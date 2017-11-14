Roy Williams ‘cautiously feeling better’ about Joel Berry’s return from broken hand

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams said on Monday during his weekly radio show that he’s feeling cautiously optimistic about Joel Berry’s return.
The 6-0, 195-pound senior point guard broke a bone in his hand in late October when he hit a door after losing a video game to his roommate and teammate Theo Pinson, a senior forward, and one of UNC’s student managers.
He was expected to miss four weeks.
He missed the season-opener against Northern Iowa on Nov. 10. If Berry is out for the remainder of the four weeks he would miss Wednesday’s game against Bucknell.
“Joel practiced today,” Williams said Monday on his show, Roy Williams Live. “He will do the same thing tomorrow and we will see how he feels. I'm cautiously feeling better about having Joel.”
According to goheels.com, Berry was able to dribble and shoot this past week.
