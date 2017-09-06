NC gov declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma: ‘Get ready for this storm’

As Hurricane Irma bears down on the Caribbean and Florida, the governors of the Carolinas have declared states of emergency.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Irma on Wednesday, which will go into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. Cooper said the state is considering possible impacts to all 100 counties across the state.
Powerful Category 5 Hurricane Irma already was pushing into the Caribbean and approaching Florida on Wednesday when it was joined in the Atlantic by two newly formed hurricanes – Jose and Katia. Jose formed well to the east of Irma and was not expected to pose an immediate threat to land, though it’s too early to accurately predict the storm’s path. Katia formed in the gulf, off the coast of Mexico.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also announced a state of emergency for South Carolina on Wednesday.
North Carolina is still several days away from feeling the affects of Irma, but could begin to feel wind from the storm on Sunday and could see rough surf and beach erosion as early as Thursday.
