Durham Fire Department firefighters were cleaning up the scene of a vehicle fire that also damaged a house Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, on East Lawson Street.
Durham Fire Department firefighters were cleaning up the scene of a vehicle fire that also damaged a house Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, on East Lawson Street. Battalion Chief Wayne Cheek Durham Fire Department
Durham Fire Department firefighters were cleaning up the scene of a vehicle fire that also damaged a house Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, on East Lawson Street. Battalion Chief Wayne Cheek Durham Fire Department

Durham County

Durham fire torches vehicle, melts siding off house before being put out

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

January 08, 2018 05:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DURHAM

Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire on Monday but weren’t able to save the vehicle outside in the driveway.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire involving the vehicle and threatening the house at 302 E. Lawson St. at 3:52 p.m., according to Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi. Firefighters were still on the scene around 5 p.m.

Iannuzzi said the fire destroyed the vehicle and melted the siding off a large section of the house. There were no injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Iannuzzi said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?
Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader 0:31

Durham Mayor Bill Bell leaves office after four decades as city, county leader
Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 2:24

Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway

View More Video