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. $49.50-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2LqhQw5, 919-560-3030.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Chris O’Leary Band
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dom Flemons
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
School of Rock AllStars
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 6 p.m.., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Billy Sugar-Fix and The Early Girls
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Urban Soil
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Real Dad, Moon/Run, Case Sensitive
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 9:30 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Devin Frazier Quartet
Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
North Carolina Baroque Orchestra Concert - ‘Flowers of the Baroque’
Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 7 p.m. $15/$10 Students & Seniors/Kids Free. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St., Durham. ncbaroqueorchestra.org.
Rock the Park Concert Series - ‘Shursoundz’
R&B music. Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Southern Boundaries Park, 100 Third Fork Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.
Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse - ‘Kent Dixon’
Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Josh Preslar Band
Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Album Release Party: Anne-Claire, Peter Holsapple Combo, Chessa Rich
Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Krista Shows
Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Django Haskins (The Old Ceremony), Christy Smith
Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Curtis Taylor Quartet featuring Shana Tucker
Details: Saturday, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Sunday Concert on the Village Green - ‘El Mirage’
Classic surf rock instrumentals. Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, Aug. 5, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LiWkJv, 919-933-4422.
2018 Triangle Blues Challenge
Details: Sunday, Aug. 5, 4-8 p.m. $8 TBS members/$10 Non-TBS members. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. bit.ly/2voN1gT, 919-401-1979.
Joan of Arc, Curt Castle
Details: Sunday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
School of Rock Cary
Details: Sunday, Aug. 5, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
10 String Symphony, Charlie Brown
Details: Sunday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LsOQ3q, 919-929-2787.
Kina Grannis, Imaginary Future
Details: Monday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cavebirds Salon
Talented songwriters will perform their original songs; Rebecca Newton will be the host. Details: Monday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Amanda Shires, Cory Branan
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Swear Tapes, Lifters
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Wimps, Le Weekend
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Gordon Lightfoot
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m. $49.50-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2O3aBbQ, 919-560-3030.
ASM (Alexandra Sauser-Monnig of Mountain Man)
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Johnny Sansone, Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Sword, UME
Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, 9 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Essex Green
Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Izzy True
Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Fireside Collective, The Slocan Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show/$23 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Tan and Sober Gentleman, Arson Daily
Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Live music. Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, Beginner lesson at 7:15; 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Drive, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
David Cross ‘Oh Come On’
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. $36.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2Lj1KUQ, 919-560-3030.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Eclipsed,’ by Danai Gurira
Presented by Women's Theatre Festival. Details: Friday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 5, 2 p.m. $17. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2uP7kVv.
‘These Shining Lives’ at The ArtsCenter
Presented by Women’s Theatre Festival. Details: Friday-Saturday, Aug.3-4, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 At Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LjNpHG, 919-929-2787.
‘The Book of Mormon’
Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 7-9, 7:30 p.m. $29-$173. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2LpDJIt, 919-680-2787.
Movies
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (PG)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 8:45 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uyhKIX, 919-933-4422.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Peter Rabbit’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 7-9, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Movies under the Stars - ‘Coco’ (PG)
Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, Aug. 9, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 East Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/29l6Jlo.
Fundraisers
Independent Animal Rescue 16th Annual Painted Chair and More Auction
IAR’s largest fundraiser featuring area artists’ unique work; live music; refreshments; cash wine/beer bar. Details: Saturday, Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 At the door. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Road, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Nt1dNE.
