Calendar of Events: Friday, July 27-Thursday, Aug. 2

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Women of Orange County,’ at Orange County Historical Museum
Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 20. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 North Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ SoomSoom
Details: Friday, July 27, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - Sentimental Johnny
Details: Friday, July 27, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Concert Series - .U.B.U. The Band
Part of Hillsborough’s Last Fridays Art Walk. No alcohol permitted at concert. Details: Friday, July 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Old Orange County Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2pD7vlz.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Empire Strikes Brass
Details: Friday, July 27, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.
TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ The Pagan Hellcats
Details: Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2mdajlU, 919-933-4422.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, July 27, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
MikeMickXer
Details: Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. $6. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cool John Ferguson
Details: Friday, July 27, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Body Games, TOW3RS
Details: Friday, July 27, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Venus Rising
A dance party. Details: Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Nikki Lane, Blank Range
Details: Friday, July 27, 9 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show/$30 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Console Command, Eight Bit Disaster
Details: Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Brad Linde’s Team Players Album Release w/ XD4 and Kat’s Noise Emporium
Details: Friday, July 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Music in the Meadow - Rubberband
Live music; food trucks. Details: Saturday, July 28, 6-9 p.m. Free. Briar Chapel, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2leZEXb.
Tommy Edwards and Friends
Details: Saturday, July 28, 3 p.m. No cover charge. City Tap, 89 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro. 919-545-0562.
The Parsons
Details: Saturday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
The Fabulous Knobs
Details: Saturday, July 28, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Eli Cook
Details: Saturday, July 28, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Dr. Bacon, Eno Mountain Boys, Andy Lyle Hall
Details: Saturday, July 28, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Palehorse, Chip Robinson
Details: Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Temple of Void, Eldritch Horror, Datura, Antenora
Details: Saturday, July 28, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jua and Andrea Claburn
Details: Saturday, July 28, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Smitty & The Jumpstarters
Details: Saturday, July 28, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - Swift Creek
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, July 29, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2L1y928, 919-933-4422.
Women’s Voices Summer Community Chorus - ‘The Journey Home’
Free admission; donations accepted for Compass Center. Details: Sunday, July 29, 4-5 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2LdUBFm.
Brett Chambers
Details: Sunday, July 29, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Spill Canvas, Punchline, Selfish Things
Details: Sunday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Erin Rae
Details: Sunday, July 29, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Mammoth Indigo, The Pinkerton Raid, Propersleep
Details: Monday, July 30, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $7 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bodega
Details: Monday, July 30, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, July 31, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
He is We, Sondorblue, Map the Sky
Details: Tuesday, July 31, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jazz Night
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Spider Bags, Drag Sounds
Details: Thursday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nathan Bowles, Rosali
Details: Thursday, Aug. 2, 8:30 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Redbud Ramblers; calling by Jack Mitchell. Details: Friday, July 27, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Line Dance Jam
Instructor Bruce Gillooly will teach various line dances. Experienced and non-experienced participants are encouraged to attend. Details: Friday, July 27, 7:30-9 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Rushfest! Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Contra dancing to pop music. DJ/Caller Emily Rush. Details: Monday, July 30, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30-10:30 p.m. $8. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 2, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’ (PG)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, July 28, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uacV8w, 919-933-4422.
Movies@Main - ‘Black Panther’ (PG-13)
Refreshments provided. Details: Sunday, July 29, 2 p.m. Free. Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. 919-245-2525.
Bull City International Film Festival
An evening of short films; light refreshments and popcorn provided. Details: Tuesday, July 31, 7-10 p.m. $5. Avila Retreat Center, 711 Mason Road, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2uaCpTc.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Paddington 2’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, July 31, Aug. 1-2, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Theater
‘Eclipsed,’ by Danai Gurira
Presented by Women's Theatre Festival. Details: Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 29, 2 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. $17. Durham Fruit & Produce Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2uP7kVv.
‘Cabaret’ at Playmakers Repertory Company
Presented by PlayMakers’ Summer Youth Conservatory. Details: Friday-Saturday, July 27-28, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 29, 2 p.m. $15. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2tGNmvo, 919-962-7529.
‘These Shining Lives’ at The ArtsCenter
Presented by Women’s Theatre Festival. Details: Friday, July 27, 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Sunday, July 29, 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 At Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2N5soh6, 919-929-2787.
Outings
Audio Under the Stars - ‘Awkward’
Outdoor listening party hosted by the Center for Documentary Studies. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Rain date, Friday, Aug. 3. Details: Friday, July 27, 8-10 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies Lawn, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. audiounderthestars.org, 919-638-8878.
Pull Up or Party: In Living Color Block Party
Live music; vendors; painting; karaoke; food. Details: Thursday, Aug. 2, 5-10 p.m. Free. Big C Waffles, 2110 Allendown Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2LIKaX3.
