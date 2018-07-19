Calendar of Events: Friday, July 20-Thursday, July 26

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Heatwave,’ Third Friday Reception, at Pleiades Gallery
On exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 5. Details: Friday, July 20, 6-9 p.m. Pleiades Gallery, 109 East Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Peg Bachenheimer, Paul Hrusovsky, Ronan Peterson, Opening Reception, at Craven Allen Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, Sept. 8. Details: Saturday, July 21, 5-7 p.m. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 Broad St., Durham. cravenallengallery.com, 919-286-4837.
Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Old Well Wishers
Details: Friday, July 20, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - Garth Robertson
Details: Friday, July 20, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Devon Gilfillian
Details: Friday, July 20, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.
TGIFriday on the Village Green w/ Wyatt Easterling
Details: Friday, July 20, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2NjYhDA, 919-933-4422.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, July 20, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Joe Bell & The Stinging Blades
Details: Friday, July 20, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Che Apalache
Details: Friday, July 20, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Create Your Summer Tour featuring Karina Garcia, Wengie and Natalies Outlet
Details: Friday, July 20, 6 p.m. $35-$185. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Drunken Prayer, Rod Hamdallah, Deadly Lo-Fi
Details: Friday, July 20, 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Chris Webby, Anoyd, Brodie Fresh, Rook, 3AM Sound
Details: Friday, July 20, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show/$65 VIP Meet & Greet. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mourn, Chastity, Lilac Shadows
Details: Friday, July 20, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Zoocru
Details: Friday, July 20, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Hardworker, Winfield, The Affectionates
Details: Friday, July 20, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
City Folk
Details: Saturday, July 21, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Monthly Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, July 21, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Spank
Details: Saturday, July 21, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Onyx Club Boys
Details: Saturday, July 21, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Dead Tongues
Details: Saturday, July 21, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Summer Salt, Hot Flash Heat Wave, The Symposium
Details: Saturday, July 21, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Chrome-Plated Apostles, Codeine Haze
Details: Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Girls Rock NC Showcase
For rising 5th through 10th graders. Details: Saturday, July 21, 1 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2KKO7h1, 919-901-0875.
Versatile Crusaders Choir
43rd anniversary celebration. Details: Sunday, July 22, 4 p.m. Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave., Durham. 919-688-5066.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - ‘The Outboards’
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, July 22, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MGOSF5, 919-933-4422.
Punch Brothers w/ Madison Cunningham
Details: Sunday, July 22, 8 p.m. $35-$45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2Ns4a1w, 919-680-2787.
Ann Arader
Details: Sunday, July 22, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Revelers, Paige Johnson
Details: Sunday, July 22, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Kobie Watkins Experience
Details: Sunday, July 22, 9 p.m. $40. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, July 23, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2tYeruk, 919-929-2787.
Mama Played Mondays: Old School/Retro Sounds of Hip Hop/R&B/Soul+Funk
Details: Monday, July 23, 7 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ancestor Piratas, Kardashevix
Details: Tuesday, July 24, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Fantastic Negrito, Jo Gore
Details: Tuesday, July 24, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show/$24 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Shannon and The Clams, Paint Fumes
Details: Tuesday, July 24, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, July 24, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Music in the Gardens: Las Cafeteras
Details: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2HTnSjJ, 919-660-3356.
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, July 25, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Danny Duncan
Details: Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mega Colossus, Witch Mountain, Bible of the Devil, Demon Eye
Details: Wednesday, July 25, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Reels, Dead Bedrooms
Details: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Reid Johnson, Reese McHenry, The Monologue Bombs, Naked Naps
Sinner Songwriter Showcase. Details: Wednesday, July 25, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Al Strong and Friends
Details: Thursday, July 26, 7-10 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-768-8830.
Jude Johnstone
Details: Thursday, July 26, 8 p.m. (Early show). $10. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Glass Mansions, Gnoer
Details: Thursday, July 26, 8 p.m. $7 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Danny Blaze, Alex Aff, Kourvioisier, Lil Bob Doe, Jooselord, Ducee Droptop
Details: Thursday, July 26, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Third Friday Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, July 20, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
‘Footprints’
Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Friday, July 20, 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2Njwlj7, 919-684-4444.
Flash Mob Pop Up Dance Group
Learn simple dance routines sitting or standing then delight “random” audiences in the Triangle with surprise performances. All skill levels and abilities welcome. Sponsored by Orange County Department on Aging and Carolina Dance Club. Details: Saturday, July 21, 1-3 p.m. $7. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-2070.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, July 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Cameron Esposito: Person of Consequence
Details: Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.; Sunday, July 22, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $20. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays
Presented by OdysseyStage & Cary Playwrights Forum. Details: Friday-Saturday, July 20-21, 8 p.m. $18; Sunday, July 22, 3 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2KgIkzh, 919-929-2787.
‘Cabaret’ at Playmakers Repertory Company
Presented by PlayMakers’ Summer Youth Conservatory. Details: Friday-Saturday, July 20-21, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 22, 2 p.m.; Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. $15. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2tGNmvo, 919-962-7529.
Movies
Summer Movie Series at Orange County Historical Museum - ‘Elizabeth Cotten’
With historian Ernest Dollar. Details: Friday, July 20, 7-9:30 p.m. Free. Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, 102 West Tryon St., Hillsborough. Register: bit.ly/2u8DZEv.
Rock the Park Movies - ‘The Sandlot’ (PG)
Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, July 21, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘American Graffiti’ (PG)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, July 21, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ITA0Ry, 919-933-4422.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Ninjango’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, July 24-26, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Movies under the Stars - ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (PG-13)
Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, July 26, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 East Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/29l6Jlo.
