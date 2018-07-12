Calendar of Events: Friday, July 13-Thursday, July 19

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Second Friday Artist Talk at FRANK Gallery
Featured artists - Keith Allen, Carroll Lassiter, Linda Prager, John Rosenthal - will talk about their current collections. Light refreshments served. Details: Friday, July 13, 6-8 p.m. FRANK Gallery, University Place, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Klbuy4, 919-636-4135.
‘Art Win,’ by Julia Caston, Closing Reception, at Cameron Gallery
Trophies will be presented to each artist. Details: Saturday, July 14, 5-630 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2J8yJL8, 919-682-2751.
Music
Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - Pete Pawsey
Details: Friday, July 13, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Les Gildersleeve & The Bad Dogs
Details: Friday, July 13, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Joshua Gunn
Details: Friday, July 13, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, July 13, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dlanieous
Details: Friday, July 13, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
David Childers
Details: Friday, July 13, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Pierce Pettis
Details: Friday, July 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sonitus Lux, Triple X Snaxxx, Subscape Annex
Details: Friday, July 13, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Body, Lingua Ignota, Solar Halos
Details: Friday, July 13, 9 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Baron Tymas Quartet
Details: Friday, July 13, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Brien Barbour
Details: Saturday, July 14, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
Details: Saturday, July 14, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thomas Rhyant's Sam Cooke Soul Revue
Details: Saturday, July 14, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Space Koi
Details: Saturday, July 14, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Girls Rock NC Camp Showcase
For rising 2nd through 4th graders. Details: Saturday, July 14, 1 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Charlie Sothcott Quintet
Details: Saturday, July 14, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - RPM
Great rock and pop covers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, July 15, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2tAWwbZ, 919-933-4422.
David Quick’s Jazz Combo
Details: Sunday, July 15, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Up From Here, Come Clean, Continuation
Details: Sunday, July 15, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Now, Now
Details: Sunday, July 15, 8 p.m. $13-$15. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com.
River Whyless
Details: Sunday, July 15, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$28 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, July 16, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations accepted. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MW4GER, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, July 17, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Camp Cope, Petal, Sidney Gish
Details: Tuesday, July 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Get Up Kids, Racquet Club, Ageist
Details: Tuesday, July 17, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Drag Sounds, Deep State, Cosmic Punk
Details: Tuesday, July 17, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Indigo Girls w/ The War and Treaty
Details: Wednesday, July 18, 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$69.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2uXQAhk, 919-680-2787.
Music in the Gardens: Anna & Elizabeth
Details: Wednesday, July 18, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2rjTNCA, 919-660-3356.
Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Lonesome Leash
Details: Wednesday, July 18, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tommy Emmanuel w/ Pat Bergeson & Annie Sellick
Details: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m. $37.50-$47. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2MTZMIm, 919-560-3030.
Hollow Rock Ramblers w/ Greg Ruby
Details: Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Deafheaven, Drab Majesty and Uniform
Details: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Joe Pug
Details: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Wondrous Women
Five talented female choreographers present an evening of glorious solo dance. Details: Friday, July 13, 8 p.m. & Saturday, July 14, 7 p.m. $27-$27. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2K7OnXT, 919-560-3030.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Mighty Babylonians; calling by Robert Cromartie. Details: Friday, July 13, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
American Dance Festival Faculty Concert
Details: Saturday, July 14, 2 p.m. & 5 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2K97NeX, 919-684-4444.
Flash Mob Pop Up Dance Group
Learn simple dance routines sitting or standing then delight “random” audiences in the Triangle with surprise performances. All skill levels and abilities welcome. Sponsored by Orange County Department on Aging and Carolina Dance Club. Details: Saturday, July 14, 1-3 p.m. $7. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-2070.
Kyle Abraham’s ‘A.I.M’
This performance contains nudity. Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Tuesday, July 17, 8 p.m.; Wednesday, July 18, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2trkwPG, 919-660-3356.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, July 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
NC 10 by 10: A Festival of 10-Minute Plays
Presented by OdysseyStage & Cary Playwrights Forum. Details: Thursday, July 19, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2KgIkzh, 919-929-2787.
‘Cabaret’ at Playmakers Repertory Company
Presented by PlayMakers’ Summer Youth Conservatory. Details: Wednesday-Thursday, July 18-19, 7:30 p.m. $13.50-$15. Playmakers Repertory Company, Paul Green Theatre, 120 Country Club Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2tGNmvo, 919-962-7529.
Comedy
Improv Percolator
A showcase for local improv students and teams where groups, new and established, can perform, experiment and have fun. Details: Friday, July 13, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2K6rZxT, 919-929-2787.
Family-Friendly Transactors Improv: Wonder Women
Details: Saturday, July 14, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2MW14CA, 919-929-2787.
Lady Bits Open Mic
Details: Saturday, July 14, 5-8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Cameron Esposito: Person of Consequence
Details: Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $20. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
Movies in the Park - ‘Really Big, Really Small’
Come early and picnic. Bring your own chair. Presented by Durham Cinematheque. Details: Saturday, July 14, 9 p.m. Free; donations solicited. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2KnfcXd.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘The Sting’ (PG)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, July 14, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KnEocI, 919-933-4422.
ADF’s Movies by Movers - ‘Amanda Coogan: Long Now’
Details: Sunday, July 15, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2uppGLN.
Movie Time at Southwest Regional Library - ‘Coco’
Details: Tuesday, July 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2KiA0vG, 919-560-8590.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘The Emoji Movie’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, July 17-19, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
‘Blowin’ Up’ at Full Frame Theater
Details: Thursday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, Blackwell St., Durham. bit.ly/2yWPRio, 919-660-3663.
Movies Under the Stars - ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (PG-13)
Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, July 19, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/28LOtQJ,
‘Mully’ at White Rock Baptist Church
“Mully” is a movie about a wealthy man’s faith in God. Appropriate for all ages. Light refreshments served. Details: Thursday, July 19, 2 p.m. Free. White Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Fayetteville St., Durham. Register: 919-688-8136.
