Hank Smith will perform Fridays on the Front Porch at the Carolina Inn in Chapel HIll on Friday at 5 p.m. Staff photo.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, July 6-Thursday, July 12

July 05, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Art

‘Tandem Transitions: Portals and Hues,’ and ‘Heatwave,’ at Pleiades Gallery

Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 5. Pleiades Gallery, 109 East Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

Rachel Goodwin: Converse Canopy

Reception and artist’s talk. Details: Thursday, July 12, 6-9 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2NdbXAm.

Music

Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - Garth Robertson

Details: Friday, July 6, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Hank Smith

Details: Friday, July 6, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Mamis & The Papis w/ Gemynii

Details: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.

Rock the Park Music - N2U Band (Jazz)

Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, July 7, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.

First Fridays in Meadowmont Village - Jon Shain

Details: Friday, July 6, 6 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f, 919-636-0598.

Tommy Edwards

Details: Friday, July 6, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. The Roost at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2M9f0YS, 919-542-1239.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Gracie Curran & The High Falutin’ Band

Details: Friday, July 6, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Cosmic Country

Details: Friday, July 6, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Sleepyhead, Elvis Division, Half-Cocked (film)

Details: Friday, July 6, 6:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Rye Baby, Thirsty Curses

Details: Friday, July 6, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Lost Generation Presents: Summer Splash, Cloudy Nueve, Yung Yent, 2K Kimbo

Details: Friday, July 6, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Lovell Bradford Quartet

Details: Friday, July 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Blake Addison and Savanna

Details: Saturday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Cool John Ferguson Band Reunion Show

Details: Saturday, July 7, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Russ Varnell

Details: Saturday, July 7, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, Katharine Whalen w/ the Squirrel Nut Zippers

Details: Saturday, July 7, 9 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Quiet Slang, Abi Reimold

Details: Saturday, July 7, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

YOLO Karaoke

Details: Saturday, July 7, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jarrard Harris Quartet w/ Kobie Watkins

Details: Saturday, July 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Sunday Music on the Village Green - Wes Collins, Leah Kaufman, Isabel Taylor

Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, July 8, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JU7RyP, 919-933-4422.

Bull City Blues Band

Details: Sunday, July 8, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bob Schneider

Details: Sunday, July 8, 8 p.m. $20-$23. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Waking April, Dane Page, Lairs

Details: Sunday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yt7I0h, 919-929-2787.

Jill Scott

Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. $66.50-$100. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2tdTF9M, 919-680-2787.

Ciompi Quartet, ‘Then I Knew ‘Twas Wind:’ Music for Flute, Viola, and Harp

Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7:30-9 p.m. $10-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Kirby Horton Hall, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2K4uGiB, 919-684-3698.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Snail Mail, Bonny Doon, Empath

Details: Tuesday, July 10, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Overtones

Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7 p.m. $10. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Music in the Gardens: Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba

Details: Wednesday, July 11, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2Idj784, 919-660-3356.

Kurt Vile and The Violators, Dylan Carlson

Details: Wednesday, July 11, 8:30 p.m. $23 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Coyote vs. Acme

Details: Wednesday, July 11, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Distributed Systems, Shiner, Brutal Jr., Kosmonauta

Int’l Plaguers Anthems, a comic book release party. Details: Thursday, July 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dumb, Cosmic Punk

Details: Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

This performance contains nudity. Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Friday-Saturday, July 6-7, 8-9:30 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ypVxBl, 919-684-4444.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, July 7, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Bring It! Live

Details: Saturday, July 7, 8 p.m. $37.50-$62.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2MGqELK, 919-680-2787.

Murielle Elizéon

Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Sunday, July 8, 2-3:30 p.m.; 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2M61vt6.

Tere O’Connor Dance

Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Tuesday-Wednesday, July 10-11, 8-9:30 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JSQtKW, 919-684-4444.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, July 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Comedy

Eyes Up Here Comedy Showcase

NC’s funniest female identified people. Details: Thursday, July 12, 8:30 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2lohVSk, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Movies

Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Jumanji’ (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, July 7, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JWAprq, 919-933-4422.

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Despicable Me 3’

For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, July 10-12, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.

Fundraisers

Chefs for Change Dinner Series w/ Chef Phoebe Lawless

A distinguished chef will serve three or more courses with the proceeds benefiting Families Moving Forward. Details: Monday, July 9, 6 p.m. $75. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2JYYdqK.

Outings

Audio Under the Stars: ‘Awkward’

Outdoor listening party hosted by the Center for Documentary Studies. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Details: Friday, July 6, 8-10 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies Lawn, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. audiounderthestars.org, 919-638-8878.

Pull Up or Party! Summer Series

Live music; vendors; food; games; prizes. Details: Thursday, July 12, 5-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted. Big C Waffles, 2110 Allendown Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2M6p98B.

