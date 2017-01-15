About Us

About The Herald-Sun

By heraldsun Administrator

January 15, 2017 12:00 AM

1530 N. Gregson St

Suite 2A, Durham

NC 27701

The Paper

The Herald-Sun and its predecessor papers have been serving Durham city and county and the surrounding area more than 125 years, with the first issue of The Durham Sun appearing in February 1889. Published as The Herald-Sun since 1991, the paper offers national and international news and features, but focuses primarily on local news, sports, business, arts and culture – embodied in its “We Are Durham” brand.

Key Executives

Mark Schultz , Editor 919 829-8950



2017 Digital Traffic

Average Monthly Page Views/Unique Visitors: 336,428

Average Monthly Page Views: 869,918

2017 Print Circulation

Daily: 9,930

Sunday: 10,403

Website: www.heraldsun.com

  Comments  