Durham fire torches vehicle, melts siding off house before being put out

Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire on Monday but weren’t able to save the vehicle outside in the driveway.
The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a working fire involving the vehicle and threatening the house at 302 E. Lawson St. at 3:52 p.m., according to Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi. Firefighters were still on the scene around 5 p.m.
Iannuzzi said the fire destroyed the vehicle and melted the siding off a large section of the house. There were no injuries, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Iannuzzi said.
