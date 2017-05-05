Carrboro’s S. Greensboro St. closing extended until June 16

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s closure of a portion of South Greensboro Street to through traffic between Merritt Mill Road and Old Pittsboro Road in Carrboro has experienced delays due to recent rains and an unanticipated utility conflict.
The revised date to re-open the road isnow June 16 with final project completion anticipated by July 14. Pedestrian travel and access to adjacent properties will continue to be accommodated. Weather or unexpected site conditions may further impact project completion.
A signed detour route will remain in place. Travelers should also consider West Main Street and Merritt Mill Road as alternate routes to avoid the work zone.
The road will remain open to local traffic between Main Street and the southern end of Old Pittsboro Road to enable access to all residences and businesses in the area. Pedestrian travel through the work zone and access to adjacent properties is being accommodated throughout the duration of the project. The Chapel Hill Transit J bus route is temporarily affected by the road closure, requiring changes to routes and stops. For additional bus route information, visit bit.ly/18kKZSm.
In the meantime, all businesses are open within the detour zone.
