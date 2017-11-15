Police arrest 2nd of 3 suspects sought in Oct. 31 shooting at local McDonald’s

Durham police on Wednesday arrested attempted first-degree murder suspect Isaiah Hargo, 16, of Durham in connection with an Oct. 31 shooting at a local McDonald’s restaurant.
He was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $2 million bond.
Hargo was one of three suspects charged in the shooting. One suspect was already in custody. The third remains at large.
Investigators have taken out charges against Ishmael McFarland, 16, Derran McClain, 16, and Hargro (AKA Isaiah Hargro-Barnett), 16, all of Durham.
All three have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, possession of a handgun by a minor, malicious assault in secret, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm within the city limits. McFarland was arrested Nov. 9.
McClain remains at large.
In the incident in question, a McDonald’s worker was wounded during a drive-by shooting at the 3844 S. Roxboro St. restaurant at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31
The male restaurant worker, 18, was standing outside the McDonald’s when a car drove by and shots were fired from the car, according to police.
The man was hit in his leg, police said. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
