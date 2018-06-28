Calendar of Events: Friday, June 29-Thursday, July 5

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘Mindfulness,’ Opening Reception, at Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
Paintings by Eduardo Lapetina and Jude Lobe; sculpture by Jason Smith. On exhibit through Sunday, July 22. Details: Friday, June 29, 6-9 p.m. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2K7sbfo, 919-732-5001.
Saori Community Weaving Pop-Up
Learn to loom and learn the history behind weaving. Finished community banner will be displayed at Pleiades and for sale. 100% of proceeds go to community outreach and programming. Details: Saturday, June 30, 4 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-797-2706
‘Solidifying Roots,’ Opening Reception, at Preservation Chapel Hill at the Horace Williams House
Dales Niles, Photography. On exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 19. Details: Sunday, July 1, 2-4 p.m. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610, East Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7818.
Music
Friday After Hours on Weaver Street Market - The Nashvilifiers
Details: Friday, June 29, 5-7 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Southern Village, 716 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l8GAtW, 919-929-2009.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ BFG
Details: Friday, June 29, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Concert Series - Johnny White and the Elite Band
Part of Hillsborough’s Last Fridays Art Walk. No alcohol permitted at concert. Details: Friday, June 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Old Orange County Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2pD7vlz.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Valerie June
Details: Friday, June 29, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, June 29, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2JFkI40, 919-542-1239.
Street Bud
Ticket includes access to non-trampoline areas for the duration of the event. Jumping not included. Details: Friday, June 29, 8 p.m. $20. Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 1720 Guess Road, Suite 90, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2Mg5yD4.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, June 29, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bobby Messano & Band
Details: Friday, June 29, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen
Details: Friday, June 29, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Chorus Project
Details: Friday, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Canine Heart Sounds + Super Secret Special Guest Band
Details: Friday, June 29, 10:30 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Trailer Bride, Loamlands, Magnolia Collective
Details: Friday, June 29, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Sea The Sea, Caroline Spence, Robby Hecht
Details: Friday, June 29, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. local506.com.
Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads
Details: Friday, June 29, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
PRIVXTE: Dance Party, Refined
Details: Friday, June 29, 10 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Michael D’Angelo Quintet
Details: Friday, June 29, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Lea Michele & Darren Criss
Details: Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m. $34-$99. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2JSddtB, 919-680-2787.
Durham Flute Choir presents Kick-Off to July 4th
The Durham Flute Choir will be entertaining us with patriotic themes to get everyone in the mood for Independence Day. Details: Saturday, June 30, 3-4 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2HUoNjZ, 919-560-0231.
Tommy Edwards and Friends
Details: Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m. Free. The Pittsboro Roadhouse, 39 West St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2JzR983, 919-542-2432.
The Willie Painter Band
Details: Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Alexa Rose
Details: Saturday, June 30, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Tha Materials, Cartoons & Car Tunes vol 1 EP Release w/ J Rowdy and The Nightshift, DJ Swirlz
Details: Saturday, June 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wailin Storms, M is We, Candy Coffins, Elvis Division
Details: Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Village Green - The Holland Brothers
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, July 1, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2l7eWNF, 919-933-4422.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam: The Groovynators
Details: Sunday, July 1, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Crystal Bright and The Silver Hands, Wahyas, Honey Magpie, Regina Hexaphone
Details: Sunday, July 1, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, July 2, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Mpc4Iw, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ramblin’ Fever, DJ Brian Burns, Meredith Kite from Carolina Soul
Details: Tuesday, July 3, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
C.W. Stoneking
Details: Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m. $12-$15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Sparklers: Leslie Land, Sandee Washington & Co
Details: Wednesday, July 4, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, July 5, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sam Morrow
Details: Thursday, July 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Unmentionables, Arrow Beach
Details: Thursday, July 5, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Golden Dragons
Details: Thursday, July 5, 9:30 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Live music; calling by Chuck Abell. Details: Friday, June 29, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Ronald K. Brown, ‘Evidence’
Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Friday, June 29, 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 30, 7 p.m.; Children’s Matinee, Saturday, June 30, 1 p.m. $12-$43. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2kIlpyG, 919-684-6402.
L-E-V/Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar
Presented by the American Dance Festival. Details: Tuesday, July 3, 8 p.m. $36-$62. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2sWskbY, 919-680-2787.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, July 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Impractical Jokers starring The Tenderloins
Details: Sunday, July 1, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m. $112-$200. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2MpVlVm, 919-680-2787.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Movies
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘The Greatest Showman’ (PG)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Friday, June 29, 8:30 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JQmOkM, 919-933-4422.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Isle of Dog’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, June 30, 8:30 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2MpfivO, 919-933-4422.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Captain Underpants’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday & Thursday, July 3 & July 5, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Outings
John Gattis, 'Mr. G’s,' Legacy Luncheon
John Gattis, founder of “Mr. G’s Swing School," was a legend in the Durham community for many years, taught music and English at Hillside and was the organist and choir director at White Rock Baptist Church in Durham. The luncheon will feature entertainment, prizes and surprises; Wendell Tabb, Hillside's theater program director. Sponsored by SS Renaissance. Details: Saturday, June 30, 11:30 a.m. $35. Ivy Community Center, 4222 Fayetteville St., Durham. Tickets: G. A. Scott, 919-596-8370, gascott9@hotmail.com.
Hillsborough’s Picnic in the Park
Featuring four musical acts, food trucks, community groups, kid’s activities. Details: Sunday, July 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Farmers Market Pavilion, River Park, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2JzLvT5, 919-732-7741.
Comments