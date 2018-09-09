Letters: Silent Sam protesters are a minority voice at UNC

Protesters are a minority
According to the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment (https://oira.unc.edu/reports/ ), as of Oct. 31, 2017, the number of permanent employees of the university was 12,652 of which 3,887 (31 percent) were faculty, 2,245 (18 percent) were EHRA Non-Faculty, and 6,520 (51 percent) were SHRA staff. Of the 3,887 faculty members, 1,417 (31.8 percent) were in Academic Affairs, while 2,459 (63.2 percent) worked for Health Affairs or other units. At this same time, the total student population was 29,911 of which 19,083 (63.8 percent) were in the School of Arts and Sciences with the other 10,828 students (36.2 percent) in the rest of the undergraduate and graduate schools.
Based on the above data, it seems the 450 faculty members (mostly in Arts and Sciences) who signed a letter to the UNC Board of Governors and UNC-CH Board of Trustees “determined to have a strong voice in the decision about the disposition of the monument” represent only 31.8 percent of the total faculty in Arts and Sciences and only 11.6 percent of the total faculty at the university!
Thus it appears they don’t actually represent the “voice of the campus” as they claim. Instead they are a very small minority of the faculty members on campus, yet they have managed to be essentially the only voice heard with regard to the monument.
Similarly, the approximately 350 strident student voices who have harassed the campus with their protests, and who likely either witnessed or participated in the vandalism of the boy soldier monument, represent a tiny fraction of the student body: 1.8 percent of the students in Arts & Sciences and 1.4 percent of the total student population — and they, too, have actively worked to silence the other 98 percent of the student body, labeling anyone who disagrees with their far left, radical opinions and victim narrative propaganda a racist or white supremacist.
Hopefully the Board of Governors and Board of Trustees will provide the silenced majority opportunities to speak freely without fear of being harassed and unfairly labeled. Open forums held on campus will not serve this purpose. Let the N.C. Historical Commission do its job!
Sara Malone
Carrboro
Light rail will raise taxes
In a ideal world the light-rail system would be great. But, the cost per rider is going to be way more than we would ever receive to keep it from affecting our taxes.
Check out the train system built in Miami / Ft. Lauderdale (even goes from airport to airport). This was built over 20 yrs ago, and less than 1 percent of the population ride the train, including tourists. Their system has to be supplemented by higher taxes, and their population is larger than ours.
What is happening in downtown Durham is great, but it is driving up our housing costs, where the poor people cannot make it. Let’s use the $57 million in additional funding recently agreed to and other monies earmarked for the rail system for our poor and our inner structure. Have you ridden our streets lately? So many of them need repair and repaving, plus, we have ditches in the middle of the city. Go to other major towns in the state, and you will see our inner structure is the worst.
I believe that people will not drive to park and pay for parking to ride the train for a few miles. People are not giving up their cars, no matter how bad the traffic is.
Rusty Herring
Durham
Speak up
