Steps for a successful Back to School

Preparing for Back to School
It’s natural to have concerns when your child is starting school, especially when it’s a new school or your child’s first time at school. While it can be a stressful time, there is a lot you can do to prepare your children to succeed at school.
The fundamental things that influence children’s capacity to be successful at home include creating a stable, predictable, loving and low-conflict environment where parents use their knowledge and skills to support their children. We have so many parents placing so much importance on a children’s school and further education, but here’s the thing, the right parenting skills enable kids to be much more successful in life because they have the social/emotional support that they need.
Here are some Back to School tips:
• Set and enforce regular weekday /weekend bedtimes and wake-up calls. (Use a picture schedule! Make these routines fun!)
• Have your kids pack their school bags before they go to sleep that night.
• Prepare your child ahead of time and if possible visit your child’s school/ classroom so that they can meet their teachers
• Praise your child(ren) for appropriate behavior
• It’s also important to talk to kids about what worries them and offer reassurance
• Communicate with your child(ren)’s teachers daily
• Keep YOUR stress at a minimum (take a walk, lock the bathroom door, take deep breaths)
• Get excited about this new chapter and time of year!
America Allen
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
Durham County Department of Public Health
Criticism of city undeserved
In response to Robert Gutman (“Singling out Israel,” August 12), I grant the wording of the first paragraph of the City Council’s policy statement on international police exchanges that references Israel lends itself to different interpretations.
Does the phrase “such exchanges” denote “any kind of exchange” or, in the context of this issue, does it implicitly denote “military-style training exchanges?” While the interpretation of this ambiguous sentence could be debated, what is important is how the policy statement as a whole translates into practice.
And Mayor Schewel makes that clear when he says “No” to the precise question I posed to him: “If you and the City Council sit down in the future to consider international exchanges for Durham officers, and you consider which countries might be candidates for training, will Israel be considered in any way differently than any other country in which Durham officers might receive military-style training?”
Why, Dr. Gutman, cannot you accept the mayor at his word? Instead you persist in your interpretation of the wording of an ambiguous sentence that the mayor has essentially disambiguated. I believe the mayor has addressed your grievance with what amounts to the wording of a sentence. You say the statement is “a hit on the human relations with the mainstream Jewish Community.” In my opinion the council and the mayor do not deserve your reproach.
Sam Bryan
Chapel Hill
I believe I enjoyed the “Winnie-the-Pooh” children’s movies as much as anyone. So curiosity propelled me to go to see “Christopher Robin.”
Winnie the Pooh is the fictional title character of the Disney franchise based on A. A. Milne’s book. The characters talk. And if we listen, we will pick up many snippets of wisdom such as when Piglet calls out to Pooh Bear just to be sure of him. He just needs reassurance that his best friend has his back.
The new movie seems more of a grown-up movie to me. It certainly has two very good grown-up themes. Things are not always what they seem. And there comes a time to evaluate and prioritize. Christopher Robin portrays those two themes quite well, along with his old buddies, Pooh Bear, Eeyore, Piglet, and Tigger.
A favorite part of the movie is when Christopher Robin’s wife offers him a simple solution to a complex corporate problem. It really applies to families, clubs, communities, and the country too. She is a practical and patient woman. I like her name also. Go see the movie if you can, and email me what you think of it to EvDove03@yahoo.com.
Evelyn Dove-Coleman
Kinston, NC
