Calendar of Events: Friday, July 6-Thursday, July 12

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Tandem Transitions: Portals and Hues,’ and ‘Heatwave,’ at Pleiades Gallery
Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 5. Pleiades Gallery, 109 East Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Rachel Goodwin: Converse Canopy
Reception and artist’s talk. Details: Thursday, July 12, 6-9 p.m. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2NdbXAm.
Music
Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - Garth Robertson
Details: Friday, July 6, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Hank Smith
Details: Friday, July 6, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Mamis & The Papis w/ Gemynii
Details: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.
Rock the Park Music - N2U Band (Jazz)
Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, July 7, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.
First Fridays in Meadowmont Village - Jon Shain
Details: Friday, July 6, 6 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f, 919-636-0598.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, July 6, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. The Roost at Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2M9f0YS, 919-542-1239.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, July 6, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Gracie Curran & The High Falutin’ Band
Details: Friday, July 6, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cosmic Country
Details: Friday, July 6, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Sleepyhead, Elvis Division, Half-Cocked (film)
Details: Friday, July 6, 6:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Rye Baby, Thirsty Curses
Details: Friday, July 6, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Lost Generation Presents: Summer Splash, Cloudy Nueve, Yung Yent, 2K Kimbo
Details: Friday, July 6, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Lovell Bradford Quartet
Details: Friday, July 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Blake Addison and Savanna
Details: Saturday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Cool John Ferguson Band Reunion Show
Details: Saturday, July 7, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell
Details: Saturday, July 7, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, Katharine Whalen w/ the Squirrel Nut Zippers
Details: Saturday, July 7, 9 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Quiet Slang, Abi Reimold
Details: Saturday, July 7, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Saturday, July 7, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jarrard Harris Quartet w/ Kobie Watkins
Details: Saturday, July 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - Wes Collins, Leah Kaufman, Isabel Taylor
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, July 8, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JU7RyP, 919-933-4422.
Bull City Blues Band
Details: Sunday, July 8, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bob Schneider
Details: Sunday, July 8, 8 p.m. $20-$23. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Waking April, Dane Page, Lairs
Details: Sunday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, July 9, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2yt7I0h, 919-929-2787.
Jill Scott
Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. $66.50-$100. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2tdTF9M, 919-680-2787.
Ciompi Quartet, ‘Then I Knew ‘Twas Wind:’ Music for Flute, Viola, and Harp
Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7:30-9 p.m. $10-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Kirby Horton Hall, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2K4uGiB, 919-684-3698.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Snail Mail, Bonny Doon, Empath
Details: Tuesday, July 10, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Overtones
Details: Tuesday, July 10, 7 p.m. $10. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Music in the Gardens: Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba
Details: Wednesday, July 11, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2Idj784, 919-660-3356.
Kurt Vile and The Violators, Dylan Carlson
Details: Wednesday, July 11, 8:30 p.m. $23 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Coyote vs. Acme
Details: Wednesday, July 11, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Distributed Systems, Shiner, Brutal Jr., Kosmonauta
Int’l Plaguers Anthems, a comic book release party. Details: Thursday, July 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dumb, Cosmic Punk
Details: Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre
This performance contains nudity. Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Friday-Saturday, July 6-7, 8-9:30 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ypVxBl, 919-684-4444.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, July 7, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Bring It! Live
Details: Saturday, July 7, 8 p.m. $37.50-$62.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2MGqELK, 919-680-2787.
Murielle Elizéon
Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Sunday, July 8, 2-3:30 p.m.; 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2M61vt6.
Tere O’Connor Dance
Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Tuesday-Wednesday, July 10-11, 8-9:30 p.m. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2JSQtKW, 919-684-4444.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, July 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Eyes Up Here Comedy Showcase
NC’s funniest female identified people. Details: Thursday, July 12, 8:30 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2lohVSk, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Jumanji’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, July 7, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JWAprq, 919-933-4422.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Despicable Me 3’
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, July 10-12, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Fundraisers
Chefs for Change Dinner Series w/ Chef Phoebe Lawless
A distinguished chef will serve three or more courses with the proceeds benefiting Families Moving Forward. Details: Monday, July 9, 6 p.m. $75. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2JYYdqK.
Outings
Audio Under the Stars: ‘Awkward’
Outdoor listening party hosted by the Center for Documentary Studies. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Details: Friday, July 6, 8-10 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies Lawn, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. audiounderthestars.org, 919-638-8878.
Pull Up or Party! Summer Series
Live music; vendors; food; games; prizes. Details: Thursday, July 12, 5-10 p.m. Free, donations accepted. Big C Waffles, 2110 Allendown Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2M6p98B.
Comments