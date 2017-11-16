Early morning shooting leaves man with life-threatening injury.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Durham County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday.
Deputies responded to a call at the intersection of Denver Avenue and Hoyle Street in Durham around 4:30 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office release. Upon their arrival, investigators located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated for a life-threatening injury. His condition is unknown at this time.
A preliminary investigation suggests this was not a random shooting. Detectives have not yet made an arrest in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information that could assist with their investigation is urged to call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.
