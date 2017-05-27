Durham County

May 27, 2017 6:30 AM

‘Lunch Angels’ pay off overdue lunch accounts

By Greg Childress

gchildress@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

The “Lunch Angels” paid off more than $1,000 worth of overdue lunch accounts this week at three Durham elementary schools.

The organization, started by Kyle Newman and Walt Winfrey of Craig Motor Co. and Erik Neill, chief instructor and owner of Neill’s Taekwondo and Fitness, cleared overdue accounts at Forest View, Creekside and Parkwood elementary schools.

“No one wants to see a kid struggle to learn and be hungry at the same time,” Newman said in an interview Friday.

The “Lunch Angels” have come to the aid of Durham children on numerous occassions in recent years.

Newman also noted that the “Lunch Angels” has expanded to Georiga and formed a partnership with Land O’ Lakes.

He said the organization also has plans to expand into California and South Carolina.

The creators of “Lunch Angels” were inspired by the story of a Texas man who launched a similar program.

Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble 2:13

Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos