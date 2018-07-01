07/03 What You’re Saying: Donald Barringer, Robert W. Seligson and Evelyn Dove Coleman

Proud of Jowers
Regarding “Rising star left for freedom of charters. Now he's returned to Durham Public Schools” (June 28):
Congratulations to Jason Jowers, Eno Valley Elementary School, and Durham Public Schools. Life allows us flexibility to choose what's right in the moment, grow and reflect.
Jowers has been amazing since I first met him as a NCCU Teaching Fellow and star football player, and wonderful man of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. His attention to his whole self and understanding people will continue to provide amazing opportunities to come his way! I'm proud of him.
Donald Barringer
via www.heraldsun.com
Keep parents, children together
As an organization dedicated to relieving suffering and improving the health and lives of all citizens of North Carolina, the N.C. Medical Society adds its voice to the growing chorus of health-care professionals concerned with the separation of parents and children.
Physicians and physician assistants agree such separation may constitute an adverse childhood experience (ACE), which often results in lifelong physical and mental health problems. In the absence of a direct threat to their safety, children should remain with their parents or caregivers.
Robert W. Seligson
The writer is the CEO of the N.C. Medical Society
Fun and laughter
The Triangle Park Chapter of Links Inc. hosted the 24th Annual White Rose Luncheon Jazz Edition and Auction in the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Ballroom. The lively auctioneer brought a burst of fun and laughter as she goaded husbands-in-the-doghouse to bid on the fur jackets being modeled in order to be forgiven.
There were hundreds of very nice items on the silent auction display. A new friend at my table bid on a spectacular piece of pottery, and she won the bid. That was exciting. I was tempted to bid on two Carolina Panthers tickets paired with a night in an Uptown Charlotte hotel, but my left hand kept my right hand from picking up my bidding paddle.
The jazz performers had many in the room swaying to well-known tunes. Some may have taken a turn on a dance floor had there been space, but the room was filled. That is a testament to the growth the chapter's event has enjoyed during the past few years. My understanding is that attendance has more than doubled. I learned a little about the chapter's commitment to its five facets of community service, and we were all introduced to two honor students from St. Augustine's University by the proud and grateful president who accepted another $6,000 from the chapter to add to the $4,000 already given in scholarship funding this year.
I appreciate being invited by Esther Williams Coleman, my AKA soror from the UNC Theta Pi charter chapter. We had so much fun taking pictures. When the auctioneer asked all to stand and applaud from specific sororities, fraternities, HBCUs, Links chapters, and wholesome spiritual homes, virtually everyone in the room was caught standing and clapping. Then, she thanked us for the standing ovation. She was hilarious. And it is what the entire event and organizers deserved.
Evelyn Dove-Coleman
Kinston, N.C.
