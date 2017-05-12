Duke’s Frank Jackson hiring an agent, staying in NBA draft

-- Frank Jackson will not return to Duke next season.
The freshman guard, who declared for the NBA draft last month but left open the possibility of returning to school, is hiring an agent and will turn professional, according to the school.
The Vertical.com first reported Jackson’s decision Friday morning.
“Frank has a bright future ahead of him,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “His combination of athleticism and fearlessness makes him a special player. The next step for him is continuing to develop so he can maximize his exceptional potential. He’ll always be a member of our brotherhood and we want nothing but the very best for him.”
The 6-3, 205-pound Jackson started 16 games for Duke last season, averaging 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He’s not projected to be picked in either of the NBA draft’s two rounds, according to various draft analysis websites. But he turned in a strong day at the NBA draft combine on Thursday and that solidified his decision to leave Duke for good.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
Comments